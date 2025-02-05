Emerson Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Updates 2025 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its first quarter ended December 31, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2025. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock payable March 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2025.
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2024 Q1
2025 Q1
Change
Underlying Orders2
1 %
Net Sales
$4,117
$4,175
1 %
Underlying Sales 3
2 %
Pretax Earnings
$175
$775
Margin
4.2 %
18.6 %
1440 bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA4
$1,014
$1,169
Margin
24.6 %
28.0 %
340 bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$0.29
$1.02
252 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share5
$1.22
$1.38
13 %
Operating Cash Flow
$444
$777
75 %
Free Cash Flow
$367
$694
89 %
Management Commentary
"Emerson began the fiscal year on a strong note, exceeding first quarter expectations for incremental operating margins and earnings per share with strong cash flow generation," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Our record gross profit margin and adjusted segment EBITA margin reflect the strength of our transformed industrial technology portfolio and Emerson Management System, as well as the talent and dedication of our world-class team."
Karsanbhai continued, "We reiterate our guide for underlying sales, earnings per share and cash flow driven by resilient demand in process and hybrid markets, expected second half discrete recovery and our proven ability to execute. Our team remains energized, and we look forward to continuing the positive momentum across our business, including progressing in the final phase of our portfolio transformation."
2025 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework and does not include any impact from the recently announced portfolio transactions6 related to AspenTech and Safety & Productivity. The 2025 outlook assumes returning approximately $3.2 billion to shareholders through approximately $2.0 billion of share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.
2025 Q2
2025
Net Sales Growth
(0.5%) - 0.5%
1.5% - 3.5%
Underlying Sales Growth
1% - 2%
3% - 5%
Earnings Per Share
$1.01 - $1.05
$4.42 - $4.62
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.31
~$1.21
Restructuring / Related Costs
~$0.04
~$0.14
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs
~$0.02
~$0.08
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.38 - $1.42
$5.85 - $6.05
Operating Cash Flow
$3.6B - $3.7B
Free Cash Flow
$3.2B - $3.3B
1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.
3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.
6 Guidance includes Safety & Productivity and assumes AspenTech at our current ownership of ~57% outstanding shares.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Investors:
Media:
Colleen Mettler
Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen
(314) 553-2197
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
Net sales
$ 4,117
$ 4,175
Cost and expenses
Cost of sales
2,201
1,940
SG&A expenses
1,277
1,224
Other deductions, net
451
228
Interest expense, net
44
8
Interest income from related party1
(31)
-
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
175
775
Income taxes
16
182
Earnings from continuing operations
159
593
Discontinued operations, net of tax
(27)
-
Net earnings
132
593
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(10)
8
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 142
$ 585
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 169
$ 585
Discontinued operations
(27)
-
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 142
$ 585
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
573.3
571.1
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 0.29
$ 1.02
Discontinued operations
(0.04)
-
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.25
$ 1.02
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$ 274
$ 229
Restructuring costs
83
11
Other
94
(12)
Total
$ 451
$ 228
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Sept 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 3,588
$ 2,834
Receivables, net
2,927
2,694
Inventories
2,180
2,200
Other current assets
1,497
1,466
Total current assets
10,192
9,194
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,807
2,743
Goodwill
18,067
17,906
Other Intangibles
10,436
10,025
Other
2,744
2,742
Total assets
$ 44,246
$ 42,610
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 532
$ 1,066
Accounts payable
1,335
1,260
Accrued expenses
3,875
3,632
Total current liabilities
5,742
5,958
Long-term debt
7,155
6,557
Other liabilities
3,840
3,716
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
21,636
20,490
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
5,873
5,889
Total equity
27,509
26,379
Total liabilities and equity
$ 44,246
$ 42,610
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
Operating activities
Net earnings
$ 132
$ 593
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
27
-
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
422
383
Stock compensation
74
68
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
231
-
Changes in operating working capital
(238)
(154)
Other, net
(204)
(113)
Cash from continuing operations
444
777
Cash from discontinued operations
(29)
-
Cash provided by operating activities
415
777
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(77)
