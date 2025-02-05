Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850981 | ISIN: US2910111044 | Ticker-Symbol: EMR
Tradegate
05.02.25
13:58 Uhr
120,90 Euro
-2,06
-1,68 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,86123,1414:46
121,86123,1414:46
PR Newswire
05.02.2025 12:55 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerson Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Updates 2025 Outlook

Finanznachrichten News

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its first quarter ended December 31, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2025. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock payable March 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2025.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2024 Q1

2025 Q1

Change

Underlying Orders2



1 %

Net Sales

$4,117

$4,175

1 %

Underlying Sales 3



2 %

Pretax Earnings

$175

$775


Margin

4.2 %

18.6 %

1440 bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$1,014

$1,169


Margin

24.6 %

28.0 %

340 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.29

$1.02

252 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.22

$1.38

13 %

Operating Cash Flow

$444

$777

75 %

Free Cash Flow

$367

$694

89 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson began the fiscal year on a strong note, exceeding first quarter expectations for incremental operating margins and earnings per share with strong cash flow generation," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Our record gross profit margin and adjusted segment EBITA margin reflect the strength of our transformed industrial technology portfolio and Emerson Management System, as well as the talent and dedication of our world-class team."

Karsanbhai continued, "We reiterate our guide for underlying sales, earnings per share and cash flow driven by resilient demand in process and hybrid markets, expected second half discrete recovery and our proven ability to execute. Our team remains energized, and we look forward to continuing the positive momentum across our business, including progressing in the final phase of our portfolio transformation."

2025 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework and does not include any impact from the recently announced portfolio transactions6 related to AspenTech and Safety & Productivity. The 2025 outlook assumes returning approximately $3.2 billion to shareholders through approximately $2.0 billion of share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.


2025 Q2

2025

Net Sales Growth

(0.5%) - 0.5%

1.5% - 3.5%

Underlying Sales Growth

1% - 2%

3% - 5%

Earnings Per Share

$1.01 - $1.05

$4.42 - $4.62

Amortization of Intangibles

~$0.31

~$1.21

Restructuring / Related Costs

~$0.04

~$0.14

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

~$0.02

~$0.08

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$1.38 - $1.42

$5.85 - $6.05

Operating Cash Flow


$3.6B - $3.7B

Free Cash Flow


$3.2B - $3.3B


1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.

3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.

6 Guidance includes Safety & Productivity and assumes AspenTech at our current ownership of ~57% outstanding shares.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors:

Media:

Colleen Mettler

Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen

(314) 553-2197

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher


(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)




Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)






Quarter Ended Dec 31


2023


2024





Net sales

$ 4,117


$ 4,175

Cost and expenses




Cost of sales

2,201


1,940

SG&A expenses

1,277


1,224

Other deductions, net

451


228

Interest expense, net

44


8

Interest income from related party1

(31)


-

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

175


775

Income taxes

16


182

Earnings from continuing operations

159


593

Discontinued operations, net of tax

(27)


-

Net earnings

132


593

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(10)


8

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 142


$ 585





Earnings common stockholders




Earnings from continuing operations

$ 169


$ 585

Discontinued operations

(27)


-

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 142


$ 585





Diluted avg. shares outstanding

573.3


571.1





Diluted earnings per share common stockholders




Earnings from continuing operations

$ 0.29


$ 1.02

Discontinued operations

(0.04)


-

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.25


$ 1.02










Quarter Ended Dec 31


2023


2024

Other deductions, net




Amortization of intangibles

$ 274


$ 229

Restructuring costs

83


11

Other

94


(12)

Total

$ 451


$ 228





1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable




Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)










Sept 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2024

Assets




Cash and equivalents

$ 3,588


$ 2,834

Receivables, net

2,927


2,694

Inventories

2,180


2,200

Other current assets

1,497


1,466

Total current assets

10,192


9,194

Property, plant & equipment, net

2,807


2,743

Goodwill

18,067


17,906

Other Intangibles

10,436


10,025

Other

2,744


2,742

Total assets

$ 44,246


$ 42,610





Liabilities and equity




Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 532


$ 1,066

Accounts payable

1,335


1,260

Accrued expenses

3,875


3,632

Total current liabilities

5,742


5,958

Long-term debt

7,155


6,557

Other liabilities

3,840


3,716

Equity




Common stockholders' equity

21,636


20,490

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,873


5,889

Total equity

27,509


26,379

Total liabilities and equity

$ 44,246


$ 42,610





Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended Dec 31



2023


2024

Operating activities





Net earnings


$ 132


$ 593

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax


27


-

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


422


383

Stock compensation


74


68

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up


231


-

Changes in operating working capital


(238)


(154)

Other, net


(204)


(113)

Cash from continuing operations


444


777

Cash from discontinued operations


(29)


-

Cash provided by operating activities


415


777






Investing activities





Capital expenditures


(77)


(83)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired


(8,339)


(37)

Other, net


(37)


(22)

Cash from continuing operations


(8,453)


(142)

Cash from discontinued operations


1


-

Cash used in investing activities


(8,452)


(142)






Financing activities





Net increase in short-term borrowings


2,647


2

Payments of long-term debt


-


(2)

Dividends paid


(300)


(301)

Purchases of common stock


(175)


(899)

AspenTech purchases of common stock


(72)


-

Other, net


(45)


(91)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities


2,055


(1,291)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents


7


(98)

Decrease in cash and equivalents


(5,975)


(754)

Beginning cash and equivalents


8,051


3,588

Ending cash and equivalents


$ 2,076


$ 2,834




Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended
to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before
interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding
intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,
and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.




