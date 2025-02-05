Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q1 Results; Raises FY25 Guidance

Q1 sales increased 4% and organic sales increased 10% *

Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.55; Q1 Adjusted EPS * of $0.64

of $0.64 Q1 Orders increased 16% organically year-over-year

Building Solutions backlog of $13.2 billion increased 11% organically year-over-year

Initiates fiscal Q2 and raises full year fiscal 2025 guidance*

* This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the attached footnotes.

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal first quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.55. Adjusted EPS was $0.64.

Sales in the quarter of $5.4 billion increased 4% over the prior year on an as reported basis and 10% organically. GAAP income from continuing operations was $363 million. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $426 million.

"I am proud of another strong quarter delivered by the Johnson Controls team, which reflects our successful strategy to simplify our portfolio and position our Company as a leading pure-play building solutions provider," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO. "We are driving results based on our unique value proposition, with an ability to serve our customers over the lifecycle of the building. The significant progress in our transformation is enabling us to achieve more consistent and predictable performance, as well as our ability to deliver value for our stakeholders."

FISCAL Q1 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below exclude discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal first quarter of 2024.

A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

Building Solutions North America





Fiscal Q1 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 2,744

$ 2,487

10 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

332

285

16 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

332

285

16 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

12.1 %

11.5 %

60 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

12.1 %

11.5 %

60 bp

Sales in the quarter of $2.7 billion increased 10% over the prior year. Organic sales also increased 10% over the prior year, led by high teens growth in Applied HVAC and Controls.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 18% year-over-year and backlog of $9.3 billion increased 12% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 12.1% expanded 60 basis points versus the prior year driven by the execution of our higher margin backlog.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa / Latin America)





Fiscal Q1 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 1,073

$ 1,038

3 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

108

80

35 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

108

80

35 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

10.1 %

7.7 %

240 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

10.1 %

7.7 %

240 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 3% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 6% versus the prior year quarter led by 10% growth in Service. Fire and Security sales increased high single digits.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 6% year-over-year and backlog of $2.5 billion increased 5% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 10.1% expanded 240 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements and positive mix from growth in Service.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific





Fiscal Q1 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 527

$ 507

4 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

49

46

7 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

49

46

7 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

9.3 %

9.1 %

20 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

9.3 %

9.1 %

20 bp

Sales in the quarter of $527 million increased 4% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 5% versus the prior year led by 14% growth in Service.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 32% year-over-year and backlog of $1.5 billion increased 22% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 9.3% increased 20 basis points versus the prior year driven by positive mix from the Service business.

Global Products





Fiscal Q1 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 1,082

$ 1,177

(8 %) Segment EBITA











GAAP

326

267

22 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

326

267

22 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

30.1 %

22.7 %

740 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

30.1 %

22.7 %

740 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion declined 8% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 15% versus the prior year led by over 30% growth in Applied HVAC.

Segment EBITA margin of 30.1% expanded 740 basis points versus the prior year due to increased volumes and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Corporate





Fiscal Q1 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Corporate Expense











GAAP

$ 171

$ 139

23 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

127

116

9 %

Adjusted Corporate expense in Q1 2025 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and transformation costs. Adjusted Corporate expense in Q1 2024 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and cyber incident costs.

OTHER Q1 ITEMS

Cash provided by operating activities was $249 million. Free cash flow was $133 million and adjusted free cash flow was $603 million.

The Company paid dividends of $245 million.

The Company repurchased 4.1 million shares of common stock for $330 million.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented on a continuing operations basis excluding the Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business, which was classified as discontinued operations beginning in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2025 second quarter and full year GAAP financial results from continuing operations.

The Company initiated fiscal 2025 second quarter guidance:

Organic sales growth of mid-single digits

Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~16.5%

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$0.77 to $0.79

The Company raised fiscal 2025 full year guidance:

Organic sales growth of mid-single digits (unchanged)

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of more than 80 basis points, year-over-year (previously more than 50 bps)

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$3.50 to $3.60 (previously ~$3.40 to $3.50)

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO

Johnson Controls will host a conference call to discuss this quarter's results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed by dialing 844-763-8274 (in the United States) or +1-412-717-9224 (outside the United States), or via webcast. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Johnson Controls website at https://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON CONTROLS

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS





Johnson Controls International plc

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)







Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Net sales







Products and systems $ 3,685

$ 3,604

Services 1,741

1,605



5,426

5,209

Cost of sales







Products and systems 2,456

2,490

Services 1,044

941



3,500

3,431











Gross profit 1,926

1,778











Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,399

1,334

Restructuring and impairment costs 33

35

Net financing charges 86

87

Equity loss -

(2)











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 408

320











Income tax provision (benefit) 47

(20)











Income from continuing operations 361

340











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 3) 90

64











Net income 451

404











Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests







Continuing operations (2)

