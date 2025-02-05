Veea Inc.: Veea Issues Letter to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneer in edge computing and AI-driven solutions, today issued a Letter to Shareholders from Founder and Chief Executive Officer Allen Salmasi.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

On the occasion of Veea ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell on February 5, I want to welcome our shareholders and share our insights with respect to our vision, strategy, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Connecting the World at the Edge

I am thrilled to share with you that a monumental shift in technology has occurred, one that now directly aligns with our vision of the future dating back to the founding of the company ten years ago. This transformation is the convergence of Edge Computing, Hyperconverged Networks, and the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the very edge that all things connect to the network, commonly referred to as Edge AI.

We have developed a portfolio of fully integrated, scalable, and turnkey wireless and wired communications and computing devices and services - VeeaHub products, VeeaWare, and VeeaCloud - that deliver cloud-to-edge solutions and allow businesses to manage high volumes of data to enable real-time applications and maintain system reliability. Our solutions have been iterated over the last several years to minimize production costs, reduce installation expenses, and deliver scalability with easy integration to third party solutions, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership compared to typical edge computing solutions.

We possess more than 100 exclusively-owned patents covering 26 patent families, and a significant partner ecosystem. Our products have been deployed to enterprises and SMB/SMEs across several countries, providing real-world solutions across various end markets. We are transforming lives from remote villages in Indonesia, where Veea's mesh network is empowering internet connectivity in health, education, and agriculture, to retailers in Mexico, farms in North America, a campus in Hong Kong, and a 21-acre commercial building complex in Orlando, Florida where our Veea Edge Platform is enabling common indoor and outdoor common area Wi-Fi.

Well Positioned to Support the 5th Industrial Revolution

Significant advances in AI technologies are now driving the 5th Industrial Revolution, fundamentally reshaping how we live, work, and interact. Unlike previous industrial revolutions driven by mechanization, electricity, computing, and automation, the 5th Industrial Revolution is characterized by the seamless integration of AI and human intelligence to enhance decision-making, improve productivity, and drive innovation across every sector. This is not just a technological trend; it is a pivotal force shaping the future of industries, economies, and our organization.

AI inferencing is at the heart of this revolution, driving a new business paradigm that demands a fresh approach to technology infrastructure and service delivery. AI inferencing refers to the process where a trained AI model applies its learned knowledge to analyze new, unseen data and generate predictions or decisions based on the patterns it has identified during training; essentially, it's the "action" of using an AI model to make sense of "new information" and draw conclusions from it. For many enterprise and consumer use cases massive amounts of data must be collected and processed at the edge. Among many of its utilities, this is what Veea Edge Platform does most efficiently.

Veea's unique implementation of Edge AI brings the power of AI closer to where data is generated-at the "edge" of networks. This means faster decision-making, reduced latency, enhanced security, increased reliability, data privacy and sovereignty, and real-time insights without the dependency on centralized cloud infrastructure. Edge Computing complements this by processing data locally, significantly improving efficiency and reducing bandwidth costs.

Edge Computing is not just a supporting technology-it is the core capability that enables AI inferencing to deliver real-time, context-aware insights to both enterprises and consumers alike. By processing data closer to the source, Edge Computing ensures that AI applications are responsive, resilient, and efficient. This shift requires businesses to adopt new operational models, emphasizing agility, scalability, and decentralized intelligence.

AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS)

At Veea, we are at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging Edge Computing to power our AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) offerings. Traditional business models are no longer sufficient to support the speed, scale, and complexity required by broadly adopted AI-driven applications. Some believe that AI Agents will eventually replace SaaS solutions.

Hyperconverged Networking (HCN) is the backbone that supports this rapid data processing and AI-driven environment. By integrating computing, storage, and networking into a unified system, HCN enhances scalability, simplifies IT infrastructure, and ensures robust data flow between edge devices and core systems. Veea's virtualized software environment, supporting cloud-native applications, together with one of the most advanced HCN implementations, positions us very well to lead in the delivery of highly optimized solutions in this new era, creating unparalleled value for our customers and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

Through the seamless integration of Edge AI, Edge Computing, and Hyperconverged Networking, all supported by Veea's cloud-managed products, we are driving:

- Innovation: Delivering cutting-edge products and services that meet the demands of the widest range of the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

- Operational Efficiency: Reducing costs and improving performance for many industries.

- Growth Opportunities: Expanding into new markets and sectors that are rapidly adopting AI inferencing and edge technologies.

- Shareholder Value: Enhancing our competitive advantage, creating revenue streams, and supporting long-term financial performance.

A Unique Business Model Supported by Technology that Delivers Solutions to Real World Problems

What sets Veea apart in this transformative era is our unique business model as a Managed Service Provider (MSP) that is delivering solutions such i) as 5G fixed wireless access through our VeeaHub edge computing products with AI-driven cybersecurity, and a range of value-added services currently being rolled-out by network operators to SMBs and SME, as one of its highly scalable use cases, and ii) Edge AI inferencing through our innovative AIaaS offering with complete turnkey hardware and software solutions (i.e., full stack). This model allows us to deliver AI-powered applications and insights at scale without requiring the end-users to invest heavily in infrastructure or specialized talent.

Through our AIaaS platform, we provide end-to-end management of AI workloads, from deployment and optimization to continuous monitoring and maintenance. This approach offers several key differentiators:

- Scalability: Clients can easily scale their AI capabilities as their business grows, without the complexities of managing hardware and software.

- Cost Efficiency: By offering AI on a subscription basis, we lower the barriers to entry, making advanced AI accessible to organizations of all sizes.

- Agility: Our managed services enable rapid deployment and iteration, allowing businesses to adapt quickly to changing market demands.

- Expertise: Clients benefit from our deep expertise in AI, edge computing, and hyperconverged networking, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

AI inferencing supported by Edge AI represents a compelling business model and a significant growth opportunity for several reasons:

- Explosive Market Demand: The global demand for real-time, data-driven decision-making is rising across industries including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, smart buildings, smart cities, and smart farming. Organizations need solutions that process data instantly, making Edge AI inferencing critical.

- Recurring Revenue Streams: The MSP and AIaaS business models enable predictable, recurring revenue through subscription-based offerings. This stabilizes our financial outlook and supports sustainable growth.

- Competitive Advantage: Edge AI allows businesses to differentiate themselves through faster, smarter, and more secure operations. By providing managed AI inferencing services, we help our clients maintain a competitive edge, which in turn strengthens our market position.

- Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Our managed services reduce the cost and complexity for customers, making it more attractive for businesses to adopt advanced AI without large upfront investments.

- Global Scalability: The decentralized nature of Edge AI allows us to serve clients worldwide, expanding our reach and unlocking new markets without the limitations of traditional centralized data processing.

- Rapid Innovation Cycle: Continuous improvements in AI algorithms, edge devices, and networking technologies create opportunities for us to innovate and offer enhanced services regularly, driving both customer retention and new customer acquisition.

- Portable Software Stack: Our full stack software can run on third-party hardware (i.e., CPU-based or GPU-based servers, Access Points (APs), routers, etc.) with a Linux host that meet our minimum requirements, making our cloud-managed platform hardware agnostic.

In Closing

Our commitment to innovation and excellence, combined with a differentiated business model, not only strengthens our value proposition to customers but also positions us to develop a robust, recurring revenue stream that drives sustainable growth and profitability.

We are committed to investing in these transformative technologies, fostering strategic partnerships, and continuing to lead in innovation. Our goal is to ensure that Veea remains at the forefront of this technological revolution, delivering growth and value to our shareholders.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in our vision. Together, we are shaping the future.

Warm regards,

Allen Salmasi

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