Quarter Ended Dec 31



2023


2024


Reported


Underlying


Sales









Final Control

$ 940


$ 976


4 %


5 %


Measurement & Analytical

947


975


3 %


4 %


Discrete Automation

613


580


(5) %


(4) %


Safety & Productivity

322


312


(3) %


(3) %


Intelligent Devices

$ 2,822


$ 2,843


1 %


2 %











Control Systems & Software

675


690


2 %


3 %


Test & Measurement

382


359


(6) %


(5) %


AspenTech

257


303


18 %


18 %


Software and Control

$ 1,314


$ 1,352


3 %


4 %











Eliminations

(19)


(20)






Total

$ 4,117


$ 4,175


1 %


2 %








Sales Growth by Geography







Quarter Ended
Dec 31





Americas

3 %






Europe

(2) %






Asia, Middle East & Africa

4 %







Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Dec 31


Quarter Ended Dec 31


2023


2024


As Reported
(GAAP)


Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-GAAP)


As
Reported
(GAAP)


Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-GAAP)

Earnings








Final Control

$ 194


$ 223


$ 236


$ 260

Margins

20.6 %


23.6 %


24.2 %


26.6 %

Measurement & Analytical

235


258


285


296

Margins

24.9 %


27.3 %


29.2 %


30.4 %

Discrete Automation

97


116


98


112

Margins

15.8 %


18.9 %


16.9 %


19.3 %

Safety & Productivity

68


74


67


73

Margins

21.1 %


23.1 %


21.6 %


23.8 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 594


$ 671


$ 686


$ 741

Margins

21.0 %


23.8 %


24.1 %


26.1 %









Control Systems & Software

149


155


193


200

Margins

22.1 %


23.1 %


27.9 %


28.8 %

Test & Measurement

(78)


101


(13)


91

Margins

(20.4) %


26.5 %


(3.6) %


25.5 %

AspenTech

(35)


87


15


137

Margins

(13.7) %


33.6 %


4.8 %


45.1 %

Software and Control

$ 36


$ 343


$ 195


$ 428

Margins

2.8 %


26.1 %


14.4 %


31.6 %









Corporate items and interest expense, net:








Stock compensation

(74)


(44)


(68)


(66)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

31


31


27


27

Corporate and other

(399)


(38)


(57)


(34)

Interest expense, net

(44)


-


(8)


-

Interest income from related party1

31


-


-


-









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$ 175


$ 963


$ 775


$ 1,096

Margins

4.2 %


23.4 %


18.6 %


26.3 %









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:








Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,014




$ 1,169

Margins



24.6 %




28.0 %









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.


Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Dec 31


Quarter Ended Dec 31



2023


2024



Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Final Control

$ 22


$ 7


$ 22


$ 2


Measurement & Analytical

20


3


10


1


Discrete Automation

9


10


8


6


Safety & Productivity

6


-


6


-


Intelligent Devices

$ 57


$ 20


$ 46


$ 9











Control Systems & Software

5


1


5


2


Test & Measurement

139


40


105


(1)


AspenTech

122


-


122


-


Software and Control

$ 266


$ 41


$ 232


$ 1











Corporate

-


26

3

-


3


Total

$ 323


$ 87


$ 278


$ 13











1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The three months ended December 31, 2024
includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses.

3 Corporate restructuring of $26 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is comprised entirely of integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.






Quarter Ended Dec 31

Depreciation and Amortization

2023


2024

Final Control

$ 40


$ 40

Measurement & Analytical

40


31

Discrete Automation

22


21

Safety & Productivity

14


15

Intelligent Devices

116


107





Control Systems & Software

21


23

Test & Measurement

151


118

AspenTech

123


124

Software and Control

295


265





Corporate

11


11

Total

$ 422


$ 383


Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The
Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year
purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for
reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.