-

Discontinued operations 34

30











Net income attributable to Johnson Controls $ 419

$ 374











Income attributable to Johnson Controls







Continuing operations $ 363

$ 340

Discontinued operations 56

34

Total $ 419

$ 374











Basic earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls







Continuing operations $ 0.55

$ 0.50

Discontinued operations 0.08

0.05

Total $ 0.63

$ 0.55











Diluted earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls







Continuing operations $ 0.55

$ 0.50

Discontinued operations 0.08

0.05

Total $ 0.63

$ 0.55



Johnson Controls International plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,237

$ 606 Accounts receivable - net 5,614

6,051 Inventories 1,739

1,774 Current assets held for sale 1,658

1,595 Other current assets 1,041

1,153 Current assets 11,289

11,179







Property, plant and equipment - net 2,418

2,403 Goodwill 16,412

16,725 Other intangible assets - net 3,963

4,130 Noncurrent assets held for sale 2,986

3,210 Other noncurrent assets 5,030

5,048 Total assets $ 42,098

$ 42,695







Liabilities and Equity













Short-term debt $ 882

$ 953 Current portion of long-term debt 522

536 Accounts payable 3,214

3,389 Accrued compensation and benefits 917

1,048 Deferred revenue 2,211

2,160 Current liabilities held for sale 1,322

1,431 Other current liabilities 2,015

2,438 Current liabilities 11,083

11,955







Long-term debt 8,589

8,004 Pension and postretirement benefits 192

217 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 407

405 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,697

4,753 Long-term liabilities 13,885

13,379







Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls 15,900

16,098 Noncontrolling interests 1,230

1,263 Total equity 17,130

17,361 Total liabilities and equity $ 42,098

$ 42,695

Johnson Controls International plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Operating Activities of Continuing Operations





Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls $ 363

$ 340 Loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

- Income from continuing operations 361

340 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 193

208 Pension and postretirement income and contributions (16)

(16) Deferred income taxes (54)

(80) Noncash restructuring and impairment charges 8

9 Equity-based compensation 28

29 Other - net 8

(22) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 284

40 Inventories (15)

(106) Other assets (171)

(195) Restructuring reserves 2

(14) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (407)

(315) Accrued income taxes 28

11 Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing

operations 249

(111)







Investing Activities of Continuing Operations





Capital expenditures (116)

(82) Other - net 11

18 Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (105)

(64)







Financing Activities of Continuing Operations





Net proceeds from borrowings with maturities less than three months 12

1,116 Proceeds from debt 775

422 Stock repurchases and retirements (330)

- Payment of cash dividends (245)

(252) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (29)

(23) Other - net 18

(27) Cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 201

1,236







Discontinued Operations





Cash used by operating activities (2)

(135) Cash used by investing activities (10)

(10) Cash used by financing activities -

(8) Cash used by discontinued operations (12)

(153) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 154

60 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale 4

5 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 491

973 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 767

917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 1,258

1,890 Less: Restricted cash 21

91 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,237

$ 1,799

FOOTNOTES

1.Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business

The Company signed a definitive agreement in July 2024 to sell its Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business (the "R&LC Business"), which includes the North America Ducted businesses and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owns 60% and Hitachi owns 40%. The R&LC Business, which was previously reported in the Global Products segment, meets the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation, and assets and liabilities were retrospectively reclassified as held for sale for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all activities and amounts reported in the following footnotes include only continuing operations of the Company and exclude activities and amounts related to the R&LC business.

2.Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to footnotes three through eight for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of discontinuing its accounts receivables factoring programs from adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measures to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring.

Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures include adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted corporate expenses. These non-GAAP measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes five through eight, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.

represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value. Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries. Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.

include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions. Transformation costs represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy.

represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy. Earn-out adjustments relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Cyber incident costs primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023.

primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023. Global products product quality issue are costs related to a product quality issue within the Global Products segment that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company.

are costs related to a product quality issue within the Global Products segment that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company. Loss on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADTi business.

relates to the sale of the ADTi business. EMEA/LA joint venture loss relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company.

relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company. Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits.

includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits. Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

3. Sales

The following tables detail the changes in sales from continuing operations attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):



Three Months Ended December 31 Net sales Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Net sales - 2023 $ 2,487

$ 1,038

$ 507

$ 4,032

$ 1,177

$ 5,209 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

(233)

(233) Foreign currency (3)

(25)

(3)

(31)

(2)

(33) Adjusted base net sales 2,484

1,013

504

4,001

942

4,943 Acquisitions -

3

-

3

-

3 Organic growth 260

57

23

340

140

480 Net sales - 2024 $ 2,744

$ 1,073

$ 527

$ 4,344

$ 1,082

$ 5,426























Growth %:





















Net sales 10 %

3 %

4 %

8 %

(8) %

4 % Organic growth 10 %

6 %

5 %

8 %

15 %

10 %



Three Months Ended December 31 Products and systems revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Products and systems revenue - 2023 $ 1,518

$ 572

$ 337

$ 2,427

$ 1,177

$ 3,604 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

(233)

(233) Foreign currency -

(12)

(3)

(15)

(2)

(17) Adjusted products and systems revenue 1,518

560

334

2,412

942

3,354 Acquisitions -

2

-

2

-

2 Organic growth 176

13

-

189

140

329 Products and systems revenue - 2024 $ 1,694

$ 575

$ 334

$ 2,603

$ 1,082

$ 3,685























Growth %:





















