Neurolief Inc.: Neurolief Appoints Dr. Owen Muir as Chief Medical Officer to Drive Innovation in Depression Treatment

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolief, a leader in brain stimulation for mental health and neurological disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Owen Scott Muir, M.D., DFAACAP, as its fractional Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Muir brings a unique combination of expertise in psychiatry and extensive experience with FDA-regulated medical devices. His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Neurolief's mission to deliver safe and effective brain stimulation therapy for patients with major depressive disorder who have not responded to traditional treatments.

Dr. Muir is a dual board-certified psychiatrist in both child and general psychiatry, with expertise in managing complex mood disorders. He serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, where he contributes to advancing psychiatric education and research. As the co-founder of Fermata, a neuromodulation-first medical practice, Dr. Muir has been at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies with clinical practice, driving meaningful improvements in patient outcomes. A prolific scientific author and speaker, he has also served as strategic advisor to industry.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Muir to our leadership team," said Scott Drees, CEO of Neurolief. "His extensive expertise in brain stimulation therapies, combined with his dedication to advancing mental health treatment, aligns perfectly with Neurolief's mission. We are confident that Dr. Muir's leadership will be pivotal to the successful commercial launch of ProlivRx, providing access to this groundbreaking therapy for the millions of patients who have not found relief with traditional antidepressants."

Dr. Muir's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Neurolief as the company prepares to launch its latest brain stimulation therapy, ProlivRx, designed for Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). This FDA-Breakthrough Designated therapy is the first at-home brain stimulation solution to demonstrate clinical success in a controlled trial for patients who have not responded to traditional therapies, marking a significant advancement in mental health care.

"As a physician dedicated to caring for patients with depression, I've long hoped for effective and accessible treatment options for my patients who do not adequately respond to antidepressant medications," said Dr. Muir. "In my new role as fractional Chief Medical Officer at Neurolief, I'm honored to work alongside Neurolief's exceptional team to bring ProlivRxto individuals living with treatment-resistant depression. I couldn't be more excited about the potential of this FDA-Breakthrough designated technology to reach the millions of people still searching for relief."

A Major Advancement in Depression Care

ProlivRx represents a breakthrough in non-invasive brain neuromodulation therapy, designed for administration both in clinical settings and the comfort of patient's homes. Utilizing three adaptive output channels, ProlivRx delivers targeted electrical pulses through key neural pathways, stimulating brain regions associated with mood regulation.

Complementing its advanced brain stimulation capabilities, ProlivRx integrates an interactive patient mobile app and cloud-enabled data tracking system. This connected ecosystem empowers physicians to remotely monitor patient progress, analyze their data and personalize treatment, ultimately driving improved therapeutic outcomes.

About Neurolief

Neurolief is a pioneering neuromodulation company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for mental health and neurological disorders. The company developed the world's first non-invasive, multi-channel brain stimulation technology, designed to simultaneously target multiple neural pathways in the head, modulating brain regions involved in mood and pain regulation. Neurolief's Relivion®MG therapy is currently approved in the USA, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of migraine.

For more information, please visit www.neurolief.com.

