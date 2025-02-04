Anzeige
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
04.02.2025 23:00 Uhr
3M Company: 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable March 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

The board also authorized the repurchase of up to $7.5 billion of 3M's outstanding common stock, replacing the company's existing repurchase program. The authorization has no pre-established closing date.

As of December 31, 2024, 3M had 539,470,303 common shares outstanding and 57,056 shareholders of record.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron
651-233-0043

Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

