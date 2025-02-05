AddLife AB: Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2024

AddLife finishes the year with high growth, improved margins, and strong cash flow

"AddLife finishes 2024 with a very strong fourth quarter. Organic growth was 9%, EBITA increased by 24%, and cash flow improved by 49%. The companies within AddLife performed very well, driven by positive demand development and dedicated, long-term efficiency efforts."

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO

AddLife's year-end report for Q4 2024 is now available online at the company website. The year-end report can be downloaded in pdf version. Visit reports-en.add.life/year-end-report-q4-2024

1 OCTOBER- 31 DECEMBER 2024 (3 MONTHS)

Net sales increased by 11% to SEK 2,818m (2,544). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 9% and the acquired growth was 1%.

EBITA increased by 24% to SEK 346m (278), corresponding to an EBITA-margin of 12.3% (10.9). The EBITA margin for the previous year was 10.2%, adjusted for reversed contingent considerations and one-off costs.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 94m (-41).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.76 (-0.34).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 666m (448).

1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2024 (12 MONTHS)

Net sales increased by 6% to SEK 10,286m (9,685). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 5%.

EBITA increased by 2% to SEK 1,159m (1,135), corresponding to an EBITA-margin of 11.3% (11.7). Adjusted for revalued contingent considerations and restructuring costs, EBITA amounted to SEK 1,165m (1,015). Excluding these, EBITA increased by 14% and the EBITA-margin amounted to 11.3% (10.5).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 254m (192).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.06 (1.56).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,095m (773).

The equity ratio was 41% (39).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 51% (50).

During the financial year an acquisition, BonsaiLab SLU, was completed. The acquisition is estimated to contribute with an annual net sale of approximately SEK 90m.

The board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.75 per share.



Stockholm, February 5, 2025

AddLife AB (publ)

For more information, contact;

Fredrik Dalborg, CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

www.add.life

Video conference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a video conference at which CEO Fredrik Dalborg and CFO Christina Rubenhag will present the year-end report. The presentation will be given in English and take about 20 minutes. after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be recorded and made available online.

The video conference will be at 9 a.m. CET on February 5, 2025.

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>

AddLife is an independent player in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors, mainly in the Nordic region and rest of Europe. AddLife has about 2,300 employees in some 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at February 5, 2025 at 07:45 a.m. CET.