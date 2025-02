Announcing the 2024-25 St. John's Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2024-25 award recipients in the St. John's region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2024-25 St. John's Consumer Choice Award Winners.

ST. JOHN'S WINNERS

Avalon Karate

Category: MARTIAL ARTS

www.avalonkarate.com

Avalon Law Group

Category: LAWYER - GENERAL PRACTICE

www.avalonlawgroup.ca

Bogarts Jewellers

Category: JEWELLER

www.bogartsjewellers.com

Budget Blinds of St. John's

Category: WINDOW TREATMENTS/ COVERINGS

www.budgetblinds.com/en-ca/stjohns

Collision Clinic Ltd

Category: AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP

www.collisionclinic.com

Crown Cabinets & Fireplaces

Category: FIREPLACE SALES & SERVICE

www.crowncf.ca

CWP Paving

Category: PAVING CONTRACTORS

www.cwppaving.com

Donovan Homes

Category: HOME BUILDERS

www.donovanhomes.com

Eastern Audio Ltd.

Category: AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.easternaudio.com

Eastern Siding and Window World

Category: SIDING

www.easternsiding.ca

Fusion Dance Studio

Category: SCHOOL - DANCE

www.fusiondance.ca

Hot Frost Heat Pumps

Category: AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.hotfrostheatpumps.ca

King's Photography & More

Category: PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.kingsphoto.ca

Musically Inclined

Category: MUSIC SCHOOL

www.musicallyinclinedonline.com

Nanoshop Repair and Sales

Category: COMPUTER CELL PHONE SERVICE AND REPAIR

www.nanoshop.ca

NewGround Property Management

Category: PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.newgroundgroup.ca

Nicole Darbaz, REALTOR | Darbaz Real Estate Group | St. John's Newfoundland

Category: REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL

www.darbazrealestate.com

Ryco Financial Inc

Category: FINANCIAL PLANNING

www.ryco.ca

S&S Supply Ltd/Crosstown Rentals

Category: EQUIPMENT RENTALS

www.sssupplyltd.com

SBG Electric

Category: ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

www.sbgelectrical.com

Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd

Category: HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES

www.serenityhomecare.net

Smith's Furniture & Appliances

Category: HOME APPLIANCE SALES AND SERVICE & FURNITURE RETAILER

www.smithsfurniture.com

Snow & Mow

Category: SNOW REMOVAL

www.snowandmow.org

The Carpet Factory

Category: FLOORING

www.carpetfactorysuperstore.com

The Landells Clinic Of Cosmetic Dermatology

Category: COSMETIC PROCEDURES

www.landellsclinic.ca

Tutors Unlimited

Category: TUTORING

www.tutorsu.ca/local

Wade Abbott Dentistry & Associates

Category: DENTIST

www.wadeabbottdentistry.ca

YYT Safe Dryer Vents

Category: DUCT CLEANING

www.yytsafedryervents.com

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