Quarter Ended Dec 31






2023


2024

Stock compensation (GAAP)





$ (74)


$ (68)

Integration-related stock compensation expense1





30


2

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)





$ (44)


$ (66)







Quarter Ended Dec 31






2023


2024

Corporate and other (GAAP)





$ (399)


$ (57)

Corporate restructuring and related costs





-


3

Acquisition / divestiture costs





130


20

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up





231


-

Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)





$ (38)


$ (34)









1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $26 and $- reported as restructuring costs for the three months ended December 31,
2023 and 2024, respectively

Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted
EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring
expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments.
Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase
accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA,
adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Dec 31


2023


2024

Pretax earnings

$ 175


$ 775

Percent of sales

4.2 %


18.6 %

Interest expense, net

44


8

Interest income from related party1

(31)


-

Amortization of intangibles

323


278

Restructuring and related costs

87


13

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

134


22

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

231


-

Adjusted EBITA

$ 963


$ 1,096

Percent of sales

23.4 %


26.3 %






Quarter Ended Dec 31


2023


2024

GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 0.29


$ 1.02

Amortization of intangibles

0.36


0.31

Restructuring and related costs

0.12


0.02

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

0.17


0.03

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

0.38


-

Discrete taxes

(0.10)


-

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 1.22


$ 1.38





1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable


Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes


Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-
Controlling

Interests3


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$ 775


$ 182


$ 593


$ 8


$ 585


$ 1.02

Amortization of intangibles

278

1

62


216


41


175


0.31

Restructuring and related costs

13

2

-


13


-


13


0.02

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

22


5


17


-


17


0.03

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$ 1,088


$ 249


$ 839


$ 49


$ 790


$ 1.38

Interest expense, net

8











Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,096












1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Table 7

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in
Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares
outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its
financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common
stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP
segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its
segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.


Quarter Ended December 31, 2024


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes
(Benefit)


Earnings
from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-
Controlling
Interests4


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$ 17

1

$ (3)


$ 20







Other

-


2


(2)







Reported in Emerson
consolidation (GAAP)

17


(1)


18


8


10


$ 0.02

Adjustments:












Amortization of intangibles

122

2

26


96


41


55


0.09

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 139


$ 25


$ 114


$ 49


$ 65


$ 0.11

Interest income

(17)

3










Stock compensation

15

3










Adjusted segment EBITA (non-
GAAP)

$ 137























Reconciliation to Segment EBIT

Pre-tax earnings

$ 17











Interest income

(17)

3










Stock compensation

15

3










Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$ 15











Amortization of intangibles

122

2










Adjusted segment EBITA (non-
GAAP)

$ 137























1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other


Table 8









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.










2025 Q1 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) /
Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

4 %

1 %

- %

5 %

Measurement & Analytical

3 %

1 %

- %

4 %

Discrete Automation

(5) %

1 %

- %

(4) %

Safety & Productivity

(3) %

- %

- %

(3) %

Intelligent Devices

1 %

1 %

- %

2 %

Control Systems & Software

2 %

1 %

- %

3 %

Test & Measurement

(6) %

1 %

- %

(5) %

AspenTech

18 %

- %

- %

18 %

Software and Control

3 %

1 %

- %

4 %

Emerson

1 %

1 %

- %

2 %


Underlying Growth Guidance

2025 Q2
Guidance

2025
Guidance

Reported (GAAP)

(0.5%) - 0.5%

1.5% - 3.5%

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~1.5 pts

~1.5 pts

(Acquisitions) / Divestitures

-

-

Underlying (non-GAAP)

1% - 2%

3% - 5%


2024 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT
Margin

Amortization
of
Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$ 194

20.6 %

$ 22

$ 7

$ 223

23.6 %

Measurement & Analytical

235

24.9 %

20

3

258

27.3 %

Discrete Automation

97

15.8 %

9

10

116

18.9 %

Safety & Productivity

68

21.1 %

6

-

74

23.1 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 594

21.0 %

$ 57

$ 20

$ 671

23.8 %

Control Systems & Software

149

22.1 %

5

1

155

23.1 %

Test & Measurement

(78)

(20.4) %

139

40

101

26.5 %

AspenTech

(35)

(13.7) %

122

-

87

33.6 %

Software and Control

$ 36

2.8 %

$ 266

$ 41

$ 343

26.1 %


2025 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT
Margin

Amortization
of
Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$ 236

24.2 %

$ 22

$ 2

$ 260

26.6 %

Measurement & Analytical

285

29.2 %

10

1

296

30.4 %

Discrete Automation

98

16.9 %

8

6

112

19.3 %

Safety & Productivity

67

21.6 %

6

-

73

23.8 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 686

24.1 %

$ 46

$ 9

$ 741

26.1 %

Control Systems & Software

193

27.9 %

5

2

200

28.8 %

Test & Measurement

(13)

(3.6) %

105

(1)

91

25.5 %

AspenTech

15

4.8 %

122

-

137

45.1 %

Software and Control

$ 195

14.4 %

$ 232

$ 1

$ 428

31.6 %





Total Adjusted Segment EBITA


2024 Q1

2025 Q1

Pretax earnings (GAAP)


$ 175

$ 775

Margin


4.2 %

18.6 %

Corporate items and interest expense, net


455

106

Amortization of intangibles


323

278

Restructuring and related costs


61

10

Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


$ 1,014

$ 1,169

Margin


24.6 %

28.0 %



Free Cash Flow


2024 Q1

2025 Q1


2025E
($ in billions)


Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$ 444

$ 777


$3.6 - $3.7


Capital expenditures


(77)

(83)


~(0.4)


Free cash flow (non-GAAP)


$ 367

$ 694


$3.2 - $3.3









Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.