Emerson Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Updates 2025 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its first quarter ended December 31, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2025. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock payable March 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2025.

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2024 Q1 2025 Q1 Change Underlying Orders2



1 % Net Sales $4,117 $4,175 1 % Underlying Sales 3



2 % Pretax Earnings $175 $775

Margin 4.2 % 18.6 % 1440 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA4 $1,014 $1,169

Margin 24.6 % 28.0 % 340 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.29 $1.02 252 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share5 $1.22 $1.38 13 % Operating Cash Flow $444 $777 75 % Free Cash Flow $367 $694 89 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson began the fiscal year on a strong note, exceeding first quarter expectations for incremental operating margins and earnings per share with strong cash flow generation," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Our record gross profit margin and adjusted segment EBITA margin reflect the strength of our transformed industrial technology portfolio and Emerson Management System, as well as the talent and dedication of our world-class team."

Karsanbhai continued, "We reiterate our guide for underlying sales, earnings per share and cash flow driven by resilient demand in process and hybrid markets, expected second half discrete recovery and our proven ability to execute. Our team remains energized, and we look forward to continuing the positive momentum across our business, including progressing in the final phase of our portfolio transformation."

2025 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework and does not include any impact from the recently announced portfolio transactions6 related to AspenTech and Safety & Productivity. The 2025 outlook assumes returning approximately $3.2 billion to shareholders through approximately $2.0 billion of share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.



2025 Q2 2025 Net Sales Growth (0.5%) - 0.5% 1.5% - 3.5% Underlying Sales Growth 1% - 2% 3% - 5% Earnings Per Share $1.01 - $1.05 $4.42 - $4.62 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.31 ~$1.21 Restructuring / Related Costs ~$0.04 ~$0.14 Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs ~$0.02 ~$0.08 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.38 - $1.42 $5.85 - $6.05 Operating Cash Flow

$3.6B - $3.7B Free Cash Flow

$3.2B - $3.3B



1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes. 6 Guidance includes Safety & Productivity and assumes AspenTech at our current ownership of ~57% outstanding shares.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended Dec 31

2023

2024







Net sales $ 4,117

$ 4,175 Cost and expenses





Cost of sales 2,201

1,940 SG&A expenses 1,277

1,224 Other deductions, net 451

228 Interest expense, net 44

8 Interest income from related party1 (31)

- Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 175

775 Income taxes 16

182 Earnings from continuing operations 159

593 Discontinued operations, net of tax (27)

- Net earnings 132

593 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (10)

8 Net earnings common stockholders $ 142

$ 585







Earnings common stockholders





Earnings from continuing operations $ 169

$ 585 Discontinued operations (27)

- Net earnings common stockholders $ 142

$ 585







Diluted avg. shares outstanding 573.3

571.1







Diluted earnings per share common stockholders





Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.29

$ 1.02 Discontinued operations (0.04)

- Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.25

$ 1.02

















Quarter Ended Dec 31

2023

2024 Other deductions, net





Amortization of intangibles $ 274

$ 229 Restructuring costs 83

11 Other 94

(12) Total $ 451

$ 228







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable







Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

















Sept 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2024 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 3,588

$ 2,834 Receivables, net 2,927

2,694 Inventories 2,180

2,200 Other current assets 1,497

1,466 Total current assets 10,192

9,194 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,807

2,743 Goodwill 18,067

17,906 Other Intangibles 10,436

10,025 Other 2,744

2,742 Total assets $ 44,246

$ 42,610







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 532

$ 1,066 Accounts payable 1,335

1,260 Accrued expenses 3,875

3,632 Total current liabilities 5,742

5,958 Long-term debt 7,155

6,557 Other liabilities 3,840

3,716 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 21,636

20,490 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,873

5,889 Total equity 27,509

26,379 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,246

$ 42,610









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Three Months Ended Dec 31



2023

2024 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 132

$ 593 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

27

- Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

422

383 Stock compensation

74

68 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

231

- Changes in operating working capital

(238)

(154) Other, net

(204)

(113) Cash from continuing operations

444

777 Cash from discontinued operations

(29)

- Cash provided by operating activities

415

777









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(77)

(83) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(8,339)

(37) Other, net

(37)

(22) Cash from continuing operations

(8,453)

(142) Cash from discontinued operations

1

- Cash used in investing activities

(8,452)

(142)









Financing activities







Net increase in short-term borrowings

2,647

2 Payments of long-term debt

-

(2) Dividends paid

(300)

(301) Purchases of common stock

(175)

(899) AspenTech purchases of common stock

(72)

- Other, net

(45)

(91) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,055

(1,291)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

7

(98) Decrease in cash and equivalents

(5,975)

(754) Beginning cash and equivalents

8,051

3,588 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 2,076

$ 2,834







Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended

to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before

interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding

intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,

and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.







