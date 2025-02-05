Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Hongming Luo as a director of the Company. Mr. Luo brings extensive experience in the technology sector, namely focusing on AI, Blockchain and Healthcare Tech, as well as the derivatives markets. Mr. Luo replaces Harveer Sidhu, who has resigned as a director, effective February 4, 2025. The Company would like to thank Mr. Sidhu for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

