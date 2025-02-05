Virtune AB (Publ) launches two new Crypto ETPs on Nasdaq Helsinki

Helsinki, February 5th, 2025 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products, today announced the listing of Virtune Avalanche ETP and Virtune Staked Cardano ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Virtune recently introduced the first five crypto ETPs in Finland on Nasdaq Helsinki, receiving a strong reception in the Finnish market. The previously listed products include Virtune Bitcoin ETP, Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP, Virtune Staked Solana ETP, Virtune XRP ETP, and Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP. To meet the growing demand from Finnish investors, Virtune has now expanded its offering with two additional crypto ETPs on Nasdaq Helsinki.



About Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP provides exposure to Avalanche. Like all of Virtune's exchange-traded products, Virtune Avalanche ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, denominated in EUR for the Finnish investors, available through brokers and banks such as Nordnet.

Key Information about Virtune Avalanche ETP and what it offers to investors :

1:1 exposure to Avalanche

100% physically backed by AVAX

1.49% annual management fee

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Full name: Virtune Avalanche ETP

Short name: Virtune Avalanche

Nasdaq Helsinki Ticker: VIRAVAXE

Trading currency: EUR

First day of trading: Wednesday 5th of February 2025

ISIN: SE0022050092

Stock exchange: Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm

About Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP provides exposure to Cardano combined with the benefits of staking rewards. Like all of Virtune's exchange-traded products, Virtune Staked Cardano ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in EUR for the Finnish investors and is available through brokers and banks such as Nordnet.

Key Information about Virtune Staked Cardano ETP and what it offers to investors :

1:1 exposure to Cardano with 2% extra annual return through staking rewards

Staking rewards are added continuously and reflected in the daily price of the ETP

100% physically backed by ADA

1.49% annual management fee

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Full name: Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Short name: Virtune Staked Cardano

Ticker: VIRADAE

Trading currency: EUR

First day of trading: Wednesday 5th of February 2025

ISIN: SE0021630449

Stock exchange: Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"After successfully introducing Finland's first crypto ETPs on Nasdaq Helsinki two weeks ago, we are pleased to expand our local offering in Finland by announcing the listing of the first Avalanche ETP and Staked Cardano ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki. These innovative products are 100% physically backed, with AVAX and ADA securely stored in cold storage with our custodian, Coinbase. They are accessible to both institutional and retail investors through various brokers and banks."

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.