Companies interested in an engineering, procurement and construction contract for two 20 MW ground-mounted solar plants in eastern Uganda must request pre-qualification questionnaires by Feb. 21, one week before a deadline for expressions of interest. TotalEnergies Uganda is seeking a contractor for two 20 MW ground-mounted solar plants in Uganda. The installations, which will be built in the Iganga and Tororo districts in eastern Uganda, are grid-connected turnkey projects. The contractor will handle engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as operations and maintenance for at least ...

