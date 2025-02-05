Boston Scientific Corporation: Boston Scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) generated net sales of $4.561 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024, growing 22.4 percent on a reported basis, 23.1 percent on an operational1 basis and 19.5 percent on an organic2 basis, all compared to the prior year period. The company reported GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders of $566 million or $0.38 per share (EPS), compared to $504 million or $0.34 per share a year ago and achieved adjusted3 EPS of $0.70 for the period, compared to $0.55 a year ago.

For the full year 2024, the company generated net sales of $16.747 billion, growing 17.6 percent on a reported basis, 18.5 percent on an operational1 basis and 16.4 percent on an organic2 basis. The company reported GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders of $1.853 billion or $1.25 per share, compared to $1.570 billion or $1.07 per share a year ago, and delivered full year adjusted3 EPS of $2.51, compared to $2.05 a year ago.

"2024 was one of the best years in the history of Boston Scientific, fueled by our innovative portfolio, the launch of our FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System as well as significant clinical achievements and commercial excellence across businesses and regions," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. "We have a strong foundation for growth, and I am incredibly grateful for our talented global team and the opportunity to continue transforming the lives of millions of patients around the world."

Fourth quarter financial results and recent developments:

Reported net sales of $4.561 billion, representing an increase of 22.4 percent on a reported basis, compared to the company's guidance range of 16.5 to 18.5 percent; 23.1 percent on an operational basis; and 19.5 percent on an organic basis, compared to the company's guidance range of 14 to 16 percent, all compared to the prior year period.





Reported GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders of $0.38 per share, compared to the company's guidance range of $0.41 to $0.43 per share, and achieved adjusted EPS of $0.70 per share, compared to the guidance range of $0.64 to $0.66 per share.





Achieved the following net sales growth in each reportable segment, compared to the prior year period: MedSurg: 12.4 percent reported, 13.0 percent operational and 7.0 percent organic Cardiovascular: 28.8 percent reported, 29.5 percent operational and 27.4 percent organic





Achieved the following net sales growth in each region, compared to the prior year period: United States (U.S.): 30.7 percent reported and operational Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): 10.8 percent reported and 11.6 percent operational Asia-Pacific (APAC): 11.1 percent reported and 12.4 percent operational Latin America and Canada (LACA): 4.6 percent reported and 12.6 percent operational Emerging Markets 4 : 12.4 percent reported and 15.2 percent operational





Presented positive 36-month primary endpoint findings from the OPTION clinical trial at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions demonstrating superior bleeding risk reduction and similar efficacy with the WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device compared to oral anticoagulation in high-risk patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) post ablation, followed by a late-breaking sub-analysis at AF Symposium 2025 reaffirming positive outcomes with the device in both concomitant and sequential procedures.





compared to oral anticoagulation in high-risk patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) post ablation, followed by a late-breaking sub-analysis at AF Symposium 2025 reaffirming positive outcomes with the device in both concomitant and sequential procedures. Presented positive 12-month primary endpoint findings from phase one of the ADVANTAGE AF clinical trial at AF Symposium 2025 that achieved the safety and effectiveness endpoints for the treatment of patients with persistent AF with the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System .





. Received U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approval of a new transitional pass-through payment for the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon effective Jan. 1, 2025, which offers facilities additional reimbursement for outpatient procedures.





effective Jan. 1, 2025, which offers facilities additional reimbursement for outpatient procedures. Received both U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and CE mark for the Vercise Cartesia X and HX Directional Leads , the first and only 16-contact directional leads designed for more precise targeting for enhanced clinical outcomes using the Vercise Genus Deep Brain Stimulation System .





, the first and only 16-contact directional leads designed for more precise targeting for enhanced clinical outcomes using the . Completed the acquisition of Axonics, Inc. , an innovative medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of differentiated devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction.





, an innovative medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of differentiated devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction. Announced and completed the acquisition of Cortex, Inc. , a privately held medical technology company focused on the development of a diagnostic mapping solution which aims to identify triggers and drivers outside of the pulmonary veins that are foundational to AF.





, a privately held medical technology company focused on the development of a diagnostic mapping solution which aims to identify triggers and drivers outside of the pulmonary veins that are foundational to AF. Announced agreements to acquire the following companies, subject to customary closing conditions: Bolt Medical, Inc. , a developer of an intravascular lithotripsy advanced laser-based platform for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease which is pending U.S. FDA approval. Intera Oncology ® Inc ., a medical device company that provides the Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump and floxuridine, a chemotherapy drug.



