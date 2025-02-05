DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.0805 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2812419 CODE: CATH LN ISIN: LU2216829809 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATH LN Sequence No.: 374954 EQS News ID: 2081683 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081683&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)