Harley-Davidson, Inc.: Harley-Davidson Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and 2025 Outlook

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson," "HDI," or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and provided 2025 Outlook.

"In 2024, we saw our performance being significantly impacted by the continued cyclical headwinds for discretionary products, including the high-interest rate environment affecting consumer confidence," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "The launch of our new Street Glide and Road Glide touring motorcycles contributed to nearly 5% growth in the U.S. Touring segment and drove H-D's market share to 74.5% in '24. The decisions we have made and the bold actions we have taken as part of our Hardwire strategy are continuing to strengthen our foundation for the future. The industry has faced many challenges over the past couple of years, impacting at all levels, but we believe we are best positioned to take advantage of any uptick in consumption."

2024 Highlights and Results

Delivered diluted EPS of $3.44

HDMC operating income of $278 million for an operating margin of 6.7%

HDMC global motorcycle shipments of 148,862, down 17% from prior year

In North America retail sales of Touring, Trike, and CVO were up more than 8%

Harley-Davidson dealer inventory levels of new motorcycles finished the year down over 4% year-over-year

HDFS operating income of $248 million, up 6% from prior year

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights Results

Delivered diluted EPS loss of - $0.93 for Q4

HDMC revenue of $420 million, down 47% vs. prior year

HDMC global motorcycle shipments of 14,010, down 53% from prior year

Global retail sales of new motorcycles down 15% vs. prior year

2025 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2025, the Company expects:

HDMC: revenue flat to down 5% and operating income margin of 7.0% to 8.0%

HDFS: operating income down 10% to 15%

LiveWire: electric motorcycle unit sales of 1,000 - 1,500 and an operating loss of $70 to $80 million

Harley-Davidson, Inc. diluted earnings per share flat to down 5%

Harley-Davidson, Inc: capital investments of $225 to $250 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions (except EPS) 4th quarter Full Year 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $688 $1,053 -35 % $5,187 $5,836 -11 % Operating Income (Loss) ($193) ($21) nm $417 $779 -47 % Net Income Attributable to HDI ($117) $26 nm $455 $707 -36 % Diluted EPS ($0.93) $0.18 nm $3.44 $4.87 -29 %



nm - not meaningful

In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was down 35 percent, driven by a revenue decline of 47 percent at HDMC, partially offset by revenue growth of 4 percent at HDFS. In the fourth quarter, the consolidated operating loss was $193 million which compares to an operating loss of $21 million in the prior year's period.

For the full year, consolidated revenue was down 11 percent compared to the prior year. This was driven by revenue decreases of 15 percent at HDMC and by $12 million at LiveWire, partially offset by a revenue increase of 9 percent at HDFS. For the full year, consolidated operating income was down 47 percent compared to last year. This was driven by an operating income decline of 58 percent at HDMC, partially offset by a 6 percent increase at HDFS. The full year operating loss at LiveWire was $110 million, which was in-line with our expectations.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) - Results

$ in millions (except units) 4th quarter Full Year 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 14.0 29.5 -53 % 148.9 180.0 -17 % Revenue $420 $792 -47 % $4,122 $4,845 -15 % Motorcycles $231 $583 -60 % $3,137 $3,799 -17 % Parts & Accessories $118 $130 -10 % $652 $698 -7 % Apparel $54 $57 -6 % $237 $244 -3 % Licensing $4 $8 -42 % $23 $29 -20 % Other $13 $14 -8 % $73 $75 -3 % Gross Margin -0.8 % 22.9 % -23.7 pts 28.0 % 32.3 % -4.3 pts Operating Income (Loss) ($214) ($44) NM $278 $661 -58 % Operating Margin NM NM NM 6.7 % 13.6 % -6.9 pts



nm - not meaningful

In the fourth quarter, global motorcycle shipments at HDMC decreased 53 percent from a year ago, due to focus on dealer channel de-stocking and market conditions. HDMC revenue was down 47 percent, due to lower volumes and unfavorable mix, partially offset by higher pricing. Gross profit came in at a loss of $3 million compared to gross profit of $181 million in the prior year period.

The result was driven by the revenue drivers cited, as well as negative operating leverage and adverse foreign exchange, partially offset by lower raw material costs and supply management. Operating expenses were $15 million lower than a year ago. Operating loss was $214 million in the fourth quarter compared to an operating loss of $44 million in the prior period.

