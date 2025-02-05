Datenna Welcomes Sir Alex Younger, Former Chief of MI6, as Advisory Board Member

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datenna, the global provider of techno-economic intelligence on China, today announced that Sir Alex Younger, former Chief of the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), has joined its advisory board. In this role, Sir Alex will provide strategic guidance to help align Datenna's mission with emerging national security challenges.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Sir Alex was the longest-serving MI6 Chief in 50 years. He previously served as Director of Counter Terrorism (2009-2012) and Head of Operations (2012-2014), later guiding MI6 through major global challenges and the digital transformation of intelligence. As a recognized authority on national security, he has highlighted the growing impact of technological competition, particularly involving China, and the strategic implications of AI and emerging technologies.

At Datenna, Sir Alex will help expand the company's global footprint, strengthen its market positioning, and foster key partnerships to support organizations in navigating technological and geopolitical risks.

"I am delighted to join Datenna as Advisory Board Member. The intersection of technology, geopolitics, and security has never been more critical, and Datenna's mission to provide clarity and insight in this space is essential. I look forward to working with the team to address complex global challenges and contribute to building a more secure and resilient future," said Sir Alex Younger.

"We are honoured to welcome Sir Alex Younger to Datenna. His unparalleled experience in intelligence and national security, combined with his forward-thinking approach to technological challenges, will be a tremendous asset. His insights will enhance our ability to navigate the complexities of technological competition and help our clients mitigate risks in a rapidly evolving global landscape," said Jaap van Etten, CEO of Datenna.

About Datenna

Datenna is the global provider of techno-economic intelligence on China, specializing in mapping connections between Chinese entities, the state, and the military. Using open-source intelligence (OSINT), Datenna's proprietary platform compiles and analyzes publicly available Chinese-language data.

The platform tracks over 45 million Chinese companies, 70 million individuals, 10 thousand research institutes, and billions in research funding, patents, and procurements. This intelligence enables decision-makers to assess risks related to national security, technology, and investments, supporting applications such as investment screening, export controls, and due diligence.

For more information, visit datenna.com.

