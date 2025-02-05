Azenta Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended December 31, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.





The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's

announcement in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 of its intention to pursue a sale.





Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



Change





2024



2024



2023



Prior Qtr



Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 148



$ 151



$ 142





(2) %



4 % Organic growth



































4 % Sample Management Solutions

$ 81



$ 85



$ 79





(4) %



3 % Multiomics

$ 66



$ 66



$ 63





0 %



6 %









































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (0.21)



$ (0.00)



$ (0.13)





NM





(63) % Diluted EPS Total

$ (0.29)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.28)





NM





(5) %









































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.08



$ 0.22



$ 0.08





(64) %



(1) % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$ 13



$ 18



$ 7





(25) %



89 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



9.0 %



11.8 %



5.0 %



















Management Comments

"Our first quarter results represent a strong start to fiscal 2025 as we see positive momentum in the demand for our unique offering of Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics services," stated John Marotta, President and CEO. "Starting the year like this gives us confidence in the strength of our unique market positioning, value proposition and ability to continue evolving to our customers' needs while delivering profitable growth. We continue to see the benefit of our transformation initiatives and our free cash flow was strong. We are encouraged by the progress we are making."

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $148 million, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes a nominal impact from foreign exchange, was also up 4% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Multiomics and Sample Management Solutions revenues.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $81 million, up 3% year over year. Organic revenue grew 2%, mainly driven by higher revenues in Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Consumables and Instruments and Clinical and Cryogenic Stores Systems.

Multiomics revenue was $66 million, up 6% year over year. Organic revenue also grew 6% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $11 million. Operating margin was (7.7%), up 380 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 46.6%, up 300 basis points year over year, driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix, operational efficiencies, lower amortization costs, and certain non-recurring items recorded in the same period last year. Operating expenses were $80 million, up 3% year over year, driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs, as well as lower restructuring charges.

Other income included $4 million of net interest income versus $10 million in the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.21) compared to ($0.13) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.?Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.09). Total diluted EPS was ($0.29), compared to ($0.28) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating loss was $0.2 million. Adjusted operating margin was (0.2%), an improvement of 260 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 47.6%, up 270 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies and certain non-recurring items recorded in the same period last year. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $70 million, up 4% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.0%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.08, compared to $0.08 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2024

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $530 million, which includes $27 million of cash held in discontinued operations.

Operating cash flow was $30 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $8 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $22 million.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

The Company is reiterating its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025: Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.



Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G - Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended





December 31,





2024



2023

Revenue











Products

$ 43,827



$ 43,707

Services



103,683





98,018

Total revenue



147,510





141,725

Cost of revenue











Products



25,334





26,783

Services



53,505





53,199

Total cost of revenue



78,839





79,982

Gross profit



68,671





61,743

Operating expenses











Research and development



6,380





7,313

Selling, general and administrative



73,213





69,889

Restructuring charges



431





786

Total operating expenses



80,024





77,988

Operating loss



(11,353)





(16,245)

Other income











Interest income, net



4,298





9,955

Other income, net



1,203





518

Loss before income taxes



(5,852)





(5,772)

Income tax expense



3,569





1,420

Loss from continuing operations



(9,421)





(7,192)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(3,919)





(8,532)

Net loss

$ (13,340)



$ (15,724)

Basic net loss per share:











Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.21)



$ (0.13)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.09)





(0.15)

Basic net loss per share

$ (0.29)



$ (0.28)

Diluted net loss per share:











Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.21)



$ (0.13)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.09)





(0.15)

Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.29)



$ (0.28)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:











Basic



45,626





56,709

Diluted



45,626





56,709



AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,



September 30,





2024



2024



















Assets















Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 377,494



$ 280,030

Short-term marketable securities



85,951





151,162

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,182 and $5,349, respectively)



155,038





156,273

Inventories



81,006





78,923

Short-term restricted cash



2,080





2,069

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



72,140





75,456

Current assets held for sale



72,573





88,894

Total current assets



846,282





832,807

Property, plant and equipment, net



149,666





155,622

Long-term marketable securities



29,533





49,454

Long-term deferred tax assets



627





837

Operating lease right-of-use assets



60,460





60,406

Goodwill



672,906





691,409

Intangible assets, net



115,822





125,042

Other assets



7,310





10,670

Noncurrent assets held for sale



158,604





173,794

Total assets

$ 2,041,210



$ 2,100,041

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 31,740



$ 33,344

Deferred revenue



41,018





30,493

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



4,973





5,213

Accrued compensation and benefits



28,405





27,785

Accrued customer deposits



26,833





22,324

Accrued income taxes payable



6,931





9,266

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



38,965





46,364

Current liabilities held for sale



23,602





30,050

Total current liabilities



202,467





204,839

Long-term tax reserves



408





398

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



18,668





18,084

Long-term operating lease liabilities



54,341





56,683

Other long-term liabilities



8,229





8,874

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



38,131





42,196

Total liabilities



322,244





331,074

















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,153,757 shares issued

and 45,691,888 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024; 59,031,953 shares issued and

45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024



592





590

Additional paid-in capital



511,068





505,958

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(55,237)





(13,464)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024



(200,956)





(200,956)

Retained earnings



1,463,499





1,476,839

Total stockholders' equity



1,718,966





1,768,967

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,041,210



$ 2,100,041



AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (13,340)



$ (15,724)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



18,100





21,866

Provision for bad debts and inventory reserve



1,470





(121)

Stock-based compensation



5,112





3,202

Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(541)





(704)

Deferred income taxes



457





(7,317)

Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



(8)





266

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



4,850





2,830

Inventories



(4,646)





4,929

Accounts payable



(2,602)





2,442

Deferred revenue



10,462





(321)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



174





(554)

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



650





(979)

Accrued restructuring costs



(566)





(90)

Other assets and liabilities



11,056





4,031

Net cash provided by operating activities



30,628





13,756

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(8,580)





(11,291)

Purchases of marketable securities



(40,754)





-

Sales and maturities of marketable securities



125,590





110,316

Net cash provided by investing activities



76,256





99,025

Cash flows from financing activities















Payments of finance leases



(215)





(198)

Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



-





(2)

Share repurchases



-





(112,953)

Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases



(4,911)





-

Net cash used in financing activities



(5,126)





(113,153)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(8,311)





24,548

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



93,447





24,176

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



320,990





684,045

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 414,437



$ 708,221

Supplemental disclosures:











Cash (refund) paid for income taxes, net



(6,148)





2,599

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



3,249





2,164

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





























December 31,



September 30,





2024



2024

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 377,494



$ 280,030

Cash included in current assets held for sale



26,544





30,899

Short-term restricted cash



2,080





2,069

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



8,319





7,992

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 414,437



$ 320,990



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023













per diluted











per diluted











per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share



$



share

Net loss from continuing operations

$ (9,421)



$ (0.21)



$ (88)



$ (0.00)



$ (7,192)



$ (0.13)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



1,500





0.03





2,096





0.04





1,856





0.03

Amortization of other intangible assets



4,573





0.10





4,841





0.09





5,371





0.09

Transformation costs(1)



3,046





0.07





4,572





0.09





41





0.00

Restructuring and restructuring related charges



431





0.01





851





0.02





786





0.01

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



1,570





0.03





53





0.00





4,321





0.08

Tax adjustments(3)



408





0.01





259





0.00





1,693





0.03

Tax effect of adjustments



1,530





0.03





(2,036)





(0.04)





(2,326)





(0.04)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 3,637



$ 0.08



$ 10,548



$ 0.20



$ 4,550



$ 0.08

Stock based compensation, pre-tax



4,872





0.11





1,649





0.03





3,001





0.05

Tax rate



15 %



-





14 %



-





12 %



-

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



4,141





0.09





1,418





0.03





2,641





0.06

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 7,778



$ 0.17



$ 11,966



$ 0.23



$ 7,191



$ 0.14



















































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-





45,626





-





53,175





-





56,709







(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.