Quarter Ended Dec 31



2023

2024

Reported

Underlying

Sales















Final Control $ 940

$ 976

4 %

5 %

Measurement & Analytical 947

975

3 %

4 %

Discrete Automation 613

580

(5) %

(4) %

Safety & Productivity 322

312

(3) %

(3) %

Intelligent Devices $ 2,822

$ 2,843

1 %

2 %



















Control Systems & Software 675

690

2 %

3 %

Test & Measurement 382

359

(6) %

(5) %

AspenTech 257

303

18 %

18 %

Software and Control $ 1,314

$ 1,352

3 %

4 %



















Eliminations (19)

(20)









Total $ 4,117

$ 4,175

1 %

2 %















Sales Growth by Geography











Quarter Ended

Dec 31







Americas 3 %









Europe (2) %









Asia, Middle East & Africa 4 %













Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Dec 31

Quarter Ended Dec 31

2023

2024

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $ 194

$ 223

$ 236

$ 260 Margins 20.6 %

23.6 %

24.2 %

26.6 % Measurement & Analytical 235

258

285

296 Margins 24.9 %

27.3 %

29.2 %

30.4 % Discrete Automation 97

116

98

112 Margins 15.8 %

18.9 %

16.9 %

19.3 % Safety & Productivity 68

74

67

73 Margins 21.1 %

23.1 %

21.6 %

23.8 % Intelligent Devices $ 594

$ 671

$ 686

$ 741 Margins 21.0 %

23.8 %

24.1 %

26.1 %















Control Systems & Software 149

155

193

200 Margins 22.1 %

23.1 %

27.9 %

28.8 % Test & Measurement (78)

101

(13)

91 Margins (20.4) %

26.5 %

(3.6) %

25.5 % AspenTech (35)

87

15

137 Margins (13.7) %

33.6 %

4.8 %

45.1 % Software and Control $ 36

$ 343

$ 195

$ 428 Margins 2.8 %

26.1 %

14.4 %

31.6 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (74)

(44)

(68)

(66) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 31

31

27

27 Corporate and other (399)

(38)

(57)

(34) Interest expense, net (44)

-

(8)

- Interest income from related party1 31

-

-

-















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 175

$ 963

$ 775

$ 1,096 Margins 4.2 %

23.4 %

18.6 %

26.3 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,014





$ 1,169 Margins



24.6 %





28.0 %















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.



Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Dec 31

Quarter Ended Dec 31



2023

2024



Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Final Control $ 22

$ 7

$ 22

$ 2

Measurement & Analytical 20

3

10

1

Discrete Automation 9

10

8

6

Safety & Productivity 6

-

6

-

Intelligent Devices $ 57

$ 20

$ 46

$ 9



















Control Systems & Software 5

1

5

2

Test & Measurement 139

40

105

(1)

AspenTech 122

-

122

-

Software and Control $ 266

$ 41

$ 232

$ 1



















Corporate -

26 3 -

3

Total $ 323

$ 87

$ 278

$ 13



















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The three months ended December 31, 2024

includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses. 3 Corporate restructuring of $26 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is comprised entirely of integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.











Quarter Ended Dec 31 Depreciation and Amortization 2023

2024 Final Control $ 40

$ 40 Measurement & Analytical 40

31 Discrete Automation 22

21 Safety & Productivity 14

15 Intelligent Devices 116

107







Control Systems & Software 21

23 Test & Measurement 151

118 AspenTech 123

124 Software and Control 295

265







Corporate 11

11 Total $ 422

$ 383



Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.

The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The

Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year

purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for

reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.











Quarter Ended Dec 31









2023

2024 Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (74)

$ (68) Integration-related stock compensation expense1







30

2 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (44)

$ (66)











Quarter Ended Dec 31









2023

2024 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (399)

$ (57) Corporate restructuring and related costs







-

3 Acquisition / divestiture costs







130

20 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up







231

- Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)







$ (38)

$ (34)

















1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $26 and $- reported as restructuring costs for the three months ended December 31,

2023 and 2024, respectively

Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,

are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted

EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring

expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments.

Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase

accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA,

adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Dec 31

2023

2024 Pretax earnings $ 175

$ 775 Percent of sales 4.2 %

18.6 % Interest expense, net 44

8 Interest income from related party1 (31)

- Amortization of intangibles 323

278 Restructuring and related costs 87

13 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 134

22 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up 231

- Adjusted EBITA $ 963

$ 1,096 Percent of sales 23.4 %

26.3 %









Quarter Ended Dec 31

2023

2024 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.29

$ 1.02 Amortization of intangibles 0.36

0.31 Restructuring and related costs 0.12

0.02 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.17

0.03 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up 0.38

- Discrete taxes (0.10)

- Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.22

$ 1.38







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable



Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-

Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 775

$ 182

$ 593

$ 8

$ 585

$ 1.02 Amortization of intangibles 278 1 62

216

41

175

0.31 Restructuring and related costs 13 2 -

13

-

13

0.02 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 22

5

17

-

17

0.03 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,088

$ 249

$ 839

$ 49

$ 790

$ 1.38 Interest expense, net 8



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,096























1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Table 7 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in

Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares

outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its

financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common

stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP

segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its

segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings

from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-

Controlling

Interests4

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $ 17 1 $ (3)

$ 20











Other -

2

(2)











Reported in Emerson

consolidation (GAAP) 17

(1)

18

8

10

$ 0.02 Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 122 2 26

96

41

55

0.09 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 139

$ 25

$ 114

$ 49

$ 65

$ 0.11 Interest income (17) 3

















Stock compensation 15 3

















Adjusted segment EBITA (non-

GAAP) $ 137











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT Pre-tax earnings $ 17



















Interest income (17) 3

















Stock compensation 15 3

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $ 15



















Amortization of intangibles 122 2

















Adjusted segment EBITA (non-

GAAP) $ 137













































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 8















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,

except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.



















2025 Q1 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) /

Divestitures Underlying Final Control 4 % 1 % - % 5 % Measurement & Analytical 3 % 1 % - % 4 % Discrete Automation (5) % 1 % - % (4) % Safety & Productivity (3) % - % - % (3) % Intelligent Devices 1 % 1 % - % 2 % Control Systems & Software 2 % 1 % - % 3 % Test & Measurement (6) % 1 % - % (5) % AspenTech 18 % - % - % 18 % Software and Control 3 % 1 % - % 4 % Emerson 1 % 1 % - % 2 %



Underlying Growth Guidance 2025 Q2

Guidance 2025

Guidance Reported (GAAP) (0.5%) - 0.5% 1.5% - 3.5% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~1.5 pts ~1.5 pts (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) 1% - 2% 3% - 5%



2024 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT

Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 194 20.6 % $ 22 $ 7 $ 223 23.6 % Measurement & Analytical 235 24.9 % 20 3 258 27.3 % Discrete Automation 97 15.8 % 9 10 116 18.9 % Safety & Productivity 68 21.1 % 6 - 74 23.1 % Intelligent Devices $ 594 21.0 % $ 57 $ 20 $ 671 23.8 % Control Systems & Software 149 22.1 % 5 1 155 23.1 % Test & Measurement (78) (20.4) % 139 40 101 26.5 % AspenTech (35) (13.7) % 122 - 87 33.6 % Software and Control $ 36 2.8 % $ 266 $ 41 $ 343 26.1 %



2025 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT

Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 236 24.2 % $ 22 $ 2 $ 260 26.6 % Measurement & Analytical 285 29.2 % 10 1 296 30.4 % Discrete Automation 98 16.9 % 8 6 112 19.3 % Safety & Productivity 67 21.6 % 6 - 73 23.8 % Intelligent Devices $ 686 24.1 % $ 46 $ 9 $ 741 26.1 % Control Systems & Software 193 27.9 % 5 2 200 28.8 % Test & Measurement (13) (3.6) % 105 (1) 91 25.5 % AspenTech 15 4.8 % 122 - 137 45.1 % Software and Control $ 195 14.4 % $ 232 $ 1 $ 428 31.6 %









Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2024 Q1 2025 Q1 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 175 $ 775 Margin

4.2 % 18.6 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

455 106 Amortization of intangibles

323 278 Restructuring and related costs

61 10 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,014 $ 1,169 Margin

24.6 % 28.0 %





Free Cash Flow

2024 Q1 2025 Q1

2025E

($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 444 $ 777

$3.6 - $3.7

Capital expenditures

(77) (83)

~(0.4)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 367 $ 694

$3.2 - $3.3

















Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

