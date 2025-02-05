ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 57%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 62% and amounted to SEK 228.7 (140.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.7 (8.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 57% to SEK 233.4 (149.0) million compared with the previous year.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
25-Jan
24-Jan
Change
The Nordics
25.5
22.8
12%
Central Europe
69.5
40.9
70%
East Europe
34.2
31.8
8%
South & West Europe
44.6
22.0
101%
The Baltics
10.3
8.0
29%
North America
22.2
10.4
113%
Asia-Pacific
20.8
4.0
420%
Africa
1.6
1.0
60%
Zinzino
228.7
140.9
62%
Faun Pharma
4.7
8.1
-42%
Zinzino Group
233.4
149.0
57%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