For the full year, global motorcycle shipments decreased 17 percent from the prior year. HDMC revenue was down 15 percent, due to lower volumes and unfavorable net pricing, partially offset by positive impacts of shipment mix. Gross margin was lower by 4.3 points in 2024 compared to 2023. The lower margin was driven by the revenue drivers cited, as well as negative operating leverage and negative impacts of net shipment mix, partially offset by the benefits of lower logistics and raw material costs. Operating expenses were $28 million lower than a year ago. Operating income margin was 6.7 percent, which is 6.9 points lower compared to 2023.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales

(excludes LiveWire units)

Motorcycles (thousands) 4 th quarter Full Year 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change North America 15.1 17.5 -13 % 102.0 105.9 -4 % EMEA 4.7 5.1 -7 % 24.1 27.0 -11 % Asia Pacific 5.0 6.8 -26 % 22.2 27.0 -18 % Latin America 0.8 0.8 -7 % 2.9 2.9 flat Worldwide Total 25.7 30.2 -15 % 151.2 162.8 -7 %

In the fourth quarter, global retail sales of new motorcycles were down 15 percent versus the prior year. In North America, retail sales declined by 13 percent, with the bulk of declines in the large cruiser category, which includes the Softail motorcycle. In EMEA, retail sales declined by 7 percent, driven by weakness in Germany and the surrounding region. The 26 percent decline in APAC was driven by weakness in Japan and China, partially offset by growth in Australia and New Zealand. Latin America sales decreased by 7 percent, driven by declines in Brazil and Mexico.

For the full year 2024, global retail sales of new motorcycles were down 7 percent versus prior year. North American retail sales declined by 4 percent, where first half was up 2 percent, while the second half was down. In North America, Touring, Trike, and CVO retail sales were up more than 8 percent for the full year of 2024. EMEA retail sales declined by 11 percent for the full year, where a majority of the retail weakness was in non-core motorcycles. Touring, Trike, and CVO retail sales were up 10 percent year over year. APAC retail sales declined by 18 percent for the full year driven by weakness in Japan and China.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) - Results

$ in millions 4th quarter Full Year 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $257 $246 4 % $1,039 $954 9 % Operating Income $46 $58 -20 % $248 $235 6 %

In the fourth quarter, HDFS revenue was up 4 percent from prior year, driven by higher interest income. HDFS operating income of $46 million was down by 20 percent driven by higher provision for credit losses and higher borrowing costs. The increase in the provision for credit losses was driven mainly by an unfavorable change in the allowance for credit loss reserve rate.

For the full year, HDFS revenue was up 9 percent from prior year, driven by higher interest income. HDFS operating income was $248 million up 6 percent from prior year despite higher borrowing costs, an increased provision for credit losses, and higher operating expenses. The full year 2024 operating income margin was 24 percent.

LiveWire - Results

$ in millions 4th quarter Full Year 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Electric Motorcycle Shipments (units) 236 514 -54 % 612 660 -7 % Revenue $10 $15 -32 % $26 $38 -31 % Operating Loss ($26) ($35) 25 % ($110) ($117) 6 %

In the fourth quarter, LiveWire revenue decreased 32 percent compared to the prior year, driven by lower unit sales of EV motorcycles in the quarter. LiveWire operating loss of $26 million, $9 million less than a year ago, was in-line with our expectations.

For the full year, LiveWire revenue decreased by 31 percent compared to the prior year, driven by lower unit sales of EV motorcycles and of STACYC electric bikes. LiveWire operating loss of $110 million was $7 million less than prior year and was in-line with our expectations. For the full year, LiveWire sold 612 EV motorcycles, which compares to 660 EV motorcycles sold in 2023. LiveWire continues to invest in new products and action initiatives to reduce the overall cost of sales for EV motorcycles.

