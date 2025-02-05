CTEK AB: Year-end report: "Third consecutive quarter of organic growth, continued strong sales growth from the Consumer division"

October - December 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 279 million (240). Organically, net sales increased by 16%. Adjusted for the one-time buy from General Motors the organic growth was 5%.

The gross margin was 49.8% (53.6). Adjusted for the one-time buy from General Motors the gross margin was 54.6%.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 25 million (31), a margin of 9.1% (12.8). Adjusted for the one-time buy from General Motors the margin was 10,2%.

The cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 59 million (75).

" The fourth quarter of the year saw continued organic growth with a stable cash flow and a reduced net debt ratio. The Consumer division, which once again had a strong quarter, made a major contribution to this.", says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

During the quarter, CTEK continued to follow its strategic plan towards profitable growth.

"With this year's improved margins, continued stable cash flow and the reduced net debt ratio, we are well on our way in our strategic plan towards the target of profitable growth. We will provide a more detailed presentation of what the final phase of the strategic plan means for the company during a capital market day, scheduled for May 22 in Stockholm.", says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

Today, 5 February at 09:00 CET, CTEK will hold an audiocast in English. CTEK is represented by CEO Henrik Fagrenius and CFO Thom Mathisen, who present the year-end report and answer questions. For further information: https://ctek.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024

Before its publication, this information was inside information and is such that CTEK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 5 February 2025 at 07:45 CET.

For further information please contact:

Marcus Korsgren, SVP Strategy & Communication

+46 72 050 42 46, marcus.korsgren@ctek.com