1 Operational net sales growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. 2 Organic net sales growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures for which there are less than a full period of comparable net sales. 3 Adjusted EPS excludes the impacts of certain charges (credits) which may include amortization expense, goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related net charges (credits), investment portfolio net losses (gains) and impairments, restructuring and restructuring-related net charges (credits), certain litigation-related net charges (credits), European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) implementation costs, debt extinguishment net charges, deferred tax expenses (benefits) and certain discrete tax items. 4 Periodically, we assess our list of Emerging Markets countries, and effective January 1, 2023, modified our list to include all countries except the United States, Western and Central Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Fourth quarter net sales by business and region:











Increase/(Decrease)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Reported

Basis

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Fluctuations

Operational

Basis

Impact of

Recent

Acquisitions/

Divestitures

Organic

Basis (in millions) 2024 2023











Endoscopy $ 690 $ 645

7.0 %

0.6 %

7.6 %

(0.7) %

7.0 %

Urology 630 527

19.5 %

0.5 %

20.1 %

(12.2) %

7.9 %

Neuromodulation 299 269

11.4 %

0.5 %

11.9 %

(6.4) %

5.5 %

MedSurg 1,619 1,441

12.4 %

0.6 %

13.0 %

(6.0) %

7.0 %

Cardiology 2,297 1,751

31.1 %

0.8 %

31.9 %

- %

31.9 %

Peripheral Interventions 645 533

21.0 %

0.8 %

21.7 %

(9.2) %

12.5 %

Cardiovascular 2,942 2,285

28.8 %

0.8 %

29.5 %

(2.2) %

27.4 % Net Sales $ 4,561 $ 3,725

22.4 %

0.7 %

23.1 %

(3.6) %

19.5 %





















Increase/(Decrease)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Reported

Basis

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Fluctuations

Operational

Basis (in millions) 2024 2023







U.S. $ 2,893 $ 2,213

30.7 %

- %

30.7 %

EMEA 830 749

10.8 %

0.9 %

11.6 %

APAC 684 616

11.1 %

1.2 %

12.4 %

LACA 155 148

4.6 %

8.0 %

12.6 %

Net Sales $ 4,561 $ 3,725

22.4 %

0.7 %

23.1 %





















Emerging Markets 4 $ 668 $ 595

12.4 %

2.8 %

15.2 %





















Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Growth rates are based on actual, non-rounded amounts and may not recalculate precisely.





Net sales growth rates that exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and/or the impact of acquisitions/divestitures are not prepared in

accordance with GAAP.

Full year net sales by business and region:











Increase/(Decrease)



Year Ended December 31,

Reported

Basis

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Fluctuations

Operational

Basis

Impact of

Recent

Acquisitions /

Divestitures

Organic

Basis (in millions) 2024 2023











Endoscopy $ 2,687 $ 2,482

8.3 %

0.6 %

8.9 %

(1.0) %

8.0 %

Urology 2,200 1,964

12.0 %

0.5 %

12.5 %

(3.3) %

9.3 %

Neuromodulation 1,106 976

13.3 %

0.4 %

13.7 %

(11.0) %

2.7 %

MedSurg 5,993 5,422

10.5 %

0.6 %

11.1 %

(3.6) %

7.5 %

Cardiology 8,344 6,709

24.4 %

1.0 %

25.4 %

- %

25.4 %

Peripheral Interventions 2,410 2,110

14.2 %

1.2 %

15.5 %

(4.6) %

10.9 %

Cardiovascular 10,755 8,819

22.0 %

1.1 %

23.0 %

(1.1) %

21.9 % Net Sales $ 16,747 $ 14,240

17.6 %

0.9 %

18.5 %

(2.1) %

16.4 %







































Increase/(Decrease)



Year Ended December 31,

Reported

Basis

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Fluctuations

Operational

Basis (in millions) 2024 2023







U.S. $ 10,210 $ 8,425

21.2 %

- %

21.2 %

EMEA 3,228 2,856

13.0 %

0.8 %

13.8 %

APAC 2,686 2,400

11.9 %

3.7 %

15.7 %

LACA 624 560

11.4 %

2.6 %

14.1 %

Net Sales $ 16,747 $ 14,240

17.6 %

0.9 %

18.5 %





















Emerging Markets 4 $ 2,680 $ 2,310

16.1 %

3.6 %

19.6 %





















Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Growth rates are based on actual, non-rounded amounts and may not recalculate precisely.





