Broad Arrow Auctions: BROAD ARROW PRESENTS A CENTURY OF MOTORING ICONS AT RETROMOBILE

COLLECTOR CARS SET FOR AUCTION AND PRIVATE SALE ON DISPLAY AT RETROMOBILE (HALL 1, STAND P 111)

Feb. 05, 2025

Display will feature the 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa due to be auctioned at inaugural Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Broad Arrow Auction in May

Other highlights include the Old Number 3 1930 Bentley Speed Six, 1949 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe, 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS, and 1988 Porsche 911 TAG Turbo by Lanzante

Highly collectable memorabilia will also be on display , including several Formula 1 driver helmets set for Broad Arrow's Memorabilia Online Auction in spring 2025

Experts from Broad Arrow Auctions, Private Sales, and Capital will be on hand to discuss consignments and bespoke financial solutions for collectors

Retromobile takes place from 5-9 February 2025 at Paris Expo - Porte de Versailles

Broad Arrow, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), will proudly showcase a number of historically significant collector cars at Retromobile 2025. This spectacular event presents a wonderful opportunity for international collectors and enthusiasts to view five exceptional cars, three of which will be highlights of Broad Arrow's upcoming inaugural sale as the new official auction house of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in May 2025 (held in partnership with BMW AG). Additional exciting cars are available for immediate acquisition via Broad Arrow Private Sales.

"It is a real honour to present these cars at Retromobile in Paris," says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for the EMEA Region at Broad Arrow. "Each car is not only highly collectable but represents a significant moment in automotive history and design, worthy of taking its place in any important international collection. That is especially true of the 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa set for our inaugural Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Auction, one of the foundational cars in the legendary marque's DNA. The Porsche 911 TAG Turbo by Lanzante is also set to attract a great deal of attention. We've seen growing interest for these types of truly special custom or reimagined cars over the last year. The TAG Turbo is one of only 11 produced and Broad Arrow Private Sales is extremely proud to present a rare example of this phenomenal car currently available for sale. We are looking forward to fantastic conversations about all the cars on display with collectors and enthusiasts at Retromobile this week."

Broad Arrow experienced exceptional year-over-year growth of 75 percent in 2024, totaling $316 million in transactions across auctions, private sales, and financing. With showcase events and auctions in 2025, it will continue to offer discerning collectors the opportunity to acquire some of the world's most desirable collector cars. As one of the only major auction houses offering private sales, auctions and bespoke finance, Broad Arrow's team of highly respected experts looks forward to discussing buying and selling opportunities with the international crowd of collectors and enthusiasts at Retromobile.

The cars Broad Arrow is proud to present at Retromobile include:

1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa (Estimate: €5.500.000 - €7.500.000)

The star of the display will be the 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa, due to be auctioned for the very first time at Broad Arrow's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Auction on 24-25 May 2025. Chassis number 004 C is widely considered to be one of the most original early Ferrari examples extant. With coachwork by Carrozzeria Ansaloni, the 166 is one of two examples purchased by the Besana brothers, Ferrari's earliest customers. This extremely rare icon of Ferrari history finished sixth overall at the 1948 Targo Florio and is a veteran of the 1948 and 1949 Mille Miglia, with numerous period Formula Two competitions and hill climbs to its credit.

Complete with Ferrari Classiche White Book certification with its original body, chassis, 2.0-litre V12 engine, and five-speed racing gearbox, it is further complemented by 50-year family ownership from 1965 to 2015 with multiple in-depth editorial pieces documenting its impressive provenance.

1988 Porsche 911 TAG Turbo (Asking Price: £2,200,000)

The Porsche 911 TAG Turbo is one of the greatest stories in the history books of the illustrious Porsche marque. In 1987, Porsche's research and development department created a one-off 911 that featured a Porsche-designed TAG Turbo 1.5-litre V6 Formula One engine. Used purely to develop the engine for use by McLaren in F1, it was never intended for production, but then in 2018, renowned Porsche specialist, Lanzante, turned this incredible machine into reality.

