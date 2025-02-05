Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Provides Update on Exchange Listings

Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary") is pleased to provide an update on the various exchanges for which the Company's shares are quoted. The Company's shares currently trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol "83W0" and on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "HNATF", in addition to the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HDRO".

"The quotation on both the FSE and the OTCQB is anticipated to increase visibility and accessibility in the United States and European markets", commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary. "The focus in cross listing the Company's securities was aimed at increasing the shareholder base and liquidity, in addition to making the shares more accessible to investors around the world".

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The FSE is operated by Deutsche Börse AG and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. The FSE connects companies to a wide network of international investors, offering high liquidity and a transparent regulatory environment. It grants companies with access to European and global capital markets, creating significant opportunities to expand their investor base. The FSE is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange) organized exchange-trading markets in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The listing of the Shares on the FSE is expected to broaden the awareness of, and facilitate investment in, Primary by European investors in major financial hubs through its FSE listing.

OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the United States market. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet rigorous reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Primary can be found at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

Depository Trust Company

DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers in the United States, allowing the Shares to be traded more easily across a wider range of U.S. brokerage firms by fulfilling their compliance requirements.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is a natural hydrogen exploration company with an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in British Columbia. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

