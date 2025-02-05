DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results 05-Feb-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement Date for 2024 Full-Year Results ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 5 February 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it will release its 2024 Full Year Results on Thursday, 6th March 2025 at 07.00 am (GMT). The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am (GMT) on this date. -- For conference call details, please register here. -- The webcast will be available here. Please allow sufficient time for registration. The Group's Full Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 6th March 2025 at 07.00 am https://dalatahotelgroup.com ENDS About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 55 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,990 rooms and a pipeline of approximately 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Carol Phelan, CFO Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright/ Clayton Bush Tel +44 203 753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 Sam Moore, Rugile Nenortaite dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: NOR TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 374989 EQS News ID: 2081811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081811&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)