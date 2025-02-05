Greece deployed 2. 6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative installed PV capacity to 9. 6 GW by the end of December. Greece installed a record 2. 572 GW of PV capacity in 2024, about 1 GW more than the previous year. In 2023, the country added 1. 59 GW of PV capacity. The country connected 1,772 MW of the new capacity to the transmission system and 800 MW to the distribution systems in 2024. The added capacity includes systems from various segments of the PV market. Self-consumption net-metered systems added 400 MW of PV capacity, with another 500 MW expected from small solar projects, including ...

