Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
PR Newswire
05.02.2025
45 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

A copy of the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements, including the Notice of AGM, and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

These documents are also available on the website: www.aberforth.co.uk

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

End


