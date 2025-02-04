NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to suspend trading in the two securities enumerated below ("Securities") of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the "Company") from the Exchange. The staff suspended trading in the Company's Securities because the Listings Qualifications Panel (the "Panel") of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange (the "Committee") had issued a decision in which it upheld the Exchange's previously announced determination to delist the Company's Securities.

Symbol Description RHE Common Stock, no par value RHE-PA Series A Redeemable Preferred Shares, no par value

The Exchange previously announced on November 11, 2024 that the Company was no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1009(a) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide") as the Company was unable to demonstrate that it had regained compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the Company Guide by the end of the maximum 18-month compliance plan period, which expired on November 10, 2024. The Company had the right to request a review of this delisting determination by the Panel.

The Company has a right to a review of the Panel's decision to delist the Company's Securities by the Committee by making a written request within 15 calendar days of the date of the Panel's decision. The filing by the Exchange of an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Securities is pending completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the Panel's decision.

