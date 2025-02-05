AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2024

A solid finish to a strong year

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "In the fourth quarter of 2024, operating profit grew by 11 percent, building on the 47 percent growth achieved during the same period last year. Looking at the full year 2024, we made strong progress and exceeded our financial target of growing operating profit by around 10 percent on average over time. Furthermore, we achieved our long-term aspiration of doubling operating profit per kilo ahead of schedule-a milestone originally set for 2030."

AAK Group

Volumes decreased by 1 percent to 541,000 MT (548,000).

Operating profit increased by 11 percent, reaching SEK 1,268 million (1,141), including a negative currency translation effect of SEK 37 million. At fixed foreign exchange rates, operating profit increased by 14 percent.

Profit for the period totaled SEK 928 million (870).

Earnings per share equaled SEK 3.57 (3.34).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 118 million (1,353).

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 22.4 percent (19.1 percent on December 31, 2023).

The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of SEK 5.00 (3.70) per share to be paid for the financial year 2024.

Business areas

Food ingredients operating profit increased by 12 percent to SEK 767 million (685).

Chocolate & Confectionery Fats operating profit reached SEK 520 million (481), an increase of 8 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Technical Products & Feed operating profit totaled SEK 69 million (59), a 17 percent increase compared to last year.

Conference call

The Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2024 will be presented today, February 5, 2025 at 10 a.m. Central European Time (CET). For participation, please see instructions under the investor tab on the AAK website, www.aak.com.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