Only eleven were built, each featuring a genuine F1 engine from the period, and this example has an engine raced by Alain Prost in 1987. This extremely rare car features carbon fibre bodywork, striking Mint Green paintwork, sports seats with blue and green tartan inserts and a top speed of 200mph. The TAG Turbo not only represents the ultimate in analogue performance but is a showcase of exemplary craftsmanship and offers a rare opportunity for the avid Porsche collector, available now via Broad Arrow Private Sales. View a video of the TAG Turbo on track here.

1930 Bentley Speed Six 'Old No.3' (Asking Price: Available Upon Request)

Few cars are as revered as the Bentley Speed Six, famous for its exploits in the greatest sports car race in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Chassis number HM2869 is more affectionately known as 'Old No.3' and is one of only two cars built from scratch to race at Le Mans in 1930. 'Bentley Boys' Sammy Davis and Tim Birkin were tasked by the company's founder, W.O. Bentley, with chasing the supercharged Mercedes-Benz in the race, a task they relished as they thundered after the Mercedes, pushing the 200bhp Speed Six to 110mph. It was Woolf Barnato that won the race in his Speed Six, but Old No.3 had made its mark in the history books.

It has continued to be raced since then, most recently competing in the Bentley race at the Le Mans Classic in 2023. Throughout its life, it has been meticulously maintained and presented at numerous concours events around the world, always proving a major talking point among collectors and enthusiasts alike. Old No.3 is more than just a motor car, or even a race car, it is a true piece of history that is as impressive today as it was the day it took the Le Mans circuit back in 1930. Old No. 3 is available now via Broad Arrow Private Sales.

1949 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe by Dubos Frères (Estimate: €1.200.000 - €1.500.000)

Only 32 short-wheelbase Talbot-Lago Grand Sport Coupe chassis were built and historically each became a significant part of the legacy of founder Anthony Lago. All featured individually coachbuilt bodies, with famous coachbuilder Dubos Frères creating just two. This is the sole survivor and features a 4.5-litre twin-cam engine that contributed to the Grand Sport being the fastest production car in the world for a time.

A Grand Prix winner at the 1949 Concours d'Elegance du Bois de Boulogne in Paris, it was then imported to America where it featured in Road & Track magazine and went on to be owned by the famous driver, Otto Zipper. Owned by a well-known Talbot-Lago collector since 2009, this car featured in the book, Talbot-Lago Grand Sport: The Car from Paris and retains its original matching numbers for chassis, engine, and gearbox. The T26 Grand Sport embodied exclusivity, sophistication and performance at the highest level and returns to Retromobile for the first time since 2005.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS (Estimate: €1.500.000 - €1.800.000)

Replacing the legendary Ferrari 250 SWB California Spider was no easy task, but Pininfarina did an incredible job to pen the beautiful 275 GTS in 1964. The famous Colombo-designed 60-degree V12 engine featured an increase of 25cc over its predecessor with a vast improvement in torque and usability. This engine had already proved successful in the Ferrari 275 P and 250 LM at Le Mans and its 260hp and superb engineering are equally impressive in the road car.

Only 200 GT Spiders were produced, all beautifully crafted by the Pininfarina design studio to provide a clean and timeless aesthetic that conveys the athletic ability of this highly coveted piece of Ferrari history. Finished in Rosso Rubino Chiaro over Nero Franzi leather, this Classiche certified 275 GTS is a prime example of 1960s Ferrari grand touring Berlinettas and worthy of a place in the world's finest collections.

While the cars will be the stars, the Broad Arrow Retromobile stand will also feature a number of pieces of highly collectable memorabilia. Visitors will be able to view Formula 1 driver helmets and other desirable items that will be offered in Broad Arrow's Spring 2025 Memorabilia Online Auction that takes place from 21 April to 4 May. Consignments and bidder registration are already open, and experts will be available to discuss this popular recurring auction with both buyers and sellers.

Further details and images on all lots available on request.