Other 2024 Harley-Davidson, Inc. Results

Generated $1.1 billion of cash from operating activities

Effective tax rate was 14 percent

Paid cash dividends of $91 million

Repurchased $450 million of shares (12.5 million shares) on a discretionary basis

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion at year end

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by reference to this footnote or because the context of the statement will include words such as the Company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "estimates," "targets," "intends," "forecasts," "sees," "feels," "commits," "assumes," "envisions" or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company's ability to: (a) execute its business plans and strategies, including The Hardwire, each of the pillars, and the evolution of LiveWire as a standalone brand, which includes the risks noted below; (b) manage supply chain and logistics issues, including quality issues, unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by supplier volatility, raw material shortages, inflation, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine and the Red Sea conflict, or natural disasters and longer shipping times and increased logistics costs; (c) manage and predict the impact that new, reinstated or adjusted tariffs may have on the Company's ability to sell products domestically and internationally, and the cost of raw materials and components, including tariffs recently imposed or that may be imposed by the U.S. on foreign goods, rebalancing or other tariffs recently imposed or that may be imposed by foreign countries on U.S. goods, and the temporary lifting of the 2018 incremental tariffs on motorcycles imported into the EU from the U.S. that began in 2022 and are set to expire on March 31, 2025, and are the subject of ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and EU; (d) accurately analyze, predict and react to changing market conditions, interest rates, and geopolitical environments, and successfully adjust to shifting global consumer needs and interests; (e) accurately predict the margins of its segments in light of, among other things, tariffs, rebalancing trade measures, inflation, foreign currency exchange rates, the cost associated with product development initiatives and the Company's complex global supply chain; (f) maintain and enhance the value of the Harley-Davidson brand, including detecting and mitigating or remediating the impact of social media collective actions, such as calls for boycotts and other brand-damaging behaviors that could harm the Company's brand or business; (g) manage through changes in general economic and business conditions, including changing capital, credit and retail markets, and the changing domestic and international political environments, including as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and the Red Sea conflict; (h) successfully access the capital and/or credit markets on terms that are acceptable to the Company and within its expectations; (i) successfully carry out its global manufacturing and assembly operations; (j) develop and introduce products, services and experiences on a timely basis that the market accepts, that enable the Company to generate desired sales levels and that provide the desired financial returns, including successfully implementing and executing plans to strengthen and grow its leadership position in Grand American Touring, large Cruiser and Trike, and grow its complementary businesses; (k) perform in a manner that enables the Company to benefit from market opportunities while competing against existing and new competitors; (l) manage the impact that prices for and supply of used motorcycles may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles; (m) prevent, detect and remediate any issues with its motorcycles or any issues associated with the manufacturing processes to avoid delays in new model launches, recall campaigns, regulatory agency investigations, increased warranty costs or litigation and adverse effects on its reputation and brand strength, and carry out any product programs or recalls within expected costs and timing; (n) successfully manage and reduce costs throughout the business; (o) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers, effectively implement changes relating to its dealers and distribution methods, including the Company's dealer footprint, and manage the risks that its dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand; (p) realize the expected business benefits from LiveWire operating as a separate public company, which may be affected by, among other things: (i) the ability of LiveWire to execute its plans to develop, produce, market and sell its electric vehicles; (ii) the demand for and consumer willingness to adopt two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in documents filed with the SEC by the Company or LiveWire Group, Inc., including those risks and uncertainties noted in Risk Factors under Item 1.A of LiveWire Group Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (q) manage the quality and regulatory non-compliance issues relating to the brake hose assemblies provided to the Company by Proterial Cable America, Inc. in a manner that avoids future quality or non-compliance issues and additional costs or recall expenses that are material; (r) maintain a productive relationship with Hero MotoCorp as a distributor and licensee of the Harley-Davidson brand name in India; (s) successfully maintain or achieve a manner in which to sell motorcycles in Europe, China, and the Company's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries that does not subject its motorcycles to incremental tariffs; (t) manage its Thailand corporate and manufacturing operation in a manner that allows the Company to avail itself of preferential free trade agreements and duty rates, and sufficiently lower prices of its motorcycles in certain markets; (u) retain and attract talented employees, and eliminate personnel duplication, inefficiencies and complexity throughout the organization; (v) accurately estimate and adjust to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; (w) manage the credit quality, the loan servicing and collection activities, and the recovery rates of Harley-Davidson Financial Services' loan portfolio; (x) prevent a ransomware attack or cybersecurity breach involving consumer, employee, dealer, supplier, or Company data and respond to evolving regulatory requirements regarding cybersecurity and data privacy; (y) adjust to tax reform, healthcare inflation and reform and pension reform, and successfully estimate the impact of any such reform on the Company's business; (z) manage through the effects inconsistent and unpredictable weather patterns may have on retail sales of motorcycles; (aa) implement and manage enterprise-wide information technology systems, including systems at its manufacturing facilities; (bb) manage changes, prepare for, and respond to evolving requirements in legislative and regulatory environments related to its products, services and operations, including increased environmental, safety, emissions or other regulations; (cc) manage risks related to a pandemic (like COVID-19), epidemic, disease outbreak or other public health crises, such as supply chain disruptions, its ability to carry out business as usual, and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; (dd) manage its exposure to product liability claims in a manner that avoids or successfully mitigates the impact of substantial jury verdicts, including the successful resolution or appeal of the verdict in Harold E. Morris v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC, and Robert C. SinClair Jr., as Administrator of the Estate of Pamela Marie SinClair, deceased v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC, and manage exposure in commercial or contractual disputes; (ee) continue to manage the relationships and agreements that the Company has with its labor unions to help drive long-term competitiveness; (ff) achieve anticipated results with respect to the Company's preowned motorcycle program, Harley-Davidson Certified, the Company's H-D1 Marketplace, and Apparel and Licensing; and (gg) optimize capital allocation in light of the Company's capital allocation priorities.

