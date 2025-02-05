Company plans to add 100+ jobs to drive business growth in EMEA

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, today announced the opening of its new office in Dublin, Ireland and a plan to create 100+ jobs to meet the growing demand for its solutions in EMEA. This marks the company's third international location, in addition to London and Sydney, and will be led by Ben Jackson, Managing Director and VP for the EMEA region.

"Dublin's status as a thriving tech hub with a diverse and highly skilled talent pool made it the perfect location for our continued expansion in Europe," said Carmel Galvin, Chief People Officer at Klaviyo. "This new office reflects the strong growth we've seen across the region, and reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible service to our international customers."

Located in the Bottleworks building on Barrow Street in Dublin, this new office will initially focus on building a strong leadership team to oversee sales and business development, followed by growing other go-to-market functions, finance and people teams.

"On behalf of the Irish government, I thank Klaviyo for choosing Dublin for their new office, further solidifying Ireland's position as a key location to do business in," said Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke. "I wish the team at Klaviyo the very best for the future."

"We are delighted to welcome Klaviyo to Ireland as they announce plans to hire 100+ employees over the coming years," said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland. "This demonstrates strong confidence in Ireland as a location for companies to expand their offering to customers across the EMEA region, and access a talented workforce. I wish Klaviyo every success in the coming months and years as they establish in Ireland.''

To learn more about Klaviyo and see open positions visit: https://www.klaviyo.com/careersopen-roles.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo's modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Mattel, TaylorMade, Liquid Death, Stanley 1913, and more than 157,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers-and grow on their own terms.

