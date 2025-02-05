With reference to an announcement published by Oculis Holding. (symbol: OCS) on January 31, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on Febuary 6, 2025.

ISIN CH1242303498 Company name Oculis Holding Total share capital before the increase 46.443.700 shares Increase in share capital 2.500.000 shares Total share capital following the increase 48.943.700 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol OCS Orderbook ID 332930