(83)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
(8,339)
(37)
Other, net
(37)
(22)
Cash from continuing operations
(8,453)
(142)
Cash from discontinued operations
1
-
Cash used in investing activities
(8,452)
(142)
Financing activities
Net increase in short-term borrowings
2,647
2
Payments of long-term debt
-
(2)
Dividends paid
(300)
(301)
Purchases of common stock
(175)
(899)
AspenTech purchases of common stock
(72)
-
Other, net
(45)
(91)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,055
(1,291)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
7
(98)
Decrease in cash and equivalents
(5,975)
(754)
Beginning cash and equivalents
8,051
3,588
Ending cash and equivalents
$ 2,076
$ 2,834
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 940
$ 976
4 %
5 %
Measurement & Analytical
947
975
3 %
4 %
Discrete Automation
613
580
(5) %
(4) %
Safety & Productivity
322
312
(3) %
(3) %
Intelligent Devices
$ 2,822
$ 2,843
1 %
2 %
Control Systems & Software
675
690
2 %
3 %
Test & Measurement
382
359
(6) %
(5) %
AspenTech
257
303
18 %
18 %
Software and Control
$ 1,314
$ 1,352
3 %
4 %
Eliminations
(19)
(20)
Total
$ 4,117
$ 4,175
1 %
2 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended
Americas
3 %
Europe
(2) %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
4 %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
As Reported
Adjusted
As
Adjusted
Earnings
Final Control
$ 194
$ 223
$ 236
$ 260
Margins
20.6 %
23.6 %
24.2 %
26.6 %
Measurement & Analytical
235
258
285
296
Margins
24.9 %
27.3 %
29.2 %
30.4 %
Discrete Automation
97
116
98
112
Margins
15.8 %
18.9 %
16.9 %
19.3 %
Safety & Productivity
68
74
67
73
Margins
21.1 %
23.1 %
21.6 %
23.8 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 594
$ 671
$ 686
$ 741
Margins
21.0 %
23.8 %
24.1 %
26.1 %
Control Systems & Software
149
155
193
200
Margins
22.1 %
23.1 %
27.9 %
28.8 %
Test & Measurement
(78)
101
(13)
91
Margins
(20.4) %
26.5 %
(3.6) %
25.5 %
AspenTech
(35)
87
15
137
Margins
(13.7) %
33.6 %
4.8 %
45.1 %
Software and Control
$ 36
$ 343
$ 195
$ 428
Margins
2.8 %
26.1 %
14.4 %
31.6 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(74)
(44)
(68)
(66)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
31
31
27
27
Corporate and other
(399)
(38)
(57)
(34)
Interest expense, net
(44)
-
(8)
-
Interest income from related party1
31
-
-
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$ 175
$ 963
$ 775
$ 1,096
Margins
4.2 %
23.4 %
18.6 %
26.3 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$ 1,014
$ 1,169
Margins
24.6 %
28.0 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$ 22
$ 7
$ 22
$ 2
Measurement & Analytical
20
3
10
1
Discrete Automation
9
10
8
6
Safety & Productivity
6
-
6
-
Intelligent Devices
$ 57
$ 20
$ 46
$ 9
Control Systems & Software
5
1
5
2
Test & Measurement
139
40
105
(1)
AspenTech
122
-
122
-
Software and Control
$ 266
$ 41
$ 232
$ 1
Corporate
-
26
3
-
3
Total
$ 323
$ 87
$ 278
$ 13
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The three months ended December 31, 2024
3 Corporate restructuring of $26 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is comprised entirely of integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
Depreciation and Amortization
2023
2024
Final Control
$ 40
$ 40
Measurement & Analytical
40
31
Discrete Automation
22
21
Safety & Productivity
14
15
Intelligent Devices
116
107
Control Systems & Software
21
23
Test & Measurement
151
118
AspenTech
123
124
Software and Control
295
265
Corporate
11
11
Total
$ 422
$ 383
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
Stock compensation (GAAP)
$ (74)
$ (68)
Integration-related stock compensation expense1
30
2
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
$ (44)
$ (66)
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$ (399)
$ (57)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
-
3
Acquisition / divestiture costs
130
20
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
231
-
Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)
$ (38)
$ (34)
1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $26 and $- reported as restructuring costs for the three months ended December 31,
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
Pretax earnings
$ 175
$ 775
Percent of sales
4.2 %
18.6 %
Interest expense, net
44
8
Interest income from related party1
(31)
-
Amortization of intangibles
323
278
Restructuring and related costs
87
13
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
134
22
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
231
-
Adjusted EBITA
$ 963
$ 1,096
Percent of sales
23.4 %
26.3 %
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2023
2024
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 0.29
$ 1.02
Amortization of intangibles
0.36
0.31
Restructuring and related costs
0.12
0.02
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
0.17
0.03
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
0.38
-
Discrete taxes
(0.10)
-
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 1.22
$ 1.38
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$ 775
$ 182
$ 593
$ 8
$ 585
$ 1.02
Amortization of intangibles
278
1
62
216
41
175
0.31
Restructuring and related costs
13
2
-
13
-
13
0.02
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
22
5
17
-
17
0.03
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 1,088
$ 249
$ 839
$ 49
$ 790
$ 1.38
Interest expense, net
8
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,096
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses.
3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Table 7
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
Pretax
Income
Earnings
Non-
Net
Diluted
Standalone reporting (GAAP)
$ 17
1
$ (3)
$ 20
Other
-
2
(2)
Reported in Emerson
17
(1)
18
8
10
$ 0.02
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
122
2
26
96
41
55
0.09
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 139
$ 25
$ 114
$ 49
$ 65
$ 0.11
Interest income
(17)
3
Stock compensation
15
3
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-
$ 137
Reconciliation to Segment EBIT
Pre-tax earnings
$ 17
Interest income
(17)
3
Stock compensation
15
3
Segment EBIT (GAAP)
$ 15
Amortization of intangibles
122
2
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-
$ 137
1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.
2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.
4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Table 8
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
2025 Q1 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
(Acquisitions) /
Underlying
Final Control
4 %
1 %
- %
5 %
Measurement & Analytical
3 %
1 %
- %
4 %
Discrete Automation
(5) %
1 %
- %
(4) %
Safety & Productivity
(3) %
- %
- %
(3) %
Intelligent Devices
1 %
1 %
- %
2 %
Control Systems & Software
2 %
1 %
- %
3 %
Test & Measurement
(6) %
1 %
- %
(5) %
AspenTech
18 %
- %
- %
18 %
Software and Control
3 %
1 %
- %
4 %
Emerson
1 %
1 %
- %
2 %
Underlying Growth Guidance
2025 Q2
2025
Reported (GAAP)
(0.5%) - 0.5%
1.5% - 3.5%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~1.5 pts
~1.5 pts
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
-
-
Underlying (non-GAAP)
1% - 2%
3% - 5%
2024 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Amortization
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 194
20.6 %
$ 22
$ 7
$ 223
23.6 %
Measurement & Analytical
235
24.9 %
20
3
258
27.3 %
Discrete Automation
97
15.8 %
9
10
116
18.9 %
Safety & Productivity
68
21.1 %
6
-
74
23.1 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 594
21.0 %
$ 57
$ 20
$ 671
23.8 %
Control Systems & Software
149
22.1 %
5
1
155
23.1 %
Test & Measurement
(78)
(20.4) %
139
40
101
26.5 %
AspenTech
(35)
(13.7) %
122
-
87
33.6 %
Software and Control
$ 36
2.8 %
$ 266
$ 41
$ 343
26.1 %
2025 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Amortization
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 236
24.2 %
$ 22
$ 2
$ 260
26.6 %
Measurement & Analytical
285
29.2 %
10
1
296
30.4 %
Discrete Automation
98
16.9 %
8
6
112
19.3 %
Safety & Productivity
67
21.6 %
6
-
73
23.8 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 686
24.1 %
$ 46
$ 9
$ 741
26.1 %
Control Systems & Software
193
27.9 %
5
2
200
28.8 %
Test & Measurement
(13)
(3.6) %
105
(1)
91
25.5 %
AspenTech
15
4.8 %
122
-
137
45.1 %
Software and Control
$ 195
14.4 %
$ 232
$ 1
$ 428
31.6 %
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
2024 Q1
2025 Q1
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
$ 175
$ 775
Margin
4.2 %
18.6 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net
455
106
Amortization of intangibles
323
278
Restructuring and related costs
61
10
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,014
$ 1,169
Margin
24.6 %
28.0 %
Free Cash Flow
2024 Q1
2025 Q1
2025E
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 444
$ 777
$3.6 - $3.7
Capital expenditures
(77)
(83)
~(0.4)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 367
$ 694
$3.2 - $3.3
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
SOURCE Emerson