Hospital Filtration Market worth $3.19 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Hospital Filtration Market by Type (Point of Use Filters, Inline Filters, Standalone Filtration Units, Disposable Filters), Process Type, Application (Hospital Facilities, Laboratories, Patient Care Equipment) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", size is projected to grow from USD 2.10 billion in 2024 to USD 3.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The hospital filtration market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various major economies for different applications such as hospital facilities, laboratories, and other applications as well. Air & water Filtration products reduce the contamination of air & water. They help to maintain a clean and sterile environment, which is very important for patient and doctors' safety. This market is driven by stringent regulations, huge investment in healthcare infrastructure, and focus on patient safety. North America is the largest market for hospital filtration followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Inline filters is expected to be second largest segment by type during the forecast period.

Inline filters are crucial elements of a filtration system in hospitals as they offer decontamination processes for the targeted pollutants from the air or water pipelines. These filters remove particles, bacteria, and other fine impurities to ensure that clean air and water is available for use on sensitive applications such as surgical equipment, dialysis machines, and sterilization units. Their small size makes their incorporation into existing systems easy, so they are perfect for maintaining hygiene in areas of high risk such as operating rooms, ICUs, and isolation wards. Moreover, inline filters are also considered to be economical as their low maintenance ensures continuous filtration, with no interruptions to the everyday workings of the hospital.

Sterile environment is expected to be fastest growing segment by form during the forecast period.

The term sterile environment denotes controlled spaces that are devoid of any microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and spores achieving the highest degree of cleanliness and safety. Correlatively, health structures should strictly uphold the standards of the sterile environment in areas like operating rooms, ICUs, and laboratories in order to prevent the possibility of infection and protect the patients' well-being. Filtration devices are critical in creating these conditions. HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) and ULPA (Ultra-Low Penetration Air) are HVAC system filters that capture airborne and other pathogenic particulates. Point-of-use filters are used for localized water treatment to remove bacteria and other contaminants. Together, these filtration products ensure sterile air and water, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and enhancing patient safety.

Laboratories is expected to be second largest segment by application during the forecast period.

Filtration systems in laboratories are one of the critical application fields of hospital filtration systems, given that a contamination-free environment is required for testing, conducting research, and diagnostics. Air and water in the laboratories also require filtration to get rid of airborne particulates, any existing pathogens, chemical fumes, and waterborne contaminants. To ensure cleanroom standards, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, and ultra-low penetration air (ULPA) filters are utilized. Furthermore, RO systems and deionized water systems are used to supply sensitive equipment and experiments with ultra-pure water. These measures guarantee the safety of employees, results' accuracy, and adherence to particular regulations in the health care and research centers.

North America is expected to be the largest region in the global hospital filtration market in terms of value during the forecast period.

Countries considered in the North America region are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Hospital filtration is witnessing increasing demand in the region due to the huge investment in healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulations, focus on patient safety. The economic development and growth in various countries in this region led to an expansion in the North American hospital filtration market. The U.S. is the largest market for hospital filtration in North America followed by Canada owing to the large population, focus on infection control, high adoption of technology, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing aging population, and pandemic preparedness.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the hospital filtration market. These includes Danaher (US), Veolia (France), Pentair (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Daikin Industries (Japan), Camfil (Sweden), Freudenberg Technologies (Germany), Solventum (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corp. (US) and others.

