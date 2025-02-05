GTMfund Oversubscribes a Fund II of $54m in One of the Toughest Fundraising Environments

GTMfund's operator-led model helped oversubscribe the fund and shows the importance of go-to-market in startup growth.

GTMfund has cemented itself as a leading operator-led venture capital firm with the close of its second fund at $54 million - surpassing its original $50 million target. GTMfund is structured around a simple yet powerful thesis: for the best founders, capital is a commodity. In a market where top-tier entrepreneurs have their pick of investors, GTMfund differentiates itself by offering more than just financial backing - it provides deep, hands-on go-to-market (GTM) expertise.

GTMfund has an incredible network of limited partners (LPs), which includes over 300 operators (CROs, CMOs, etc) who have held pivotal roles at top tech companies like AWS, OpenAI, Procore, Rippling, and Snowflake. Unlike traditional venture funds, these LPs don't just provide capital; they actively mentor portfolio companies in sales strategies, talent acquisition, and strategic positioning, helping founders navigate one of the most challenging aspects of startup growth. For this fund, GTMfund also brought on strong institutional investors.

GTMfund was founded by General Partner Max Altschuler , alongside Partners Scott Barker and Paul Irving , and now has a growing team behind it, including Sophie Buonassisi and Vaibhavi Nesarikar . With Fund II, GTMfund is doubling down on its core mission: Supporting early-stage startups at the pre-seed, seed, and Series A stages with checks ranging from $500,000 to $1.5 million.

"We've been hearing for years that distribution and go-to-market execution are top priorities for founders when building their cap table," said Altschuler. "This fund is our way of scaling that support. The smartest and most ambitious software founders know that GTM is one of the few remaining moats, and we're here to help them build it."

GTMfund has also built a strong community aspect, hosting global LP dinners, an annual event, and an online Slack community. LPs can choose their level of involvement, from passive investors to hands-on advisors working directly with portfolio companies.

In addition to a community component, GTMfund also has a media brand, GTMnow .

"We bought my old media company back from Outreach, who I sold it to in 2018, used our own capital (no fund dollars), and relaunched it as GTMnow. We had been investing in media for almost a year before that, but acquiring Sales Hacker's distribution allowed us to supercharge our growth overnight, rolling up 4 or 5 years of organic growth instantly. The newsletter has over 50,000 subscribers, the podcast is a top 1% global podcast, along with additional content.

As GTMfund continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its belief that venture capital should offer more than just money. By assembling a network of deeply experienced operators and aligning incentives with founders, the firm is reshaping what it means to be a value-add investor.

"Our vision has always been to create a fund where the best GTM minds in the world can come together to support the next generation of breakout software companies," Altschuler added. "Fund II is the next step in making that vision a reality."

