Shipments for North American electrified vehicles to begin in April 2025
Toyota City, Japan, Feb 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC), Toyota's first in-house battery manufacturing plant outside Japan, is ready to begin production and will start shipping batteries for North American electrified vehicles in April.
The nearly $14 billion battery facility, Toyota's 11th manufacturing plant in the United States, will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) supported by 5,000 jobs.
The new battery plant is part of Toyota's "best-in-town" approach-investing and producing locally, contributing to the local community and offering products tailored to local needs through a multi-pathway strategy. To date, Toyota's total U.S. investment stands at $49 billion, which supports more than 280,000 jobs in the industry. As a member of America's business community, Toyota will continue to contribute to the region through job creation and investment.
TBMNC Overview
Company name: Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina
Established: November 2021
Plant President: Sean Suggs
Equity: Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) 90%, Toyota Tsusho 10%
No. of employees: Approx. 5,000 (planned)
Business: Manufacture of automotive batteries
About Toyota
Toyota strives to be a strong corporate citizen, engaging with and earning the trust of its stakeholders, and to contribute to the creation of a prosperous society through all its business operations.Our corporate principles form the basis of our initiatives, reflect values that enable action, and drive our mindset.
For the latest Toyota-related news and information:
https://tinyurl.com/ToyotaPressRelease
newsroom@global.toyota
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2025 JCN Newswire