(3) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting.





Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023

GAAP net loss

$ (13,340)



$ (4,985)



$ (15,724)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations



(3,919)





(4,897)





(8,532)

GAAP net loss from continuing operations



(9,421)





(88)





(7,192)

Adjustments:























Interest income, net



(4,298)





(5,532)





(9,955)

Income tax expense



3,569





2,017





1,420

Depreciation



7,474





7,275





7,420

Amortization of completed technology



1,500





2,096





1,856

Amortization of other intangible assets



4,573





4,841





5,371

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 3,397



$ 10,609



$ (1,080)













Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 3,397



$ 10,609



$ (1,080)

Adjustments:























Stock-based compensation



4,872





1,649





3,001

Restructuring charges



431





851





786

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



1,570





53





4,321

Transformation costs(2)



3,046





4,572





41

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 13,316



$ 17,734



$ 7,069







(1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 68,671





46.6 %

$ 69,587





46.1 %

$ 61,743





43.6 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



1,500





1.0 %



2,096





1.4 %



1,856





1.3 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



145





0.1 %



-





- % Other adjustment



6





0.0 %



-





- %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 70,229





47.6 %

$ 71,828





47.6 %

$ 63,599





44.9 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 38,114





46.9 %

$ 39,543





46.6 %

$ 33,272





42.1 %

$ 30,557





46.1 %

$ 30,044





45.5 %

$ 28,471





45.4 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology



639





0.8 %



1,056





1.2 %



816





1.0 %



861





1.3 %



1,040





1.6 %



1,039





1.7 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.1 %



145





0.2 %



-





- %



-





- %



-





- %



-





- % Other adjustment



5





0.0 %



-





- %



-





- %



1





- %



-





- %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 38,810





47.8 %

$ 40,744





48.0 %

$ 34,088





43.1 %

$ 31,419





47.4 %

$ 31,084





47.1 %

$ 29,510





47.1 %





Segment Total





Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 68,671





46.6 %

$ 69,587





46.1 %

$ 61,743





43.6 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



1,500





1.0 %



2,096





1.4 %



1,855





1.3 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



145





0.1 %



-





- % Other adjustment



6





0.0 %



-





- %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 70,229





47.6 %

$ 71,828





47.6 %

$ 63,598





44.9 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 1,562



$ 8,865



$ (1,483)



$ (3,387)



$ (1,714)



$ (4,302)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



639





1,056





816





861





1,040





1,039

Amortization of other intangible assets



13





18





51





-





-





-

Transformation costs(1)



103





145





-





-





-





-

Restructuring charges



-





-





-





23





-





-

Rounding adjustment



-





-





-





-





1





-

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 2,317



$ 10,084



$ (616)



$ (2,503)



$ (673)



$ (3,263)







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (1,825)



$ 7,151



$ (5,785)



$ (9,528)



$ (10,148)



$ (10,460)



$ (11,353)



$ (2,997)



$ (16,245)

Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



1,500





2,096





1,855





-





-





1





1,500





2,096





1,856

Amortization of other intangible assets



13





18





51





4,560





4,823





5,320





4,573





4,841





5,371

Transformation costs(1)



103





145





-





2,943





4,427





41





3,046





4,572





41

Restructuring charges



23





-





-





408





851





786





431





851





786

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-





-





-





1,570





53





4,321





1,570





53





4,321

Other adjustment



-





1





-





9





1





(1)





9





2





(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (186)



$ 9,411



$ (3,879)



$ (38)



$ 7



$ 8



$ (224)



$ 9,418



$ (3,871)







(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





December 31,



December 31,











December 31,



December 31,











December 31,



December 31,









Dollars in millions

2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Revenue

$ 81



$ 79





3 %

$ 66



$ 63





6 %

$ 148



$ 142





4 % Currency exchange rates



0





-





(1) %



0





-





(0) %



0





-





(0) % Organic revenue

$ 81



$ 79





2 %

$ 66



$ 63





6 %

$ 147



$ 142





4 %