The Company's ability to sell its motorcycles and related products and services and to meet its financial expectations also depends on the ability of the Company's dealers to sell its motorcycles and related products and services to retail customers. The Company depends on the capability and financial capacity of its dealers to develop and implement effective retail sales plans to create demand for the motorcycles and related products and services they purchase from the Company. In addition, the Company's dealers and distributors may experience difficulties in operating their businesses and selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products and services as a result of weather, economic conditions, or other factors.

HDFS' retail credit losses have normalized in recent quarters to higher levels after a period of historically low levels of credit losses. Further, the Company believes that HDFS's retail credit losses will continue to change over time due to changing consumer credit behavior, macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of inflation and HDFS's efforts to increase prudently structured loan approvals to sub-prime borrowers. In addition, HDFS's efforts to adjust underwriting criteria based on market and economic conditions and the actions that the Company has taken and could take that impact motorcycle values may impact HDFS's retail credit losses.

The Company's operations, demand for its products, and its liquidity could be adversely impacted by tariff impacts, inflation, work stoppages, facility closures, strikes, natural causes, widespread infectious disease, terrorism, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine and the Red Sea conflict, or other factors. Refer to Risk Factors under Item 1.A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and applicable updates under Item 1.A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 for a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















HDMC revenue

$ 420,489

$ 791,648

$ 4,121,906

$ 4,844,594 Gross (loss) profit

(3,170)

181,352

1,154,838

1,566,542 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

210,472

225,526

876,994

905,391 Operating (loss) income from HDMC

(213,642)

(44,174)

277,844

661,151

















LiveWire revenue

10,400

15,366

26,358

38,298 Gross loss

(5,608)

(5,372)

(12,514)

(5,956) Selling, administrative and engineering expense

20,538

29,563

97,125

110,853 Operating loss from Livewire

(26,146)

(34,935)

(109,639)

(116,809)

















HDFS revenue

256,720

246,197

1,038,538

953,586 HDFS expense

210,280

188,234

790,116

718,844 Operating income from HDFS

46,440

57,963

248,422

234,742

















Operating (loss) income

(193,348)

(21,146)

416,627

779,084 Other income, net

17,445

17,672

72,295

71,808 Investment income

13,300

15,727

58,964

46,771 Interest expense

(7,683)

(7,683)

(30,748)

(30,787) (Loss) income before income taxes

(170,286)

4,570

517,138

866,876 Income tax (benefit) provision

(51,857)

(18,716)

71,963

171,830 Net (loss) income

$ (118,429)

$ 23,286

$ 445,175

$ 695,046 Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,538

2,524

10,182

11,540 Net (loss) income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc.

