DDB Worldwide Launches First-of-its-Kind "Feels Barometer" to Harness Emotion as the Next Frontier in Creating Competitive Advantage for Brands

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of algorithms, data overload, and advertising that often leaves audiences numb, DDB Worldwide is taking a stand for emotion with the launch of the?Feels Barometer-a first-of-its-kind global tool designed to measure, decode, and harness human feelings at scale.

"We are in a crisis of marketing effectiveness," said Tomas Gonsorcik, Global Chief Strategy Officer at DDB Worldwide. "Brands are spending more but moving people less. The Feels Barometer is our antidote to the 'meh-ification' of advertising. If, according to pioneering behavioral psychologist Daniel Kahneman, 95% of decisions are emotionally driven, then why are so many brands still treating feelings as an afterthought? This tool isn't just about understanding people better-it's about making brands unignorable by creating work that moves people deeply and memorably."

The Feels Barometer, created in partnership with insights agency TRA, leverages cutting-edge projective techniques. Here's an overview of the research behind it:

Insights from 8 leading global experts in emotions and psychology, including renowned authors, neuroscientists, and anthropologists.

140+ hours of in-depth qualitative research with participants from diverse cultures, providing rich, human-centered insights.

Surveys of over 16,000 individuals across eight countries (United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Sweden, France, Germany, and Australia), ensuring a comprehensive data set.

100 real-life emotional triggers ranging from personal experiences like a tech-free family dinner to broader societal shifts such as AI's impact on the workplace.

Going beyond simple positive-negative sentiment analyses, the research captures the texture of feelings-intensity, cultural nuances, and even sensory associations like color, shape, and temperature.

The study uncovered both global emotional trends and the significant regional nuances that shape behavior. While universal insights, such as the global appeal of "getting a good deal," emerged, the Feels Barometer underscores the importance of tailoring campaigns to resonate within specific cultural contexts. By aligning with the unique emotional drivers of diverse audiences, the Feels Barometer empowers both global brands navigating local markets and single-market brands to better understand the shared values and distinctions across subcultures and demographics.

Here are some insights our research uncovered:

The joy of finding a good deal rivals that of life's biggest milestones. That's right-securing a discount triggers an emotional spike comparable to birthdays or promotions.

AI sparks as much existential dread as it does excitement. People are deeply divided on whether technology is liberating or terrifying-and that tension is a goldmine for brands willing to engage with it authentically.

Nostalgia isn't just a trend-it's an emotional powerhouse. Across markets, looking back at the past brings comfort in uncertain times, making "retro-fication" one of the most potent creative levers available today.

"As creatives looking to connect brands with people in the most meaningful ways, we are constantly looking to better understand how people feel. Feel about the world, their lives, and the brands that should serve them. The Feels Barometer supercharges our ability to understand the deepest emotional insights and how people genuinely feel about the things that matter most to them. Simply put, it's a game changer for us," said Chaka Sobhani, Global President & Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide.

The Feels Barometer will be integrated into DDB's strategic and creative process globally, as part of DDB's proprietary AI tool stack - RAND DDB, helping brands design campaigns that don't just attract eyeballs but capture hearts. DDB's clients will have access to deep-dive reports, interactive workshops, and bespoke applications of the tool tailored to their industry.

In the battle for consumer attention, the most valuable real estate isn't a media buy-it's a lasting emotional memory. The Feels Barometer is here to help brands claim their share of heart.

