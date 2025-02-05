HABANOS, S.A. UNVEILED RAMÓN ALLONES ABSOLUTOS EDICIÓN LIMITADA 2024 IN A WORLD EXCLUSIVE EVENT IN BASEL

Habanos, S.A., together with Intertabak AG, the exclusive distributor of Habanos in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, hosted the global launch of Ramón Allones Absolutos Edición Limitada 2024 (49 ring gauge x 156 mm length) at "Halle 7" in Basel.

A unique evening featuring live music, exclusive tastings, and surprises for attendees.

LA HABANA, Cuba, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., together with its exclusive distributor Intertabak AG, celebrated the launch of Ramón Allones Absolutos Edición Limitada 2024(49 ring gauge x 156 mm length) in an exclusive event held at "Halle 7" in Basel, Switzerland. With over 120 attendees, including retailers, journalists, distributors, and enthusiasts, the evening stood out for its elegance and passion for Habanos. Intertabak AG, headquartered in Pratteln, near Basel, has been the exclusive distributor of Habanos brands in Switzerland and Liechtenstein since 1995, being Switzerland one of the most important markets for Habanos worldwide.

Duringthe evening, guests enjoyed a special selection of Ramón Allones No. 3, Gigantes, and the new Absolutos vitola, "Totally Handmade with Long Filler" and presented in an elegant box containing 20 Habanos, featuring the additional 2024 Edición Limitada cigar band. Each Habano is carefully crafted with selected leaves from the prestigious Vuelta Abajo* plantations, known for producing the consider world's best tobacco. With its vibrant presentation and meticulous craftsmanship, each Habano provides a unique experience, thanks to the characteristic aging of at least two years that distinguishes Limited Editions, offering intensity, richness, and the bold personality that defines the Ramón Allones brand.

The event was filled with memorable moments that delighted the attendees. One of the major highlights was a special raffle, where participants personalized the band of the Ramón Allones No. 3, Habano they were enjoying. The lucky winner received an exclusive weekend at Manoir Henri Giraud in Aÿ-Champagne, France, featuring a unique experience with a tasting of Habanos, champagne, and caviar.

Another standout moment was the speech by José María López Inchaurbe, Vice-President of Development at Habanos, S.A., who shared the secrets that makes Habanos Limited Editions so special. Accompanied by several renowned "Habano Awards of the year," López Inchaurbe unveiled the showcase containing the box of Ramón Allones Absolutos, turning the presentation into a moment of great anticipation and excitement.

The event was also hosted by Patric Much, who previously led the global launch of Montecristo L'Esprit in this market which featured live music from the French Latin Jazz band Los Guapos. Additionally, the evening was complemented with exquisite catering provided by the renowned restaurant Blindekuh.

Among the special guests were members of the Board of Directors of Intertabak AG, Louis Charles Lévy and Urs Tanner, as well as Her Excellency Laura Pujol Torres, Cuban Ambassador in Switzerland. The night also welcomed seven distinguished "Habano Awards": Vahé Gérard, Dominique Gyselink, Urs Portmann, Samuel Menzi, Francesco Minetti, Jemma Freeman, and Urs Tanner.

To conclude this extraordinary evening, all attendees received an exclusive gift: an elegant S.T. Dupont case, designed in Ramón Allones' electric greenbadge, with a metallic engraving featuring details of the event, containing two Ramón Allones Absolutos Edición Limitada 2024.

Ramón Allones Absolutos Edición Limitada 2024

Measures: 49 ring gauge x 156 mm length

Presentation: Special packaging of 20 Habanos.

