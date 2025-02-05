Turkey has awarded 800 MW of solar capacity in its latest PV tender, with the final price set at $0. 0325/kWh. The authorities selected six projects ranging from 40 MW to 385 MW. Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said it has allocated 800 MW of PV capacity in the YEKA GES-2024 tender. The ministry said 67 domestic and foreign companies submitted 146 project proposals, but officials selected only six projects ranging from 40 MW to 385 MW. The selected PV plants will sell power to the Turkish grid at $0. 0325/kWh over a 20-year period. The submitted projects have an average cost ...

