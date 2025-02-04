3M Company: 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable March 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

The board also authorized the repurchase of up to $7.5 billion of 3M's outstanding common stock, replacing the company's existing repurchase program. The authorization has no pre-established closing date.

As of December 31, 2024, 3M had 539,470,303 common shares outstanding and 57,056 shareholders of record.

