Azenta Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended December 31, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's
Quarter Ended
Dollars in millions, except per share data
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Change
2024
2024
2023
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr.
Revenue from Continuing Operations
$
148
$
151
$
142
(2)
%
4
%
Organic growth
4
%
Sample Management Solutions
$
81
$
85
$
79
(4)
%
3
%
Multiomics
$
66
$
66
$
63
0
%
6
%
Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
(0.21)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.13)
NM
(63)
%
Diluted EPS Total
$
(0.29)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.28)
NM
(5)
%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
0.08
$
0.22
$
0.08
(64)
%
(1)
%
Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations
$
13
$
18
$
7
(25)
%
89
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations
9.0
%
11.8
%
5.0
%
Management Comments
"Our first quarter results represent a strong start to fiscal 2025 as we see positive momentum in the demand for our unique offering of Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics services," stated John Marotta, President and CEO. "Starting the year like this gives us confidence in the strength of our unique market positioning, value proposition and ability to continue evolving to our customers' needs while delivering profitable growth. We continue to see the benefit of our transformation initiatives and our free cash flow was strong. We are encouraged by the progress we are making."
First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations
- Revenue was $148 million, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes a nominal impact from foreign exchange, was also up 4% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Multiomics and Sample Management Solutions revenues.
- Sample Management Solutions revenue was $81 million, up 3% year over year.
- Organic revenue grew 2%, mainly driven by higher revenues in Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Consumables and Instruments and Clinical and Cryogenic Stores Systems.
- Multiomics revenue was $66 million, up 6% year over year.
- Organic revenue also grew 6% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing.
Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations
- Operating loss was $11 million. Operating margin was (7.7%), up 380 basis points year over year.
- Gross margin was 46.6%, up 300 basis points year over year, driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix, operational efficiencies, lower amortization costs, and certain non-recurring items recorded in the same period last year.
- Operating expenses were $80 million, up 3% year over year, driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs, as well as lower restructuring charges.
- Other income included $4 million of net interest income versus $10 million in the prior year period.
- Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.21) compared to ($0.13) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.?Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.09). Total diluted EPS was ($0.29), compared to ($0.28) a year ago.
Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations
- Adjusted operating loss was $0.2 million. Adjusted operating margin was (0.2%), an improvement of 260 basis points year over year.
- Adjusted gross margin was 47.6%, up 270 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies and certain non-recurring items recorded in the same period last year.
- Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $70 million, up 4% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.0%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year.
- Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.08, compared to $0.08 one year ago.
Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2024
- The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $530 million, which includes $27 million of cash held in discontinued operations.
- Operating cash flow was $30 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $8 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $22 million.
Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025
- The Company is reiterating its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025:
- Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.
About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.
Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
AZENTA, INC.
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
Products
$
43,827
$
43,707
Services
103,683
98,018
Total revenue
147,510
141,725
Cost of revenue
Products
25,334
26,783
Services
53,505
53,199
Total cost of revenue
78,839
79,982
Gross profit
68,671
61,743
Operating expenses
Research and development
6,380
7,313
Selling, general and administrative
73,213
69,889
Restructuring charges
431
786
Total operating expenses
80,024
77,988
Operating loss
(11,353)
(16,245)
Other income
Interest income, net
4,298
9,955
Other income, net
1,203
518
Loss before income taxes
(5,852)
(5,772)
Income tax expense
3,569
1,420
Loss from continuing operations
(9,421)
(7,192)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(3,919)
(8,532)
Net loss
$
(13,340)
$
(15,724)
Basic net loss per share:
Loss from continuing operations
$
(0.21)
$
(0.13)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.09)
(0.15)
Basic net loss per share
$
(0.29)
$
(0.28)
Diluted net loss per share:
Loss from continuing operations
$
(0.21)
$
(0.13)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.09)
(0.15)
Diluted net loss per share
$
(0.29)
$
(0.28)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic
45,626
56,709
Diluted
45,626
56,709
AZENTA, INC.
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
377,494
$
280,030
Short-term marketable securities
85,951
151,162
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,182 and $5,349, respectively)
155,038
156,273
Inventories
81,006
78,923
Short-term restricted cash
2,080
2,069
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
72,140
75,456
Current assets held for sale
72,573
88,894
Total current assets
846,282
832,807
Property, plant and equipment, net
149,666
155,622
Long-term marketable securities
29,533
49,454
Long-term deferred tax assets
627
837
Operating lease right-of-use assets
60,460
60,406
Goodwill
672,906
691,409
Intangible assets, net
115,822
125,042
Other assets
7,310
10,670
Noncurrent assets held for sale
158,604
173,794
Total assets
$
2,041,210
$
2,100,041
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
31,740
$
33,344
Deferred revenue
41,018
30,493
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
4,973
5,213
Accrued compensation and benefits
28,405
27,785
Accrued customer deposits
26,833
22,324
Accrued income taxes payable
6,931
9,266
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
38,965
46,364
Current liabilities held for sale
23,602
30,050
Total current liabilities
202,467
204,839
Long-term tax reserves
408
398
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
18,668
18,084
Long-term operating lease liabilities
54,341
56,683
Other long-term liabilities
8,229
8,874
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
38,131
42,196
Total liabilities
322,244
331,074
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,153,757 shares issued
592
590
Additional paid-in capital
511,068
505,958
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(55,237)
(13,464)
Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024
(200,956)
(200,956)
Retained earnings
1,463,499
1,476,839
Total stockholders' equity
1,718,966
1,768,967
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,041,210
$
2,100,041
AZENTA, INC.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(13,340)
$
(15,724)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,100
21,866
Provision for bad debts and inventory reserve
1,470
(121)
Stock-based compensation
5,112
3,202
Amortization and accretion on marketable securities
(541)
(704)
Deferred income taxes
457
(7,317)
Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment
(8)
266
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
4,850
2,830
Inventories
(4,646)
4,929
Accounts payable
(2,602)
2,442
Deferred revenue
10,462
(321)
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
174
(554)
Accrued compensation and tax withholdings
650
(979)
Accrued restructuring costs
(566)
(90)
Other assets and liabilities
11,056
4,031
Net cash provided by operating activities
30,628
13,756
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(8,580)
(11,291)
Purchases of marketable securities
(40,754)
-
Sales and maturities of marketable securities
125,590
110,316
Net cash provided by investing activities
76,256
99,025
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments of finance leases
(215)
(198)
Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards
-
(2)
Share repurchases
-
(112,953)
Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases
(4,911)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,126)
(113,153)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(8,311)
24,548
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
93,447
24,176
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
320,990
684,045
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
414,437
$
708,221
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash (refund) paid for income taxes, net
(6,148)
2,599
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
3,249
2,164
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2024
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations
$
377,494
$
280,030
Cash included in current assets held for sale
26,544
30,899
Short-term restricted cash
2,080
2,069
Long-term restricted cash included in other assets
8,319
7,992
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
$
414,437
$
320,990
Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
per diluted
per diluted
per diluted
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
$
share
$
share
$
share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(9,421)
$
(0.21)
$
(88)
$
(0.00)
$
(7,192)
$
(0.13)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
1,500
0.03
2,096
0.04
1,856
0.03
Amortization of other intangible assets
4,573
0.10
4,841
0.09
5,371
0.09
Transformation costs(1)
3,046
0.07
4,572
0.09
41
0.00
Restructuring and restructuring related charges
431
0.01
851
0.02
786
0.01
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)
1,570
0.03
53
0.00
4,321
0.08
Tax adjustments(3)
408
0.01
259
0.00
1,693
0.03
Tax effect of adjustments
1,530
0.03
(2,036)
(0.04)
(2,326)
(0.04)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
3,637
$
0.08
$
10,548
$
0.20
$
4,550
$
0.08
Stock based compensation, pre-tax
4,872
0.11
1,649
0.03
3,001
0.05
Tax rate
15
%
-
14
%
-
12
%
-
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
4,141
0.09
1,418
0.03
2,641
0.06
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations
$
7,778
$
0.17
$
11,966
$
0.23
$
7,191
$
0.14
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
-
45,626
-
53,175
-
56,709
(1)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.
(2)
Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.
(3)
Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
GAAP net loss
$
(13,340)
$
(4,985)
$
(15,724)
Less: Loss from discontinued operations
(3,919)
(4,897)
(8,532)
GAAP net loss from continuing operations
(9,421)
(88)
(7,192)
Adjustments:
Interest income, net
(4,298)
(5,532)
(9,955)
Income tax expense
3,569
2,017
1,420
Depreciation
7,474
7,275
7,420
Amortization of completed technology
1,500
2,096
1,856
Amortization of other intangible assets
4,573
4,841
5,371
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
3,397
$
10,609
$
(1,080)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
3,397
$
10,609
$
(1,080)
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
4,872
1,649
3,001
Restructuring charges
431
851
786
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)
1,570
53
4,321
Transformation costs(2)
3,046
4,572
41
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
13,316
$
17,734
$
7,069
(1)
Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.
(2)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
GAAP gross profit
$
68,671
46.6
%
$
69,587
46.1
%
$
61,743
43.6
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
1,500
1.0
%
2,096
1.4
%
1,856
1.3
%
Transformation costs(1)
52
0.0
%
145
0.1
%
-
-
%
Other adjustment
6
0.0
%
-
-
%
-
-
%
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
70,229
47.6
%
$
71,828
47.6
%
$
63,599
44.9
%
(1)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.
Sample Management Solutions
Multiomics
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
GAAP gross profit
$
38,114
46.9
%
$
39,543
46.6
%
$
33,272
42.1
%
$
30,557
46.1
%
$
30,044
45.5
%
$
28,471
45.4
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
639
0.8
%
1,056
1.2
%
816
1.0
%
861
1.3
%
1,040
1.6
%
1,039
1.7
%
Transformation costs(1)
52
0.1
%
145
0.2
%
-
-
%
-
-
%
-
-
%
-
-
%
Other adjustment
5
0.0
%
-
-
%
-
-
%
1
-
%
-
-
%
-
-
%
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
38,810
47.8
%
$
40,744
48.0
%
$
34,088
43.1
%
$
31,419
47.4
%
$
31,084
47.1
%
$
29,510
47.1
%
Segment Total
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
GAAP gross profit
$
68,671
46.6
%
$
69,587
46.1
%
$
61,743
43.6
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
1,500
1.0
%
2,096
1.4
%
1,855
1.3
%
Transformation costs(1)
52
0.0
%
145
0.1
%
-
-
%
Other adjustment
6
0.0
%
-
-
%
-
-
%
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
70,229
47.6
%
$
71,828
47.6
%
$
63,598
44.9
%
(1)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.
Sample Management Solutions
Multiomics
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
1,562
$
8,865
$
(1,483)
$
(3,387)
$
(1,714)
$
(4,302)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
639
1,056
816
861
1,040
1,039
Amortization of other intangible assets
13
18
51
-
-
-
Transformation costs(1)
103
145
-
-
-
-
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
23
-
-
Rounding adjustment
-
-
-
-
1
-
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)
$
2,317
$
10,084
$
(616)
$
(2,503)
$
(673)
$
(3,263)
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
(1,825)
$
7,151
$
(5,785)
$
(9,528)
$
(10,148)
$
(10,460)
$
(11,353)
$
(2,997)
$
(16,245)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
1,500
2,096
1,855
-
-
1
1,500
2,096
1,856
Amortization of other intangible assets
13
18
51
4,560
4,823
5,320
4,573
4,841
5,371
Transformation costs(1)
103
145
-
2,943
4,427
41
3,046
4,572
41
Restructuring charges
23
-
-
408
851
786
431
851
786
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)
-
-
-
1,570
53
4,321
1,570
53
4,321
Other adjustment
-
1
-
9
1
(1)
9
2
(1)
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)
$
(186)
$
9,411
$
(3,879)
$
(38)
$
7
$
8
$
(224)
$
9,418
$
(3,871)
(1)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.
(2)
Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.
Sample Management Solutions
Multiomics
Azenta Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Dollars in millions
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue
$
81
$
79
3
%
$
66
$
63
6
%
$
148
$
142
4
%
Currency exchange rates
0
-
(1)
%
0
-
(0)
%
0
-
(0)
%
Organic revenue
$
81
$
79
2
%
$
66
$
63
6
%
$
147
$
142
4
%
SOURCE Azenta