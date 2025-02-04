Enova International, Inc.: Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Originations rose 20% and total company revenue increased 25% from the fourth quarter of 2023

Diluted earnings per share of $2.30 increased 104% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.61 rose 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023

Net revenue margin of 57% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 56% in the fourth quarter of 2023, was in line with our expectations and reflects continued strong credit performance

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.3 billion at December 31

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report our strongest year yet with full year 2024 originations, revenue and adjusted EPS all reaching the highest levels in our company's history. This success was driven by our world class team, strong competitive position and dedication to unit economics" said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our portfolio expanded to nearly $4 billion, as a result of continued strength in both our SMB and consumer businesses. Looking ahead, we believe we have significant momentum heading into 2025 and are confident in our ability to continue meeting our customer needs while creating value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary

Total revenue of $730 million increased 25% from $584 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net revenue margin of 57% was consistent with 56% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting continued solid credit performance.

Net income of $64 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, increased 83% from $35 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $174 million increased 34% from $130 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.61 increased 43% from $1.83 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

of $2.61 increased 43% from $1.83 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total company combined loans and finance receivables 1 increased 20% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 to a record $4.0 billion with total company originations of $1.7 billion in the quarter.

increased 20% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 to a record $4.0 billion with total company originations of $1.7 billion in the quarter. Repurchased $51 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

Full Year 2024 Summary

Total revenue of $2.7 billion increased 26% from $2.1 billion in 2023.

Net revenue margin of 58% was flat compared to 2023.

Net income of $209 million, or $7.43 per diluted share, increased 20% from $175 million, or $5.49 per diluted share, in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $657 million increased 31% from $503 million in 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share of $9.15 increased 34% from $6.85 in 2023.















1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

"We are proud to close out 2024 with record top- and bottom-line results," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 continue to showcase the powerful combination of our diversified product offerings, scalable operating model, world-class risk management capabilities and balance sheet flexibility that have driven our ability to deliver consistently strong financial results."

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 11.8 million customers with over $59 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









December 31,





2024



2023

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 73,910



$ 54,357

Restricted cash



248,758





323,082

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



4,386,444





3,629,167

Income taxes receivable



40,690





44,129

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



63,752





71,982

Property and equipment, net



119,956





108,705

Operating lease right-of-use asset



18,201





14,251

Goodwill



279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



10,951





19,005

Other assets



24,194





41,583

Total assets

$ 5,266,131



$ 4,585,536

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 249,970



$ 261,156

Operating lease liability



32,165





27,042

Deferred tax liabilities, net



223,590





113,350

Long-term debt



3,563,482





2,943,805

Total liabilities



4,069,207





3,345,353

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 46,520,916 and 45,339,814 shares issued and 25,808,096 and 29,089,258 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



-





-

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



-





-

Additional paid in capital



328,268





284,256

Retained earnings



1,697,754





1,488,306

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(13,691)





(6,264)

Treasury stock, at cost (20,712,820 and 16,250,556 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)



(815,407)





(526,115)

Total stockholders' equity



1,196,924





1,240,183

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,266,131



$ 4,585,536



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue

$ 729,551



$ 583,592



$ 2,657,800



$ 2,117,639

Change in Fair Value



(316,515)





(258,556)





(1,128,351)





(887,717)

Net Revenue



413,036





325,036





1,529,449





1,229,922

Operating Expenses































Marketing



151,178





122,226





523,569





414,460

Operations and technology



58,431





47,089





224,391





194,905

General and administrative



38,035





49,148





156,524





160,265

Depreciation and amortization



10,196





9,034





40,207





38,157

Total Operating Expenses



257,840





227,497





944,691





807,787

Income from Operations



155,196





97,539





584,758





422,135

Interest expense, net



(76,989)





(57,208)





(290,442)





(194,779)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain, net



(902)





49





(1,064)





57

Equity method investment income (loss)



92





1,251





(16,460)





116

Other nonoperating expenses



-





(3)





(5,691)





(282)

Income before Income Taxes



77,397





41,628





271,101





227,247

Provision for income taxes



13,702





6,860





61,653





52,126

Net income

$ 63,695



$ 34,768



$ 209,448



$ 175,121

Earnings Per Share:































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 2.44



$ 1.17



$ 7.78



$ 5.71

Diluted

$ 2.30



$ 1.13



$ 7.43



$ 5.49

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



26,141





29,687





26,920





30,673

Diluted



27,666





30,887





28,202





31,921



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 1,538,576



$ 1,166,869

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(1,867,773)





(1,449,417)

Property and equipment additions



(43,422)





(45,241)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,911,195)





(1,494,658)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



318,882





526,541

Effect of exchange rates on cash



(1,034)





287

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(54,771)





199,039

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



377,439





178,400

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 322,668



$ 377,439



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended December 31

2024



2023



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 3,810,444



$ 3,154,735



$ 655,709

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



19,859





13,537





6,322

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance (b)

$ 3,830,303



$ 3,168,272



$ 662,031

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 4,386,444



$ 3,629,167



$ 757,277

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



28,414





18,534





9,880

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance (b)

$ 4,414,858



$ 3,647,701



$ 767,157

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.3 %



115.1 %



0.2 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 3,966,486



$ 3,297,082



$ 669,404

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



23,826





16,351





7,475

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance (b)

$ 3,990,312



$ 3,313,433



$ 676,879

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 3,842,144



$ 3,141,479



$ 700,665

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



22,060





16,341





5,719

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance (a)(d)

$ 3,864,204



$ 3,157,820



$ 706,384

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



44.9 %



50.2 %



(5.3) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



55.1 %



49.8 %



5.3 %

























Revenue

$ 719,410



$ 574,721



$ 144,689

Change in fair value



(314,091)





(256,412)





(57,679)

Net revenue



405,319





318,309





87,010

Net revenue margin



56.3 %



55.4 %



0.9 %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 1,714,919



$ 1,425,785



$ 289,134



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 297,832



$ 263,524



$ 34,308

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



7.5 %



8.0 %



(0.5) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 342,183



$ 305,436



$ 36,747

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



8.9 %



9.7 %



(0.8) %

















(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Adjusted Earnings Measures















Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income

$ 63,695



$ 34,768



$ 209,448



$ 175,121

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



-





755





327





755

Lease termination and cease use costs(b)



-





-





-





1,698

Equity method investment (income) loss(c)



(92)





(1,251)





16,460





(116)

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



-





3





5,691





282

Intangible asset amortization



2,014





2,014





8,055





8,385

Stock-based compensation expense



8,297





7,458





31,816





26,738

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net



902





(49)





1,064





(57)

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(2,608)





(2,293)





(14,789)





(9,456)

Regulatory settlement(e)



-





15,201





-





15,201

Adjusted earnings

$ 72,208



$ 56,606



$ 258,072



$ 218,551



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.30



$ 1.13



$ 7.43



$ 5.49



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 2.61



$ 1.83



$ 9.15



$ 6.85





Adjusted EBITDA















Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income

$ 63,695



$ 34,768



$ 209,448



$ 175,121

Depreciation and amortization expenses



10,196





9,034





40,207





38,157

Interest expense, net



76,989





57,208





290,442





194,779

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net



902





(49)





1,064





(57)

Provision for income taxes



13,702





6,860





61,653





52,126

Stock-based compensation expense



8,297





7,458





31,816





26,738

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



-





755





327





755

Equity method investment (income) loss(c)



(92)





(1,251)





16,460





(116)

Regulatory settlement(e)



-





15,201





-





15,201

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



-





3





5,691





282

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 173,689



$ 129,987



$ 657,108



$ 502,986



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 729,551



$ 583,592



$ 2,657,800



$ 2,117,639

Adjusted EBITDA



173,689





129,987





657,108





502,986

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



23.8 %



22.3 %



24.7 %



23.8 %

















(a) In the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) and $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax), respectively, of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025. (b) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss of $1.7 million ($1.3 million net of tax) related to the exit of leased office space. (c) In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an equity method investment loss of $16.6 million ($13.3 million net of tax) related to the write-down of its investment in Linear. (d) In the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $5.7 million ($4.3 million net of tax) and $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax), respectively, related to early extinguishment of debt. (e) In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reached an agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or the CFPB, pursuant to which it agreed to pay a civil money penalty of $15.0 million, which is nondeductible for tax purposes.

