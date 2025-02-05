SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2024, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Consolidated revenue was US$127.41 million and consolidated net income was US$21.30 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.27 (NT$8.69) and US$0.27 (NT$8.66), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$120.13 million and consolidated net income of US$20.06 million, or US$0.25 (NT$8.05) and US$0.25 (NT$8.02) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2024 consolidated revenue decreased 6.48% sequentially and was up 6.07% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$53.76 million, representing a decrease of 7.22% from the previous quarter and an increase of 3.57% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2024. Consolidated revenue was US$505.81 million, representing an increase of 14.63% from US$441.25 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$214.94 million and operating income was US$76.30 million. Net income for fiscal year 2024 was US$80.68 million, or US$1.01 (NT$32.55) per basic share and US$1.01 (NT$32.39) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$64.97 million, or US$0.82 (NT$25.73) per basic share and US$0.82 (NT$25.55) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025:

Revenue: US$121.0 ~134.0 Million

Gross Margin: 42% ~46%

Operating Expense: US$32.0 ~35.0 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2024 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange ("TPEx") in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade's portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI, DisplayPort, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA's DisplayPort digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company's devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company's "standards-plus" design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 127,413 136,246 127,413 120,126 505,808 441,253 4,120,533 4,400,736 4,120,533 3,824,814 16,245,645 13,769,072 Cost of goods sold 73,651 78,299 73,651 68,215 290,864 248,327 2,381,895 2,529,059 2,381,895 2,171,953 9,342,425 7,749,660 Gross profit 53,762 57,947 53,762 51,911 214,944 192,926 1,738,638 1,871,677 1,738,638 1,652,861 6,903,220 6,019,412 Research & development expenses 21,983 22,752 21,983 20,880 90,739 82,976 710,934 734,893 710,934 664,826 2,913,474 2,586,872 Sales & marketing expenses 6,492 7,014 6,492 7,399 28,472 28,432 209,940 226,551 209,940 235,593 913,994 885,740 General & administrative expenses 4,727 4,849 4,727 4,500 19,429 18,649 152,869 156,632 152,869 143,259 623,672 580,273 Total operating expenses 33,202 34,615 33,202 32,779 138,640 130,057 1,073,743 1,118,076 1,073,743 1,043,678 4,451,140 4,052,885 Operating income 20,560 23,332 20,560 19,132 76,304 62,869 664,895 753,601 664,895 609,183 2,452,080 1,966,527 Non-operating income 2,586 3,072 2,586 2,519 11,051 8,228 83,646 99,235 83,646 80,201 355,081 257,447 Income before income taxes 23,146 26,404 23,146 21,651 87,355 71,097 748,541 852,836 748,541 689,384 2,807,161 2,223,974 Income tax expense 1,842 2,822 1,842 1,594 6,678 6,124 59,574 91,135 59,574 50,738 215,038 190,840 Net income 21,304 23,582 21,304 20,057 80,677 64,973 688,967 761,701 688,967 638,646 2,592,123 2,033,134 EPS - Basic (In Dollar) $0.27 $0.30 $0.27 $0.25 $1.01 $0.82 $8.69 $9.57 $8.69 $8.05 $32.55 $25.73 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,263 79,629 79,263 79,353 79,625 79,011 79,263 79,629 79,263 79,353 79,625 79,011 EPS - Diluted (In Dollar) $0.27 $0.30 $0.27 $0.25 $1.01 $0.82 $8.66 $9.54 $8.66 $8.02 $32.39 $25.55 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,541 79,836 79,541 79,650 80,021 79,578 79,541 79,836 79,541 79,650 80,021 79,578

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of DECEMBER 31, 2024 and 2023 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 321,193 276,379 10,531,902 8,487,601 Accounts receivable, net 47,711 54,103 1,564,455 1,661,511 Inventories, net 121,460 122,885 3,982,669 3,773,792 Other current assets 19,645 19,419 644,156 596,344 Total current assets 510,009 472,786 16,723,182 14,519,248 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 10,628 12,768 348,491 392,101 Right-of-use assets 9,853 8,409 323,076 258,252 Intangible assets 103,238 98,528 3,385,159 3,025,792 Deferred income tax assets 12,070 12,704 395,788 390,134 Other non-current assets 153,367 155,748 5,028,915 4,783,027 Total non-current assets 289,156 288,157 9,481,429 8,849,306 Total Assets 799,165 760,943 26,204,611 23,368,554 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 40,288 51,028 1,321,038 1,567,047 Other payables 50,564 44,837 1,641,273 1,374,728 Current income tax liabilities 11,120 11,415 364,626 350,551 Lease liabilities - current 3,830 3,241 125,574 99,534 Other current liabilities 5,900 7,081 193,449 217,468 Total current liabilities 111,702 117,602 3,645,960 3,609,328 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities - non-current 6,023 5,168 197,502 158,718 Total non-current liabilities 6,023 5,168 197,502 158,718 Equity Ordinary shares 26,730 26,731 811,601 811,636 Capital reserves 135,718 136,477 4,169,642 4,158,670 Retained earnings 570,028 526,348 16,999,192 15,601,516 Other equity (4,189) (6,722) 1,892,540 422,135 Treasury shares (46,847) (44,661) (1,511,826) (1,393,449) Total equity 681,440 638,173 22,361,149 19,600,508 Total liabilities and equity 799,165 760,943 26,204,611 23,368,554

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 and 2023 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the year 87,355 71,097 2,807,161 2,223,974 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 22,087 21,824 709,198 679,821 Loss on disposal of equipment 23 - 736 - Loss on disposal of intangible assets 356 263 11,444 8,191 Share-based compensation cost 28,617 33,480 908,244 1,029,044 Interest income (10,851) (7,135) (348,613) (223,099) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 40,232 48,432 1,281,009 1,493,957 Accounts receivable 6,392 (19,396) 209,591 (595,648) Inventories 1,425 22,608 46,723 694,295 Other current assets (26,278) (26,653) (809,135) (815,386) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (18,461) (23,441) (552,821) (716,739) Accounts payable (10,739) 38,025 (352,146) 1,167,739 Accrued expenses 631 (8,526) 20,691 (261,819) Other current liabilities (1,182) (6,392) (38,749) (196,314) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (11,290) 23,107 (370,204) 709,606 Cash inflow generated from operations 97,836 119,195 3,165,145 3,710,798 Interest received 10,851 7,135 348,613 223,099 Income tax paid (6,105) (7,365) (196,023) (229,410) Income tax received 4 - 124 - Net cash provided by operating activities 102,586 118,965 3,317,859 3,704,487 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (4,362) (4,078) (140,059) (127,044) Acquisition of intangible assets (377) (525) (12,106) (16,342) Decrease in refundable deposits 4,544 7,670 148,979 235,551 Increase in other prepayments (18,769) (14,601) (602,670) (454,827) Net cash flows used in investing activities (18,964) (11,534) (605,856) (362,662) Cash flows from financing activities Distribution of cash dividends (32,487) (83,624) (1,015,560) (2,439,014) Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (4,023) (3,425) (129,164) (106,693) Purchase of treasury shares (28,581) - (926,309) - Treasury shares reissued to employees 26,395 25,424 807,932 760,161 Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 66 136 2,073 4,059 Net cash flows used in financing activities (38,630) (61,489) (1,261,028) (1,781,487) Effect of exchange rate changes (178) 3,300 593,326 (48,121) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 44,814 49,242 2,044,301 1,512,217 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 276,379 227,137 8,487,601 6,975,384 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 321,193 276,379 10,531,902 8,487,601

