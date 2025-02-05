DEFENDING NATIONS IN THE HYPER-SPEED ERA: VEHERE BRINGS AI COUNTER-TERRORISM PLATFORM IN ISS WORLD MEA 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a new-age cybersecurity software company, will be exhibiting at ISS World MEA 2025 in Dubai from February 11-13 at the JW Marriott Marquis. ISS World MEA is a leading conference for regional law enforcement, intelligence, homeland security, and telecommunications professionals. The company will demonstrate its AI Counter-Terrorism platform, a unified solution that delivers two distinct missions for national security in the hyper-speed era-Communication Signals Intelligence powered by High Performance Network Analytics (with Zero Day Defender) and National Cybersecurity powered by High Performance Cybersecurity.

High Performance Network Analytics help protect nations and their citizens by collecting and analyzing mass, wide, and target data from diverse communication sources. Its modular architecture enables seamless integration of diverse interfaces, data sources, and tools within a unified platform. The robust data fusion capabilities allow for ingestion and reconstruction of massive datasets, integration of external data sources, execution of sophisticated custom queries, and provision of location-based intelligence for subjects of interest. It comes along with Zero Day Defender, which is an advanced file analysis system that provides a complete picture of potential threats.

High Performance Cybersecurity is massive-scale Network Security for national critical infrastructure that detects and contains post-breach activities like ransomware, APTs, insider threats, or lateral movements using AI/ML and heuristic behavior analysis.

"I am proud to represent Vehere at this prestigious event, where I will showcase our AI Counter-Terrorism Platform with Zero Day Defender (ZDD)," said Shahyshi K Bhalla, Director of Systems Engineering (India, SEA & EMEA). "I will share insights on how this innovative solution integrates High Performance Network Analytics driven by AI and LLM to equip law enforcement and security agencies with real-time, decision-ready intelligence-enhancing their ability to detect and neutralize threats effectively."

[Catch this Session A on 11 Feb 2025 at Al Safa 2 from 15:15-16:00]

About Vehere:

Vehere is a new-age cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense and Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

Vehere. HUNT BEFORE BREACH