Products and systems revenue 12 %

1 %

(1) %

7 %

(8) %

2 % Organic growth 12 %

2 %

- %

8 %

15 %

10 %



Three Months Ended December 31 Service revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Service revenue - 2023 $ 969

$ 466

$ 170

$ 1,605

$ -

$ 1,605 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

-

- Foreign currency (3)

(13)

-

(16)

-

(16) Adjusted base service revenue 966

453

170

1,589

-

1,589 Acquisitions -

1

-

1

-

1 Organic growth 84

44

23

151

-

151 Service revenue - 2024 $ 1,050

$ 498

$ 193

$ 1,741

$ -

$ 1,741























Growth %:





















Service revenue 8 %

7 %

14 %

8 %

- %

8 % Organic growth 9 %

10 %

14 %

10 %

- %

10 %

4. Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024

2023 Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations $ 249

$ (111)

Capital expenditures (116)

(82)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 133

$ (193)











Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls $ 363

$ 340

Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-GAAP) 37 %

(57) %



The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):





Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions)

2024

2023 Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 133

$ (193) Adjustments:







JC Capital cash used by operating activities

66

88 Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments and

insurance recoveries

397

- Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs

7

- Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

603

(105) Prior year impact from factoring programs

-

(85) Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 603

$ (190)









Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP)

$ 426

$ 315 JC Capital net income

(5)

(2) Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC

Capital (non-GAAP)

$ 421

$ 313 Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP)

143 %

(61) %

5. EBITA, EBIT and Corporate Expense

The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment EBITA. The following table includes continuing operations:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

(in millions; unaudited) 2024

2023

2024

2023



















Segment EBITA















Building Solutions North America $ 332

$ 285

$ 332

$ 285

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 108

80

108

80

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 49

46

49

46

Global Products 326

267

326

267



















EBIT (non-GAAP)















Income (loss) from continuing operations:















Attributable to Johnson Controls $ 363

$ 340

$ 426

$ 315

Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (2)

-

(2)

-

Income from continuing operations 361

340

424

315

Less: Income tax provision (benefit) (2) 47

(20)

58

41

Income before income taxes 408

320

482

356

Net financing charges 86

87

86

87

EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 494

$ 407

$ 568

$ 443







(1) Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment costs.



(2) Adjusted income tax provision (benefit) excludes the related tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items.

The following table reconciles Corporate expense from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended December 31,

(in millions) 2024

2023











Corporate expense (GAAP) $ 171

$ 139











Adjusting items:







Transaction/separation costs (11)

-

Transformation costs (33)

-

Cyber incident costs -

(23)

Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP) $ 127

$ 116



6. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Income from continuing

operations attributable to JCI

Diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2024

2023

2024

2023















As reported (GAAP) $ 363

$ 340

$ 0.55

$ 0.50















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments 1

(22)

-

(0.03) Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 33

35

0.05

0.05 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (4)

-

(0.01)

- Transaction/separation costs 11

-

0.02

- Transformation costs 33

-

0.05

- Cyber incident costs -

23

-

0.03 Discrete tax items -

(57)

-

(0.08) Related tax impact (11)

(4)

(0.02)

(0.01) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 426

$ 315

$ 0.64

$ 0.46





* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):



Three Months Ended

December 31,



2024

2023







Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic weighted average shares outstanding 662.0

680.7

Effect of dilutive securities:







Stock options, unvested restricted stock and

unvested performance share awards 3.0

1.7

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 665.0

682.4



7. Debt Ratios

The following table includes continuing operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions) December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Short-term debt $ 882

$ 953

$ 1,981 Current portion of long-term debt 522

536

652 Long-term debt 8,589

8,004

7,959 Total debt 9,993

9,493

10,592 Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,237

606

1,799 Net debt $ 8,756

$ 8,887

$ 8,793











Last twelve months income before income taxes $ 1,610

$ 1,522

$ 1,335











Net debt to income before income taxes 5.4x

5.8x

6.6x











Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,733

$ 3,623

$ 3,295











Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.3x

2.5x

2.7x

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Income from continuing operations $ 1,432

$ 1,411

$ 1,820 Income tax provision (benefit) 178

111

(485) Income before income taxes 1,610

1,522

1,335 Net financing charges 341

342

283 EBIT 1,951

1,864

1,618 Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments (24)

(47)

76 Restructuring and impairment costs 507

509

741 Water systems AFFF settlement 750

750

- Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (371)

(367)

- Earn-out adjustments (68)

(68)

(30) Transaction/separation costs 43

32

92 Transformation costs 33

-

- Cyber incident costs 4

27

23 Global Products product quality issue 33

33

- Loss on divestiture 42

42

- EMEA/LA joint venture loss 17

17

- Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) 2,917

2,792

2,520 Depreciation and amortization 816

831

775 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,733

$ 3,623

$ 3,295

8. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of certain excluded items was approximately 12.0% for the three months ending December 31, 2024 and 11.5% for the three months ending December 31, 2023.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc