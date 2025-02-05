Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Appoints Dallas Pretty as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC PINK:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z)("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces the appointment of Dallas Pretty, CPA, CA, as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective February 4, 2025. Mr. Pretty succeeds John Campbell, who has resigned from his roles as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Corporate Secretary effective February 4, 2025.

Mr. Pretty, a CPA, CA, and graduate of Simon Fraser University, brings over 20 years of expertise in finance and management across both public and private companies. In addition to his leadership at Black Tusk Advisory Services, Mr. Pretty has extensive experience in operations, strategic business development, mergers and acquisitions, public and private financing, internal and external financial reporting, human resources, and facilities management. Before founding Black Tusk Advisory Services, Dallas served as a manager in the audit and advisory services group at KPMG LLP, where he managed a portfolio of private and public companies.

The Company expresses gratitude to Mr. Campbell for his dedicated service. Mr. Campbell will remain on the Company's board of directors, continuing to contribute to Forte Group's strategic direction.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Pretty to Forte Group as our new CFO," said Marcello Leone, CEO of Forte Group. "Mr. Pretty's extensive experience and proven track record in financial leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and advance our strategic initiatives."

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC PINK:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company. Forte Group develops and manufactures a range of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements for both its TRACE brand and private-label clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada, Forte Group owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. The Company's distribution network includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, delivering wellness-focused products directly to consumers through its innovative offerings.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to the anticipated impact of Dallas Pretty's appointment as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, including his expected contributions to the Company's financial oversight, strategic planning, and corporate governance. Forward-looking statements also include expectations regarding the continued involvement of John Campbell as a director and his role in supporting the Company's strategic direction. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release. However, actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to integrate new executive leadership effectively, the impact of leadership changes on financial strategy and corporate governance, and the Company's ability to retain and leverage key personnel. Other risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company makes no assurances that the outcomes expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be realized and disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