Net sales growth rates that exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and/or the impact of acquisitions/divestitures are not prepared in

accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Guidance for Full Year and First Quarter 2025

The company estimates net sales growth for the full year 2025, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 12.5 to 14.5 percent on a reported basis, and approximately 10 to 12 percent on an organic basis. Full year organic net sales guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures for which there are less than a full period of comparable net sales. The company estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $1.86 to $1.93 and estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $2.80 to $2.87.

The company estimates net sales growth for the first quarter of 2025, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 17 to 19 percent on a reported basis, and approximately 14 to 16 percent on an organic basis. First quarter organic net sales guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures for which there are less than a full period of comparable net sales. The company estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.43 to $0.45 and estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $0.66 to $0.68.

Conference Call Information

Boston Scientific management will be discussing these results with analysts on a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The company will webcast the call to interested parties through its website: investors.bostonscientific.com . Please see the website for details on how to access the webcast. The webcast will be available for approximately one year on the Boston Scientific website.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X , formerly Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "may," "intend" and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our expected net sales; reported, operational and organic revenue growth rates; reported and adjusted EPS for the first quarter and full year 2025; our financial performance; acquisitions; clinical trials; our business plans and product performance; and new and anticipated product approvals and launches. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect our ability to implement our business strategy and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements expressed in this press release. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: economic conditions, including the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; future U.S. and global political, competitive, reimbursement and regulatory conditions; geopolitical events; manufacturing, distribution and supply chain disruptions and cost increases; disruptions caused by cybersecurity events; disruptions caused by public health emergencies or extreme weather or other climate change-related events; labor shortages and increases in labor costs; variations in outcomes of ongoing and future clinical trials and market studies; new product introductions; expected procedural volumes; the closing and integration of acquisitions; demographic trends; intellectual property; litigation; financial market conditions; the execution and effect of our business strategy, including our cost-savings and growth initiatives; and future business decisions made by us and our competitors. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we may update in Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q we have filed or will file hereafter. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Note: Amounts reported in millions within this press release are computed based on the amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components reported in millions may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures, and an explanation of the company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures, is included in the exhibits attached to this press release.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, in millions, except per share data 2024 2023

2024 2023























Net sales $ 4,561 $ 3,725

$ 16,747 $ 14,240 Cost of products sold 1,466 1,146

5,257 4,345 Gross profit 3,095 2,579

11,490 9,896











Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,612 1,379

5,984 5,190 Research and development expenses 460 363

1,615 1,414 Royalty expense 10 12

33 46 Amortization expense 225 208

856 828 Intangible asset impairment charges 111 -

386 58 Contingent consideration net expense (benefit) (1) 14

(5) 58 Restructuring net charges (credits) 4 19

16 69 Litigation-related net charges (credits) - -

- (111)

2,420 1,995

8,887 7,553 Operating income (loss) 675 584

2,603 2,343











Other income (expense):









Interest expense (80) (65)

(305) (265) Other, net (10) (14)

(16) (93) Income (loss) before income taxes 585 505

2,282 1,985 Income tax expense (benefit) 23 1

436 393 Net income (loss) $ 562 $ 504

$ 1,846 $ 1,592 Preferred stock dividends - -

- (23) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (4) (0)

(8) (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Boston Scientific

common stockholders $ 566 $ 504

$ 1,853 $ 1,570











Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.38 $ 0.34

$ 1.26 $ 1.08 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.34

$ 1.25 $ 1.07











Weighted-average shares outstanding









Basic 1,474.2 1,465.3

1,471.5 1,453.0 Diluted 1,490.2 1,476.9

1,485.9 1,463.5











Amounts may not foot due to rounding.











BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 in millions, except per share data Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income

(Loss) Other

Income

(Expense) Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Income

(Loss) Net Income

(Loss)

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

(Loss)

Attributable to

Boston

Scientific

Common

Stockholders Impact

per

Share Reported $ 3,095 $ 2,420 $ 675 $ (90) $ 585 $ 562 $ (4) $ 566 $ 0.38 Non-GAAP adjustments:

















Amortization expense - (225) 225 - 225 198 2 196 0.13 Intangible asset impairment

charges - (111) 111 - 111 96 - 96 0.06 Acquisition/divestiture-related

net charges (credits) 63 (84) 147 0 147 61 - 61 0.04 Restructuring and restructuring-

related net charges (credits) 56 (24) 80 - 80 70 - 70 0.05 Litigation-related net charges

(credits) - - - - - (0) - (0) (0.00) Investment portfolio net losses

(gains) and impairments - - - 2 2 1 - 1 0.00 EU MDR implementation costs 9 (5) 13 - 13 12 - 12 0.01 Deferred tax expenses (benefits) - - - - - 45 - 45 0.03 Discrete tax items - - - - - (4) - (4) (0.00) Adjusted $ 3,222 $ 1,971 $ 1,251 $ (87) $ 1,164 $ 1,041 $ (1) $ 1,043 $ 0.70





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 in millions, except per share data Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income

(Loss) Other

Income

(Expense) Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Income

(Loss) Net Income

(Loss)

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

(Loss)

Attributable to

Boston

Scientific

Common

Stockholders Impact

per

Share Reported $ 2,579 $ 1,995 $ 584 $ (79) $ 505 $ 504 $ (0) $ 504 $ 0.34 Non-GAAP adjustments:

















Amortization expense - (208) 208 - 208 178 2 176 0.12 Acquisition/divestiture-related

net charges (credits) 9 (120) 129 (0) 129 54 - 54 0.04 Restructuring and restructuring-

related net charges (credits) 22 (30) 52 - 52 43 - 43 0.03 Litigation-related net charges

(credits) - - - - - (1) - (1) (0.00) Investment portfolio net losses

(gains) and impairments - - - (0) (0) 2 - 2 0.00 EU MDR implementation costs 11 (5) 16 - 16 14 - 14 0.01 Deferred tax expenses (benefits) - - - - - 44 - 44 0.03 Discrete tax items - - - - - (18) - (18) (0.01) Adjusted $ 2,621 $ 1,631 $ 990 $ (79) $ 911 $ 819 $ 2 $ 817 $ 0.55







































An explanation of the company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this document.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2024 in millions, except per share data Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income

(Loss) Other

Income

(Expense) Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Income

(Loss) Preferred

Stock

Dividends Net Income

(Loss)

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

(Loss)

Attributable to

Boston

Scientific

Common

Stockholders Impact

per

Share Reported $ 11,490 $ 8,887 $ 2,603 $ (321) $ 2,282 $ 1,846 $ - $ (8) $ 1,853 $ 1.25 Non-GAAP adjustments:



















Amortization expense - (856) 856 - 856 743 - 9 734 0.49 Intangible asset

impairment charges - (386) 386 - 386 339 - - 339 0.23 Acquisition/divestiture-

related net charges

(credits) 111 (291) 402 1 403 375 - - 375 0.25 Restructuring and

restructuring-related net

charges (credits) 139 (90) 229 - 229 199 - - 199 0.13 Litigation-related net

charges (credits) - - - - - (0) - - (0) (0.00) Investment portfolio net

losses (gains) and

impairments - - - 20 20 19 - - 19 0.01 EU MDR implementation

costs 35 (17) 52 - 52 45 - - 45 0.03 Deferred tax expenses

(benefits) - - - - - 165 - - 165 0.11 Discrete tax items - - - - - (4) - - (4) (0.00) Adjusted $ 11,776 $ 7,246 $ 4,529 $ (301) $ 4,229 $ 3,726 $ - $ 1 $ 3,725 $ 2.51























Year Ended December 31, 2023 in millions, except per share data Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income

(Loss) Other

Income

(Expense) Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Income

(Loss) Preferred

Stock

Dividends Net Income

(Loss)

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

(Loss)

Attributable to

Boston

Scientific

Common

Stockholders Impact

per

Share (1) Reported $ 9,896 $ 7,553 $ 2,343 $ (358) $ 1,985 $ 1,592 $ (23) $ (1) $ 1,570 $ 1.07 Non-GAAP adjustments:



















