BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL & PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

The February editions of Supply Chain Digital & Procurement Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from Coupa, Valpak, BlueYonder, Zycus and more.

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain and logistics sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Duncan Angove, CEO at Blue Yonder, details how the SCM leader is harnessing AI to optimise demand and fulfilment.

"My career has always capitalised on an epoch that drives fundamental change at business and society level."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Zycus, DB Schneker and more, along with the Top 10: Supply Chain Events in 2025

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive interview with Zycuz Founder and CEO, Aatish Dedhia and how his company is pioneering agentic AI in procurement to unlock deep value.

"We envision a future where human procurement professionals work seamlessly alongside AI agents for enhanced efficiency"

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from ZIP, Coupa, LUSH and more, together with the Top 10: Procurement consulting firms

You can visit Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain and logistics industries

