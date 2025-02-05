NobleAI Selected by ICL Industrial Products to Help Speed Discovery of Safe, High-Performance Materials

Leading global developer of flame retardant compounds expands use of AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2025, a pioneer in AI solutions for Materials Informatics, announced it has been selected by ICL Industrial Products to help drive the development of innovative chemical compounds for use in its flame retardants. NobleAI's unique Science-Based AI modeling technology and powerful Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) platform are expected to help speed the discovery of new high-performance, sustainable compounds for ICL's life-saving flame retardants, which are used in a multitude of industrial and consumer applications.

Using NobleAI's Science-Based AI models and VIP platform, ICL will be able to leverage AI to explore multiple new molecules in a more timely and cost-efficient manner versus lab-only development methods, which typically allow for testing of only a handful of new chemical compounds in a year. This effort will be in collaboration with Microsoft Azure Quantum Elements (AQE) and will accelerate ICL's ability to identify and evaluate promising new compounds for the development of safer, more sustainable and innovative flame retardants.

"We are honored to partner with a true industry leader like ICL and are excited to support them in their innovation journey," said Sunil Sanghavi, CEO of NobleAI. "Their unwavering commitment to advancing safety and sustainability, while simultaneously achieving their cost and profitability goals, sets them apart as a global company dedicated to balancing environmental responsibility with economic success."

"ICL is in constant pursuit of new molecular formulations to help improve the performance and sustainability of our flame retardants," said Yaniv Kabalek, president, Industrial Products Division, ICL. "By partnering with NobleAI, we can reduce wasted resources and speed time to market, while continuing to deliver the safest, highest performing products to our customers."

About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially-proven AI solutions for Material Informatics powered by its unique, Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology. SBAI models are developed quickly, securely and specifically for each customer and a specific use case. Delivered via the cloud-based Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) Platform, NobleAI technology delivers actionable insights to accelerate product development and reduce costs, while improving product performance, sustainability and reliability. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo, and the company's solutions are already delivering real value in production deployments at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2023 revenue totaled approximately $7.5 billion.