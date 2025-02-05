Jetaire Group Awarded GCAA Validation for INVICTA Ignition Mitigation Means Technology

The United Arab Emirates certification recognizes INVICTA as an approved flammability reduction means for Airbus and Boeing aircraft registered throughout the region.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetaire Group, a leader in aviation safety engineering and aerospace manufacturing, today announced it has been granted Design Organisation Approval (DOA) by the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) under Part 21 regulations. This prestigious approval solidifies Jetaire's position as a global innovator in aircraft fuel tank system compliance and modification.

The GCAA Part 21 DOA enables Jetaire Group to design and certify modifications or changes to aircraft within the GCAA jurisdiction. This approval follows a rigorous audit process, where Jetaire demonstrated its exceptional design processes, quality control measures, engineering capabilities, and personnel qualifications.

Michael Williams, Owner and Founder of The Jetaire Group, expressed his satisfaction with the approval process: "The GCAA team was thorough, professional, and extremely helpful throughout the audit. They worked closely with us to review our processes and procedures, providing valuable insights to ensure compliance with GCAA standards. It was a pleasure collaborating with them."

This approval is particularly significant for Jetaire's revolutionary INVICTA ignition mitigation means technology. Aircraft modified with INVICTA are now considered compliant with the upcoming mandatory Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction Rule in the UAE. As the only GCAA-recognized flammability reduction means available to Airbus and Boeing aircraft owners and operators outside of original equipment manufacturers (OEM), Jetaire is poised to make a substantial impact on aviation safety in the region.

INVICTA, which utilizes reticulated polyurethane foam as an explosion suppressant, offers several advantages over nitrogen-generating systems:

Cost-effective solution with lowest total cost of ownership

Maintenance-free design with an industry-leading 10-year warranty

No modification required to the fuel quantity indicating system (FQIS)

Professional onsite installation available worldwide

The GCAA approval further validates Jetaire's commitment to providing innovative, compliant solutions for the aviation industry. Aircraft owners and operators in the UAE can now benefit from Jetaire's expertise in fuel tank flammability reduction, ensuring enhanced safety and regulatory compliance.

About Jetaire Group Fayetteville, Georgia-based Jetaire Group is a leading manufacturer of aviation safety technology, specializing in fuel tank flammability reduction solutions. Its flagship product, INVICTA, is revolutionizing the industry by providing a cost-effective, maintenance-free alternative to nitrogen-generating systems for Airbus and Boeing aircraft. With a global presence in over 50 countries, Jetaire Group continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability in aviation safety.

