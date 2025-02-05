Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of actual voting rights
(exercisable at General Meetings)
31 January 2025
461 960 116
461 960 116
461 841 989
(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme with a share capital 4,619,582,85euros
Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs