Full-year GAAP diluted EPS of $7.99 vs. $14.87 in the prior year; $9.19 vs. $13.66 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences

Q4 GAAP diluted EPS of $4.36 vs. $4.18 in the prior year; $2.13 vs. $3.70 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences

In Agribusiness lower Processing results partially offset by higher Merchandising

Lower Refined and Specialty Oils results primarily driven by North America

In late stages of regulatory processes for Viterra and CJ Selecta

Made substantial progress during FY24 on growth investments and strategic partnerships as well as the divestiture of the sugar & bioenergy joint venture

Repurchased $500 million of shares during Q4, bringing the YTD total to $1.1 billion



Overview

Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, " Our team closed out a year of significant achievements for Bunge. We made great progress on integration planning for our announced combination with Viterra and, having received the vast majority of regulatory approvals, we expect to close the transaction soon. We continued to make productivity improvements from our investments in the business while returning significant capital to shareholders. And we took meaningful steps in sustainability by achieving our 100% traceability and monitoring targets in Brazil.

" While we didn't end the year as we expected and our forward visibility is limited by the increased geopolitical uncertainty, we are confident that the work we've done to further strengthen our business will allow us to continue to create value for all stakeholders. We look forward to using our more diverse platform across crops and geographies to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world."

Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Bunge $ 602 $ 616 $ 1,137 $ 2,243 Net income per share-diluted (7) $ 4.36 $ 4.18 $ 7.99 $ 14.87 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) $ (1.25 ) $ (1.08 ) $ 0.72 $ (2.36 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) (0.98 ) 0.60 0.48 1.15 Adjusted Net income per share-diluted (c) (7) $ 2.13 $ 3.70 $ 9.19 $ 13.66 Core Segment EBIT (c) (d) $ 734 $ 1,043 $ 2,171 $ 3,717 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) (180 ) (216 ) 163 (477 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) (6 ) 54 13 25 Adjusted Core Segment EBIT (c) $ 548 $ 881 $ 2,347 $ 3,265 Corporate and Other EBIT (c)(e) $ (173 ) $ (131 ) $ (594 ) $ (548 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) 59 48 244 150 Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (114 ) $ (83 ) $ (350 ) $ (398 ) Non-core Segment EBIT (c) (f) $ 206 $ 39 $ 215 $ 164 Certain (gains) & charges (b) (195 ) - (195 ) - Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT (c) $ 11 $ 39 $ 20 $ 164 Total EBIT (c) $ 767 $ 951 $ 1,792 $ 3,333 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) (180 ) (216 ) 163 (477 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) (142 ) 102 62 175 Adjusted Total EBIT (c) $ 445 $ 837 $ 2,017 $ 3,031

(a) Mark-to-market timing impact of certain commodity and freight contracts, readily marketable inventories ("RMI"), and related hedges associated with committed future operating capacity and sales. See note 3 in the Additional Financial Information section of this release for details. (b) Certain (gains) & charges included in Total EBIT and Net income attributable to Bunge. See Additional Financial Information for details. (c) Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Total EBIT, Adjusted Total EBIT, and Adjusted Net income per share-diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. (d) Core Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Core Segment EBIT") comprises the aggregate earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils and Milling reportable segments, and excludes Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment and Corporate and Other activities. (e) Corporate and Other includes salaries and overhead for corporate functions that are not allocated to the Company's individual reporting segments, as well as certain other activities including Bunge Ventures, the Company's captive insurance activities, and accounts receivable securitization activities. (f) Non-core Segment EBIT comprises Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment EBIT, which reflects Bunge's share of the results of its previously owned 50/50 joint venture with BP p.l.c. On October 1, 2024, we completed the sale of our 50% interest in BP Bunge Bioenergia to BP Biofuels Brazil Investment Limited.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Core Segments

Agribusiness

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 19,965 20,522 80,628 76,019 Net Sales $ 9,909 $ 10,955 $ 38,598 $ 42,764 Gross Profit $ 779 $ 871 $ 1,914 $ 3,321 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (151 ) $ (164 ) $ (603 ) $ (592 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) - net $ (90 ) $ 77 $ (171 ) $ - EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (23 ) $ (41 ) $ (9 ) $ (70 ) Other income (expense) - net $ 38 $ 72 $ 226 $ 126 Income (loss) from affiliates $ 10 $ 20 $ (56 ) $ 1 Segment EBIT $ 563 $ 835 $ 1,301 $ 2,786 Mark-to-market timing differences (193 ) (233 ) 201 (497 ) Certain (gains) & charges (6 ) 37 13 8 Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 364 $ 639 $ 1,515 $ 2,297

Processing (2)

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Processing EBIT $ 422 $ 834 $ 943 $ 2,487 Mark-to-market timing differences (180 ) (278 ) 247 (559 ) Certain (gains) & charges (1 ) 37 18 19 Adjusted Processing EBIT $ 241 $ 593 $ 1,208 $ 1,947

Higher soy crush results in Europe and Asia were more than offset by lower results in North America and South America, as well as European softseeds. Results in the quarter included a business interruption insurance recovery of $38 million related to our Ukrainian operations.

Merchandising (2)

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Merchandising EBIT $ 141 $ 1 $ 358 $ 299 Mark-to-market timing differences (13 ) 45 (46 ) 62 Certain (gains) & charges (5 ) - (5 ) (11 ) Adjusted Merchandising EBIT $ 123 $ 46 $ 307 $ 350

Higher results were driven by improved performances in our financial services, ocean freight and global grains businesses, more than offsetting lower results in global oils. Results included a business interruption insurance recovery of $14 million related to our Ukrainian operations.

Refined & Specialty Oils

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 2,305 2,272 9,134 8,908 Net Sales $ 3,252 $ 3,513 $ 12,771 $ 14,603 Gross Profit $ 275 $ 342 $ 1,287 $ 1,369 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (113 ) $ (134 ) $ (416 ) $ (425 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) - net $ 1 $ (1 ) $ (20 ) $ 7 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (4 ) $ (4 ) $ (35 ) $ (21 ) Other income (expense) - net $ (11 ) $ (15 ) $ (57 ) $ (65 ) Segment EBIT $ 148 $ 188 $ 759 $ 865 Mark-to-market timing differences 12 7 (20 ) 1 Certain (gains) & charges - 17 - 17 Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 160 $ 212 $ 739 $ 883

Refined & Specialty Oils Summary

Lower results in North America were primarily due to the combination of a more balanced supply and demand environment and uncertainty related to U.S. biofuel policies. While results in Europe, South America and Asia were also down due to lower margins, the variances were much narrower.

Milling

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 897 836 3,703 3,391 Net Sales $ 366 $ 412 $ 1,555 $ 1,896 Gross Profit $ 49 $ 46 $ 218 $ 167 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (23 ) $ (25 ) $ (97 ) $ (95 ) Other income (expense) - net $ (2 ) $ (2 ) $ (6 ) $ (7 ) Segment EBIT $ 23 $ 20 $ 111 $ 66 Mark-to-market timing differences 1 10 (18 ) 19 Certain (gains) & charges - - - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 24 $ 30 $ 93 $ 85

Milling Summary

Higher results in North America were more than offset by lower results in South America.

Corporate and Other

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Gross Profit $ (22 ) $ (7 ) $ (29 ) $ (18 ) Selling, general and administrative expense $ (164 ) $ (172 ) $ (658 ) $ (602 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) - net $ 2 $ 7 $ 5 $ 12 Other income (expense) - net $ 9 $ 39 $ 83 $ 73 Income (loss) from affiliates $ - $ - $ 1 $ (17 ) Corporate and Other EBIT $ (173 ) $ (131 ) $ (594 ) $ (548 ) Certain (gains) & charges 59 48 244 150 Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT $ (114 ) $ (83 ) $ (350 ) $ (398 )

Corporate

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Corporate EBIT $ (164 ) $ (167 ) $ (626 ) $ (548 ) Certain (gains) & charges 59 48 244 114 Adjusted Corporate EBIT $ (105 ) $ (119 ) $ (382 ) $ (434 )

Other

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Other EBIT $ (9 ) $ 36 $ 32 $ - Certain (gains) & charges - - - 36 Adjusted Other EBIT $ (9 ) $ 36 $ 32 $ 36

Corporate and Other Summary

The decrease in Corporate expenses was primarily driven by lower performance-based compensation and various project related expenses. Lower Other results were related to our captive insurance and securitization programs and Bunge Ventures.

Non-core Segments

Sugar & Bioenergy

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Net Sales $ - $ 43 $ 130 $ 235 Gross Profit $ - $ 2 $ 3 $ 6 Other income (expense) - net $ 196 $ - $ 196 $ 2 Income (loss) from affiliates $ 10 $ 38 $ 18 $ 157 Segment EBIT $ 206 $ 39 $ 215 $ 164 Certain (gains) & charges (195 ) - (195 ) - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 11 $ 39 $ 20 $ 164

Sugar & Bioenergy Summary

Lower results reflect only one month of income due to the recent sale of our interest in the sugar & bioenergy joint venture.

Cash Flow

Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 1,900 $ 3,308 Certain reconciling items to Adjusted funds from operations (4) (218 ) (842 ) Adjusted funds from operations (4) $ 1,682 $ 2,466

Cash provided by operations during the year was $1,900 million compared to $3,308 million in the prior year. The reduction of cash provided by operating activities was primarily driven by lower reported net income and net changes in working capital. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was $1,682 million compared to $2,466 million in the prior year.(4)

Income Taxes

The decrease in income tax expense for both the quarter and full year was primarily due to lower pre-tax income and earnings mix. Adjusting for notable items and mark-to-market timing differences, the full year adjusted effective income tax rate was approximately 23% for both the current and prior year.(5)

Outlook(6)

Taking into account the current margin and macro environment and forward curves, we are forecasting full-year 2025 adjusted EPS of approximately $7.75. This forecast excludes announced acquisitions that are expected to close during the year.

In Agribusiness, full-year results are forecasted to be down from last year due to lower results in Processing where higher results in South America are expected to be more than offset by lower results in North America and European softseeds. Results in Merchandising are forecasted to be down slightly from last year.

In Refined and Specialty Oils, full-year results are expected to be down from last year primarily driven by a more balanced supply and demand environment in North America.

In Milling, full-year results are expected to be up from last year.

In Corporate and Other, full-year results are expected to be up from last year.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2025: an adjusted annual effective tax rate in the range of 21% to 25%; net interest expense in the range of $250 to $280 million; capital expenditures in the range of $1.5 to $1.7 billion; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $490 million.

Additional Financial Information

Certain gains and (charges), quarter-to-date

The following tables provide a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and EBIT for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to

Bunge Earnings

Per Share

Diluted (7) EBIT Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Segments: $ 5 $ (40 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.27 ) $ 6 $ (54 ) Agribusiness $ 5 $ (28 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.19 ) $ 6 $ (37 ) Ukraine-Russia War 5 - 0.03 - 6 - Fixed asset impairment - (28 ) - (0.19 ) - (37 ) Refined and Specialty Oils $ - $ (12 ) $ - $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (17 ) Discontinued trademarks - (12 ) - (0.08 ) - (17 ) Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (58 ) $ (49 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (59 ) $ (48 ) Acquisition and integration costs (58 ) (49 ) (0.41 ) (0.33 ) (59 ) (48 ) Non-core Segment: $ 188 $ - $ 1.36 $ - $ 195 $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ 188 $ - $ 1.36 $ - $ 195 $ - Gain on sale of equity method investment 188 - 1.36 - 195 - Total $ 135 $ (89 ) $ 0.98 $ (0.60 ) $ 142 $ (102 ) See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 included $6 million in insurance recoveries, in Cost of goods sold, related to certain previously damaged property as a result of the Ukraine-Russia war.

EBIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included a $37 million fixed asset impairment charge in North America recorded in Cost of goods sold.

Refined and Specialty Oils

EBIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included accelerated amortization charges of $17 million, at Bunge's 80% share, in SG&A, primarily related to the discontinuance of the Loders Croklaan trademark.

Corporate and Other

The following is a summary of acquisition and integration costs related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra recorded in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).

Quarter Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (47 ) $ (48 ) Interest expense (4 ) (4 ) Other income (expense) - net (12 ) - Income tax (expense) benefit 5 3 Net income (loss) $ (58 ) $ (49 )

Non-core Segment

Sugar & Bioenergy

EBIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 included a $195 million gain on the sale of Bunge's 50% ownership share in BP Bunge Bioenergia, recorded in Other income (expense) - net.

Certain gains and (charges), year-to-date

The following tables provide a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and EBIT for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to

Bunge Earnings

Per Share

Diluted (7) EBIT Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Segments: $ (14 ) $ (15 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (13 ) $ (25 ) Agribusiness $ (14 ) $ (3 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (13 ) $ (8 ) Impairment of equity method investment (19 ) - (0.13 ) - (19 ) - Ukraine-Russia War 5 25 0.03 0.17 6 29 Fixed asset impairment - (28 ) - (0.19 ) - (37 ) Refined and Specialty Oils $ - $ (12 ) $ - $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (17 ) Discontinued trademarks - (12 ) - (0.08 ) - (17 ) Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (243 ) $ (158 ) $ (1.70 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (244 ) $ (150 ) Acquisition and integration costs (243 ) (122 ) (1.70 ) (0.81 ) (244 ) (114 ) Impairment of equity method and other investments - (36 ) - (0.24 ) - (36 ) Non-core Segment: $ 188 $ - $ 1.32 $ - $ 195 $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ 188 $ - $ 1.32 $ - $ 195 $ - Gain on sale of equity method investment 188 - 1.32 - 195 - Total $ (69 ) $ (173 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (62 ) $ (175 ) See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2024 included a $19 million impairment charge, in Income (loss) from affiliates, related to a minority investment in North America.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $6 million in insurance recoveries, in Cost of goods sold, related to certain previously damaged property as a result of the Ukraine-Russia war.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included mark-to-market gain of $29 million, in Cost of goods sold, related to inventory recovered from our Mykolaiv and other facilities in Ukraine. The circumstances allowing for recovery of these inventories did not exist and were unforeseeable when the inventory reserves were initially recorded in 2022 in conjunction with the Ukraine-Russia war.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included a $37 million fixed asset impairment charge in North America recorded in Cost of goods sold.

Refined and Specialty Oils

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included accelerated amortization charges of $17 million, at Bunge's 80% share, in SG&A, primarily related to the discontinuance of the Loders Croklaan trademark.

Corporate and Other

The following is a summary of acquisition and integration costs related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra recorded in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).

Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Cost of goods sold $ (5 ) $ - Selling, general and administrative expenses (227 ) (114 ) Interest expense (17 ) (16 ) Other income (expense) - net (12 ) - Income tax (expense) benefit 18 8 Net income (loss) $ (243 ) $ (122 )

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included a $20 million impairment charge, in Other Income (expense) - net, related to the full impairment of a long-term investment held in Other non-current assets.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included a $16 million impairment charge, in Income (loss) from affiliates, related to a minority investment in Australian Plant Proteins, a start-up manufacturer of novel protein ingredients.

Non-core Segment

Sugar & Bioenergy

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2024 included a $195 million gain on the sale of Bunge's 50% ownership share in BP Bunge Bioenergia, recorded in Other income (expense) - net.

Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 13,542 $ 14,936 $ 53,108 $ 59,540 Cost of goods sold (12,461 ) (13,682 ) (49,715 ) (54,695 ) Gross profit 1,081 1,254 3,393 4,845 Selling, general and administrative expenses (451 ) (495 ) (1,776 ) (1,715 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net (88 ) 84 (189 ) 20 Other income (expense) - net 230 94 442 129 Income (loss) from affiliates 20 57 (38 ) 140 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (1) (25 ) (43 ) (40 ) (86 ) Total EBIT 767 951 1,792 3,333 Interest income 51 27 163 148 Interest expense (113 ) (142 ) (471 ) (516 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (100 ) (219 ) (336 ) (714 ) Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (1) (3 ) (1 ) (11 ) (8 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (1) $ 602 $ 616 $ 1,137 $ 2,243 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge shareholders - diluted (7) $ 4.36 $ 4.18 $ 7.99 $ 14.87 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (7) 138 147 142 151

(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and " Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,311 $ 2,602 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,148 2,592 Inventories (a) 6,491 7,105 Other current assets 4,008 4,051 Total current assets 15,958 16,350 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,254 4,541 Operating lease assets 932 926 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 774 887 Investments in affiliates 779 1,280 Other non-current assets 1,202 1,388 Total assets $ 24,899 $ 25,372 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt $ 875 $ 797 Current portion of long-term debt 669 5 Trade accounts payable 2,777 3,664 Current operating lease obligations 286 308 Other current liabilities 2,828 2,913 Total current liabilities 7,435 7,687 Long-term debt 4,694 4,080 Non-current operating lease obligations 595 566 Other non-current liabilities 1,226 1,224 Total liabilities 13,950 13,557 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4 1 Total equity 10,945 11,814 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 24,899 $ 25,372

(a) Includes RMI of $5,224 million and $5,837 million at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Of the total RMI, $3,612 million and $4,242 million can be attributable to merchandising activities at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income (loss) (1) $ 1,188 $ 2,337 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Impairment charges 41 104 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on net debt 174 (281 ) Share-based compensation expense 65 69 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 468 451 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (10 ) (1 ) Gain on sale of investments and property, plant and equipment (205 ) (4 ) Results from affiliates 19 (157 ) Other, net 65 117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable 169 256 Inventories 96 1,518 Secured advances to suppliers 207 (121 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (538 ) (939 ) Advances on sales 51 (140 ) Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts 262 (366 ) Margin deposits 36 173 Recoverable and income taxes, net (242 ) 202 Marketable securities (36 ) 23 Other, net 90 67 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,900 3,308 Investing Activities Payments made for capital expenditures (1,376 ) (1,122 ) Proceeds from investments 887 49 Payments for investments (1,285 ) (69 ) Settlement of net investment hedges 71 (64 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables - 87 Proceeds from sales of businesses and property, plant, and equipment 8 170 Payments for investments in affiliates (61 ) (136 ) Proceeds from sale of investments in affiliates 728 - Other, net (86 ) 76 Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,114 ) (1,009 ) Financing Activities Net proceeds (repayments) of short-term debt 124 398 Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt 1,292 (168 ) Debt issuance costs (24 ) (30 ) Repurchases of registered or common shares (1,100 ) (600 ) Dividends paid to registered or common shareholders (378 ) (383 ) Contributions from (Return of capital to) noncontrolling interest 53 56 Settlement of cross currency swap - (79 ) Other, net (57 ) (50 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (90 ) (856 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9 28 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 705 1,471 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 2,623 1,152 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 3,328 $ 2,623

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Bunge has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Total EBIT and Adjusted Total EBIT

Bunge uses earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") to evaluate the operating performance of its individual reportable segments as well as Corporate and Other results. Total EBIT excludes EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests. Bunge also uses Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT and Total EBIT to evaluate the operating performance of Bunge's Core reportable segments, Non-core reportable segments and Total reportable segments together with Corporate and Other activities. Core Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of each of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, and Milling segments. Non-core Segment EBIT is the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy segment. Total EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Core and Non-core reportable segments, together with its Corporate and Other activities.

Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total EBIT, are calculated by excluding temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, from Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, and Total EBIT, respectively.

Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Total EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total EBIT are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful measure of its operating profitability, since the measures allow for an evaluation of performance without regard to financing methods or capital structure. For this reason, operating performance measures such as these non-GAAP measures are widely used by analysts and investors in Bunge's industries. These non-GAAP measures are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.

Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge

Adjusted Net Income (loss) excludes temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, and is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure is not a measure of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. It should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Net Income (loss), or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP. Bunge's management believes Adjusted Net income (loss) is a useful measure of the Company's profitability.

We also have presented projected Adjusted Net income per share for 2025. This information is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliation to projected Net Income per share for 2025, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure has not been provided due to the inability to quantify certain amounts necessary for such reconciliation, including but not limited to potentially significant future market price movements over the remainder of the year.

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Total EBIT, and Adjusted Total EBIT:

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 602 $ 616 $ 1,137 $ 2,243 Interest income (51 ) (27 ) (163 ) (148 ) Interest expense 113 142 471 516 Income tax expense (benefit) 100 219 336 714 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax 3 1 11 8 Total EBIT $ 767 $ 951 $ 1,792 $ 3,333 Agribusiness EBIT $ 563 $ 835 $ 1,301 $ 2,786 Refined and Specialty Oils EBIT 148 188 759 865 Milling EBIT 23 20 111 66 Core Segment EBIT $ 734 $ 1,043 $ 2,171 $ 3,717 Corporate and Other EBIT $ (173 ) $ (131 ) $ (594 ) $ (548 ) Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT $ 206 $ 39 $ 215 $ 164 Non-core Segment EBIT $ 206 $ 39 $ 215 $ 164 Total EBIT $ 767 $ 951 $ 1,792 $ 3,333 Mark-to-market timing differences (180 ) (216 ) 163 (477 ) Certain (gains) & charges (142 ) 102 62 175 Adjusted Total EBIT $ 445 $ 837 $ 2,017 $ 3,031

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge:

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 602 $ 616 $ 1,137 $ 2,243 Adjustment for Mark-to-market timing difference (172 ) (160 ) 102 (356 ) Adjusted for certain (gains) and charges: Gain on sale of equity method investment (188 ) - (188 ) - Acquisition and integration costs 58 49 243 122 Impairment of equity method and other investments - - 19 36 Ukraine-Russia war (5 ) - (5 ) (25 ) Fixed asset impairment - 28 - 28 Discontinued trademarks - 12 - 12 Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (a) $ 295 $ 545 $ 1,308 $ 2,060 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (b) (7) 138 147 142 151 Adjusted Net income (loss) per share - diluted (7) $ 2.13 $ 3.70 $ 9.19 $ 13.66

(a) As of July 1, 2024, Bunge changed its methodology for calculating non-GAAP interim period Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR"), including quarter ended December 31, 2024 results. This change has no impact on Bunge's methodology for calculating the non-GAAP forecasted and actual annual Adjusted ETR. Therefore, the change had no impact to the year ended December 31, 2024 results. Management believes this methodology is better aligned to interim period US GAAP ETR calculations and reporting, and represents an improvement over the prior method, which calculated tax on items excluded from Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge on a discrete basis in each interim period. (b) There were less than 1 million anti-dilutive outstanding contingently issuable restricted stock units excluded from the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

Adjusted FFO is calculated by excluding from Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt, working capital changes, net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests, and mark-to-market timing differences after tax. Adjusted FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes the presentation of this measure allows investors to view its cash generating performance using the same measure that management uses in evaluating financial and business performance and trends without regard to foreign exchange gains and losses, working capital changes and mark-to-market timing differences. This non-GAAP measure is not a measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, or any other measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

Adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by adding or deducting from effective income tax rate the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments made to Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge used to calculate Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Bunge; see " Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge" above. These non-GAAP adjustments are presented on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted effective income tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes that presenting the Adjusted effective income tax rate allows investors to consider the effective income tax rate associated with Bunge's core operations. We have also presented projected adjusted effective income tax rate for 2025. This information is provided without reconciliation to projected effective income tax rate for 2025, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, due to the inability to quantify the amounts necessary to calculate projected net income per share, as described above. These amounts could result in significant adjustments from projected effective income tax rate for 2025.

Notes

(1) A reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Net income (loss) is as follows:

Quarter ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 602 $ 616 $ 1,137 $ 2,243 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest 25 43 40 86 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax 3 1 11 8 Net income (loss) $ 630 $ 660 $ 1,188 $ 2,337

(2) The Processing business included in our Agribusiness segment consists of: global oilseed processing activities, which principally include the origination and crushing of oilseeds (including soybeans, canola, rapeseed and sunflower seed) into protein meals and vegetable oils; the distribution of oilseeds, oilseed products and fertilizer products through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); fertilizer production; and biodiesel production, which is partially conducted through joint ventures. The Merchandising business included in our Agribusiness segment primarily consists of: global grain origination activities, which principally include the purchasing, cleaning, drying, storing and handling of corn, wheat and barley at our network of grain elevators; global trading and distribution of grains and oils; logistical services for the distribution of these commodities to our customer markets through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); and financial services and activities for customers from whom we purchase commodities, and other third parties. (3) Mark-to-market timing difference comprises the estimated net temporary impact resulting from unrealized period-end gains/losses associated with the fair valuation of certain forward contracts, RMI, and related futures contracts associated with our committed future operating capacity and sales. The impact of these mark-to-market timing differences, which is expected to reverse over time due to the forward contracts, RMI, and related futures contracts being part of an economically-hedged position, is not representative of the operating performance of our business. (4) A reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) is as follows:

Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities? $ 1,900 $ 3,308 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt? (174 ) 281 Working capital changes? (95 ) (673 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests? (51 ) (94 ) Mark-to-market timing difference, after tax? 102 (356 ) Adjusted FFO $ 1,682 $ 2,466

(5) A reconciliation of the U.S. GAAP effective income tax rate ("ETR") to the Adjusted effective income tax rate is as follows:

Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP ETR - Net income 22.1 % 23.4 % Impact of noncontrolling interest 0.4 % 0.6 % U.S. GAAP ETR - Net income attributable to Bunge 22.5 % 24.0 % Impact of Mark-to-market timing differences 1.5 % (0.4 )% Impact of Certain gains and (charges) (0.6 )% (0.9 )% Adjusted effective income tax rate 23.4 % 22.7 %

(6) We have not presented a comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for any full-year 2025 outlook financial measures presented on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis because the information necessary for such presentation is unavailable at this time. The information necessary to prepare the comparable U.S. GAAP presentation could result in significant differences from the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release. Please see "Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for more information. (7) On November 1, 2023, Bunge Global SA completed the change of its jurisdiction of incorporation of its group holding company from Bermuda to Switzerland (the "Redomestication"). The Redomestication, which was approved by Bunge Limited shareholders on October 5, 2023, was effected pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Bermuda law. Each common share of Bunge Limited was cancelled in exchange for an equal number and par value of registered shares of Bunge Global SA (the "registered shares"). References to the terms "share," "common share," or "registered share" refer to Bunge Limited common shares prior to the Redomestication and Bunge Global SA registered shares after the Redomestication, unless otherwise specified.