Amortization expense - (828) 828 - 828 713 - 4 709 0.48 Intangible asset

impairment charges - (58) 58 - 58 54 - - 54 0.04 Acquisition/divestiture-

related net charges

(credits) 53 (314) 367 6 373 352 - - 352 0.24 Restructuring and

restructuring-related net

charges (credits) 77 (107) 185 - 185 156 - - 156 0.11 Litigation-related net

charges (credits) - 111 (111) - (111) (88) - - (88) (0.06) Investment portfolio net

losses (gains) and

impairments - - - 21 21 24 - - 24 0.02 EU MDR implementation

costs 47 (21) 69 - 69 59 - - 59 0.04 Deferred tax expenses

(benefits) - - - - - 155 - - 155 0.11 Discrete tax items - - - - - 8 - - 8 0.01 Adjusted $ 10,073 $ 6,335 $ 3,738 $ (331) $ 3,407 $ 3,025 $ (23) $ 4 $ 2,999 $ 2.05





















(1) For the year ended December 31, 2023, the effect of assuming the conversion of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A MCPS into shares

of common stock was anti-dilutive, and therefore excluded from the calculation of EPS. Accordingly, GAAP net income and adjusted net income were

reduced by cumulative Preferred stock dividends, as presented in our consolidated statements of operations, for purposes of calculating net income

attributable to common stockholders. On June 1, 2023, all outstanding shares of MCPS automatically converted into shares of common stock.

An explanation of the company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this document.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

Q1 and FY 2025 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

Net Sales



Q1 2025 Estimate

Full Year 2025 Estimate

(Low) (High)

(Low) (High) Reported growth 17.0 % 19.0 %

12.5 % 14.5 % Impact of foreign currency fluctuations 1.0 % 1.0 %

1.0 % 1.0 % Operational growth 18.0 % 20.0 %

13.5 % 15.5 % Impact of acquisitions/divestitures (4.0) % (4.0) %

(3.5) % (3.5) % Organic growth 14.0 % 16.0 %

10.0 % 12.0 %













Earnings per Share



Q1 2025 Estimate

Full Year 2025 Estimate

(Low) (High)

(Low) (High) GAAP results $ 0.43 $ 0.45

$ 1.86 $ 1.93











Amortization expense 0.14 0.14

0.55 0.55 Acquisition/divestiture-related net charges (credits) 0.03 0.03

0.10 0.10 Restructuring and restructuring-related net charges (credits) 0.03 0.03

0.11 0.11 Other adjustments 0.04 0.04

0.17 0.17 Adjusted results $ 0.66 $ 0.68

$ 2.80 $ 2.87











Amounts may not foot due to rounding.











Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share (EPS) that exclude certain charges (credits); operational net sales, which exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; and organic net sales, which exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations as well as the impact of acquisitions and divestitures with less than a full period of comparable net sales. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States and should not be considered in isolation from or as a replacement for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Further, other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, which may limit the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

To calculate adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, we exclude certain charges (credits) from GAAP net income and GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders, which include amortization expense, goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related net charges (credits), investment portfolio net losses (gains) and impairments, restructuring and restructuring-related net charges (credits), certain litigation-related net charges (credits), EU MDR implementation costs, debt extinguishment net charges, deferred tax expenses (benefits) and certain discrete tax items. Amounts are presented after-tax using the company's effective tax rate, unless the amount is a significant unusual or infrequently occurring item in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 740-270-30, "General Methodology and Use of Estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate." Please refer to Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that we have filed or will file thereafter for an explanation of each of these adjustments and the reasons for excluding each item.

The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share are GAAP net income (loss), GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders and GAAP net income (loss) per common share - diluted, respectively.

To calculate operational net sales growth rates, which exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, we convert actual net sales from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and prior periods. To calculate organic net sales growth rates, we also remove the impact of acquisitions and divestitures with less than a full period of comparable net sales. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to operational net sales and organic net sales is net sales reported on a GAAP basis.

Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measure are included in the accompanying schedules.

Management uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate performance period over period, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to assess our performance relative to our competitors and to establish operational goals and forecasts that are used in allocating resources. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to further its understanding of the performance of our operating segments. The adjustments excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures are consistent with those excluded from our operating segments' measures of net sales and profit or loss. These adjustments are excluded from the segment measures reported to our chief operating decision maker that are used to make operating decisions and assess performance.

We believe that presenting adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders, adjusted net income (loss) per share, operational net sales growth rates and organic net sales growth rates, in addition to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides investors greater transparency to the information used by management for its operational decision-making and allows investors to see our results "through the eyes" of management. We further believe that providing this information assists our investors in understanding our operating performance and the methodology used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