$ (116,891)

$ 25,810

$ 455,357

$ 706,586

















(Net loss) earnings per share:















Basic

$ (0.93)

$ 0.19

$ 3.46

$ 4.96 Diluted

$ (0.93)

$ 0.18

$ 3.44

$ 4.87

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

126,264

138,520

131,447

142,378 Diluted

126,264

141,464

132,288

145,103

















Cash dividends per share:

$ 0.1725

$ 0.1650

$ 0.6900

$ 0.6600

























LiveWire results presented in the Company's financial statements represent the LiveWire reportable segment as determined in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 280 Segment Reporting which may differ from LiveWire Group, Inc. results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





























(Unaudited)















December 31,

December 31,











2024

2023 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,589,608

$ 1,533,806 Accounts receivable, net









234,315

267,200 Finance receivables, net









2,031,496

2,113,729 Inventories, net









745,793

929,951 Restricted cash









135,661

104,642 Other current assets









259,764

214,401











4,996,637

5,163,729

















Finance receivables, net









5,256,798

5,384,536 Other long-term assets









1,628,144

1,592,289











$ 11,881,579

$ 12,140,554

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$ 892,678

$ 996,021 Short-term deposits, net









173,099

253,309 Short-term debt









640,204

878,935 Current portion of long-term debt, net









1,851,513

1,255,999











3,557,494

3,384,264

















Long-term debt, net









4,468,665

4,990,586 Other long-term liabilities









696,920

513,409

















Shareholders' equity









3,158,500

3,252,295











$ 11,881,579

$ 12,140,554

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)













(Unaudited)















Twelve months ended











December 31,

December 31,











2024

2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 1,063,833

$ 754,887

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures









(196,563)

(207,404) Finance receivables, net









(198,939)

(302,720) Other investing activities









12,172

(2,180) Net cash used by investing activities









(383,330)

(512,304)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes









495,856

1,446,304 Repayments of medium-term notes









(660,780)

(1,056,680) Proceeds from securitization debt









1,145,211

1,045,547 Repayments of securitization debt









(1,078,248)

(1,193,526) Net (decrease) increase in unsecured commercial paper









(237,340)

107,146 Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper









469,986

42,429 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper









(258,077)

(237,370) Net increase in deposits









102,119

129,855 Dividends paid









(91,224)

(96,310) Repurchase of common stock









(459,829)

(363,987) Other financing activities









11

1,946 Net cash used by financing activities









(572,315)

(174,646)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(16,145)

1,697

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ 92,043

$ 69,634

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









$ 1,648,811

$ 1,579,177 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









92,043

69,634 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$ 1,740,854

$ 1,648,811

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated balance

sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:









Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,589,608

$ 1,533,806 Restricted cash









135,661

104,642 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets









15,585

10,363 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows



$ 1,740,854

$ 1,648,811

HDMC Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 HDMC REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles

$ 231,470

$ 582,590

$ 3,137,331

$ 3,798,977 Parts and accessories

117,605

130,096

651,964

698,095 Apparel

54,078

57,261

237,270

244,333 Licensing

4,436

7,686

22,748

28,599 Other

12,900

14,015

72,593

74,590



$ 420,489

$ 791,648

$ 4,121,906

$ 4,844,594

















HDMC U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS

4,314

16,883

94,075

113,867

















HDMC WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Grand American Touring(a)

5,563

16,413

85,757

92,683 Cruiser

6,524

10,069

46,235

63,945 Sport and Lightweight

1,508

2,379

12,335

18,228 Adventure Touring

415

683

4,535

5,128



14,010

29,544

148,862

179,984 (a) Includes Trike

































LiveWire Motorcycle Shipments

236

514

612

660

HDMC Gross Profit (Unaudited)

















The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from 2023 to 2024 were as follows (in millions):





















Three months ended





Twelve months ended



2023 gross profit

$ 181





$ 1,567



Volume

(106)





(241)



Price and sales incentives

40





(33)



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging

(16)





(17)



Shipment mix

(34)





(9)



Raw material prices

2





14



Manufacturing and other costs

(70)





(126)







(184)





(412)



2024 gross profit

$ (3)





$ 1,155





HDFS Finance Receivables Allowance for Credit Losses





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Balance, beginning of period

$ 399,912

$ 392,714

$ 381,966

$ 358,711 Provision for credit losses

72,208

56,662

247,225

227,158 Charge-offs, net of recoveries

(70,937)

(67,410)

(228,008)

(203,903) Balance, end of period

$ 401,183

$ 381,966

$ 401,183

$ 381,966

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















United States

14,220

16,694

94,930

98,468 Canada

907

769

7,093

7,422 Total North America

15,127

17,463

102,023

105,890 EMEA

4,749

5,121

24,082

27,005 Asia Pacific

5,025

6,763

22,213

26,953 Latin America

759

815

2,911

2,923 Total worldwide retail sales

25,660

30,162

151,229

162,771



(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the Company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

