Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
05.02.25
08:09 Uhr
4,690 Euro
+0,040
+0,86 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5304,76514:39
Dow Jones News
05.02.2025 13:31 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results 
05-Feb-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Announcement Date for 2024 
Full-Year Results 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 5 February 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it will release its 2024 Full 
Year Results on Thursday, 6th March 2025 at 07.00 am (GMT). 
 
The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am 
(GMT) on this date. 
 
   -- For conference call details, please register here. 
   -- The webcast will be available here. 
 
Please allow sufficient time for registration. 
 
The Group's Full Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 6th March 
2025 at 07.00 am https://dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
ENDS 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. 
Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its 
portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's 
portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 55 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main 
brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,990 rooms and a pipeline of approximately 870 rooms. For the six-month 
period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free 
Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
 
Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright/ Clayton Bush    Tel +44 203 753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 
 Sam Moore, Rugile Nenortaite       dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  374989 
EQS News ID:  2081811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081811&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
