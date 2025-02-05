Toyota City, Japan, Feb 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC), Toyota's first in-house battery manufacturing plant outside Japan, is ready to begin production and will start shipping batteries for North American electrified vehicles in April.The nearly $14 billion battery facility, Toyota's 11th manufacturing plant in the United States, will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) supported by 5,000 jobs.The new battery plant is part of Toyota's "best-in-town" approach-investing and producing locally, contributing to the local community and offering products tailored to local needs through a multi-pathway strategy. To date, Toyota's total U.S. investment stands at $49 billion, which supports more than 280,000 jobs in the industry. As a member of America's business community, Toyota will continue to contribute to the region through job creation and investment.TBMNC OverviewCompany name: Toyota Battery Manufacturing North CarolinaEstablished: November 2021Plant President: Sean SuggsEquity: Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) 90%, Toyota Tsusho 10%No. of employees: Approx. 5,000 (planned)Business: Manufacture of automotive batteriesAbout ToyotaToyota strives to be a strong corporate citizen, engaging with and earning the trust of its stakeholders, and to contribute to the creation of a prosperous society through all its business operations.Our corporate principles form the basis of our initiatives, reflect values that enable action, and drive our mindset.For the latest Toyota-related news and information:https://tinyurl.com/ToyotaPressReleasenewsroom@global.toyotaSource: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.