



TOKYO, Feb 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, and Nippon Gas Line Co., Ltd. (NGL) have jointly acquired Approval in Principle (AiP)(Note1) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for a low-pressure type liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier to serve in coastal transportation.Demand for LCO2 carriers is expected to grow in tandem with CCS (carbon dioxide capture and storage) projects involving marine transport of CO2 captured in Japan to storage sites. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and NGL received AiP certification from ClassNK following a jointly conducted concept study on low-pressure type coastal LCO2 carriers, assuming their use for transport from small-scale CO2 capture sites mainly in the Seto Inland Sea area to base site toward overseas storage sites. The concept study has been conducted in conjunction with the FY2024 "Japanese Advanced CCS Projects" carried out by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC). The LCO2 carrier receiving the newly acquired AiP is a versatile small-sized ship designed for use in domestic sea.MHI Group is currently pursuing strategic measures to strengthen its business for the energy transition. In conjunction with this initiative, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is making efforts to contribute to the advancement of the maritime industries in Japan and around the world by utilizing its shipbuilding-based marine engineering technologies in addition to the conventional shipbuilding. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will actively promote the development of LCO2 carriers and the establishment of CCS value chains through collaboration with various domestic/overseas companies.NGL is a participant of the "CCS Engineering Design Work in Sarawak, Malaysia" project(Note3), as the Japanese Advances CCS Projects in FY2024. The project calls for the launch of a sea transport scheme using highly versatile small-sized LCO2 carriers to consolidate CO2 collected in Japan for overseas shipping. The project aims to enhance business efficiency through shipment scale expansion. The LCO2 carrier newly acquiring AiP certification is expected to serve as a powerful means of sea transport supporting this scheme.(1) Approval in Principle (AiP) indicates that the certification body has reviewed the basic design and approved it as satisfying technical requirements and safety criteria. The assessment was conducted in accordance with the ICG Code(Note2) and ClassNK classification rules applicable to vessels transporting liquefied gas in bulk.(2) The IGC Code (International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk) is an international regulation stipulating conditions to ensure the safety of vessels that transport liquefied gases (LCO2, LNG, etc.) in bulk.(3) For further information, see: https://tinyurl.com/9w6wkpdr