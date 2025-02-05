•The partnership aims to make fans feel closer to the club, through Twilio-powered, personalised fan engagement

•Twilio and Chelsea unveil 'One in a Twilion,' an award celebrating women's contributions to technology

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalised experiences for today's leading brands, has announced a multi-year partnership with Chelsea Football Club, with Twilio serving as an official supplier for the club.

Twilio will enhance Chelsea's fan engagement in the stadium and through digital experiences using the Twilio Segment customer data platform (CDP). By leveraging Twilio Segment, the club will gain deeper insights into its 615 million-strong global fan base, creating a comprehensive view of each fan's interaction with Chelsea. This data will enable highly personalised experiences. For example, in time, Chelsea will be able to reward fans for their engagement by offering promotions when they enter the stadium, personalising the content they see with their favourite Chelsea player, and highlighting the areas of the stadium best for half-time refreshments. These enhancements will help fans feel more connected to the club, fostering stronger relationships and proving invaluable as the organisation expands internationally.

As the club continues to grow and also strengthen the women's game, its partnership with Twilio will play a key role in this mission. The collaboration will enhance fans' connection through personalised updates about matches and ticket availability while tailoring web and app experiences to better serve their supporters.

Peter Bell, Vice President of Marketing, EMEA at Twilio, said: "This exciting new partnership will empower Chelsea Football Club to connect with their fans, enabling powerful, personalised engagement both home and away. At Twilio, we're committed to supporting Chelsea in allowing its fans to feel even closer to the club. We're excited to see the game-changing impact of this partnership over the coming years."

Phil Lynch, Chief Digital Officer of Chelsea Football Club, said: "We are delighted to welcome Twilio to the Chelsea family and look forward to engaging more deeply with our global fanbase thanks to its customer data technology.

"For many fans, regardless of their geographical location, digital connectivity is what brings them closer to the club, our players, and our history. Twilio's leading work in customer engagement will help enrich these fan experiences and offer an increased level of personalisation and connection to the club for our global fan base."

To mark the partnership's announcement, Twilio is launching 'One in a Twilion', an award honouring the impact of women in technology teams. Submissions will open to the public, inviting nominations for women in tech who have driven brilliant work and results for their teams and businesses. The one winner and three runners-up, selected by some of Twilio's women leaders, will be announced on March 5, 2025, in the run-up to International Women's Day.

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalised relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men's team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, beating Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final in Abu Dhabi, held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London's most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed 'The Blues', the club lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following its earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners' Cup.

The Chelsea Women's team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2024 won the FA Women's Super League for a fifth consecutive year and the seventh time overall. The Women's FA Cup has been won on five occasions. The side has also captured the FA Women's League Cup twice as well as reaching the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2021.

In addition to possessing some of the world's most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since the Academy building's opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

