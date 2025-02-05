SJ Environmental Consultants Inc. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Environmental Consulting in Windsor

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces SJ Environmental Consultants (Windsor) Inc. as the top provider in Windsor's Environmental Consultant category. This award recognizes their commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in environmental consulting.

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Saad Jasim, P.Eng., SJ Environmental Consultants (Windsor) Inc. has been at the forefront of innovative solutions for water treatment and environmental challenges. The company is known for its pioneering work in ozone technology for drinking water treatment and its contributions to improving water quality and safety for municipalities, private entities, and industries.

"We are honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award and proud of the impact our work has on ensuring safe and sustainable water solutions," said Dr. Saad Jasim, Founder and President of SJ Environmental Consultants (Windsor) Inc. "Our dedication to innovation and community well-being remains our top priority."

With decades of experience, SJ Environmental Consultants (Windsor) Inc. has played a vital role in evaluating and implementing water treatment strategies, including serving as a technical expert during the Walkerton Inquiry. Their expertise in addressing water quality challenges, including disinfection, turbidity, disinfection by-product management, and the removal of Chemicals of Emerging Concern, sets them apart as leaders in the field.

The company is also dedicated to professional development, providing specialized training for drinking water systems staff and supporting research initiatives at the University of Windsor. Dr. Jasim's contributions to environmental engineering have been recognized with the 2022 Ontario Professional Engineers Award (OPEA) Engineering Medal for Entrepreneurship.

To learn more about SJ Environmental Consultants (Windsor) Inc., CLICK HERE OR visit sj-environmental-consultants.square.site .

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire