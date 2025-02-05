Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
05.02.2025
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Fourth quarter and full year 2024

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • Order intake was SEK 18.5 (16.9) billion, an organic increase of 8 percent.
  • Net sales was SEK 18.3 (17.8) billion, an organic increase of 2 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 3 percent to SEK 2.9 (2.8) billion, corresponding to a margin of 16.0 (15.9) percent.
  • Strong cash flow from operating activities of SEK 4.0 (3.9) billion.
  • Earnings per share of SEK 4.96 (3.77).
  • The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 8.50 (7.50) per share to the Annual General Meeting.

Summary

Fourth quarter

Order intake increased by 8 percent* to SEK 18,476 (16,920) million.
Net sales increased by 2 percent* to SEK 18,311 (17,839) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,922 (2,830) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.0 (15.9) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 2,828 (2,254) million.
Net income: SEK 2,061 (1,570) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 4.96 (3.77).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 4,032 (3,891) million.

Full year

Order intake increased by 7 percent* to SEK 74,592 (70,742) million.
Net sales increased by 6 percent* to SEK 66,954 (63,598) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 11,089 (10,221) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.6 (16.1) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 9,996 (8,650) million.
Net income: SEK 7,432 (6,381) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 17.88 (15.31).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 12,159 (9,169) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 23.2 (21.0).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.43 (0.85).

* Organic change. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the first quarter

"We expect demand in the first quarter to be on about the same level as in the fourth quarter."

Earlier published outlook (October 24, 2024): "We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be on a lower level compared to the third quarter."

The Q4 2024 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 07.30 on February 5, 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail: [email protected]

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-ab--publ--fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024,c4100510

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/4100510/3245899.pdf

2024 Q4 Quarterly report

SOURCE Alfa Laval

