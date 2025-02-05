RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE: LUCK), one of the world's premier operators of location-based entertainment, today provided financial results for the second quarter of the 2025 Fiscal Year, which ended on December 29, 2024.
Quarter Highlights:
- Revenue decreased 1.8% to $300.1 million from $305.7 million in the previous year
- Same Store Revenue decreased 6.2% versus the prior year
- Net income of $28.3 million versus prior year loss of $63.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $98.8 million versus $103.1 million in the prior year
- From September 30, 2024 through February 5, 2025, opened four new builds and acquired one bowling location, six family entertainment centers and one water park. Total locations in operation as of February 5, 2025 is 364
"This most recent quarter came with heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. We began the quarter with the corporate events business on hold due to concerns over the election outcome. Compounding this was Thanksgiving falling later in the year, shortening the corporate holiday events window by about a third. And finally, New Year's Eve fell into our next quarter vs being in the second quarter last year. Our sticky leagues business continued to grow, and retail walk-in customer traffic has been steady despite headlines of the weak consumer," said Founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Shannon. "During this quarter, we opened four new Lucky Strike centers-two in Denver, one in the heart of Beverly Hills, and one in Ladera Ranch, California. Lucky Strike Beverly Hills and Lucky Strike Ladera Ranch each generated over $1 million in revenue within their first 30 days of operation. They represent an evolution of our best-in-class product that underscores our position as leaders in consumer entertainment. We also began the rebranding of centers to Lucky Strike, with four centers converted to date and the rollout ramping up."
"In the quarter, we acquired Boomer's which added six family entertainment centers and one stunning water park to our portfolio. Those assets operate at losses during the winter periods and generate significant cash flow during the summer months. We look forward to incremental earnings during our seasonally slow Fourth and First quarters," said Bobby Lavan, Chief Financial Officer.
Share Repurchase and Capital Return Program Update
From September 30, 2024 through January 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 5.1 million shares of Class A common stock for approximately $56 million. The company has $101 million currently remaining under the share repurchase program.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of common stock for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The dividend will be payable on March 7, 2025, to stockholders of record on February 21, 2025.
Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
The Company reiterated financial guidance for fiscal year 2025. We expect total Revenue to be up mid-single digits to 10%+ year-over-year, which equates to $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion of total Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 32% to 34%, which equates to Adjusted EBITDA of $390 million to $430 million.
Investor Webcast Information
Listeners may access an investor webcast hosted by Lucky Strike Entertainment. The webcast and results presentation will be accessible at 10:00 AM ET on February 5, 2025 in the Events & Presentations section of the Lucky Strike Entertainment Investor Relations website at https://ir.luckystrikeent.com/overview/default.aspx.
About Lucky Strike Entertainment
Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world's premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling, amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit IR.LuckyStrikeEnt.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risk, assumptions and uncertainties, such as statements of our plans, objectives, expectations, intentions and forecasts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "confident," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to design and execute our business strategy; changes in consumer preferences and buying patterns; our ability to compete in our markets; the occurrence of unfavorable publicity; risks associated with long-term non-cancellable leases for our locations; our ability to retain key managers; risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and limitations on future sources of liquidity; our ability to carry out our expansion plans; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights and claims of intellectual property and proprietary right infringement, misappropriation or other violation by competitors and third parties; failure to hire and retain qualified employees and personnel; the cost and availability of commodities and other products we need to operate our business; cybersecurity breaches, cyber-attacks and other interruptions to our and our third-party service providers' technological and physical infrastructures; catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other conflicts; public health emergencies and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or natural catastrophes and accidents; changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; fluctuations in our operating results; economic conditions, including the impact of increasing interest rates, inflation and recession; and other factors described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company on September 5, 2024, as well as other filings that the Company will make, or has made, with the SEC, such as Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), we disclose Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue, Total Location Revenue, Same Store Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as "non-GAAP measures", which management believes provide useful information to investors because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance or liquidity measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Our fiscal year 2025 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Such items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, share-based compensation and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.
Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue represents total Revenue less Service Fee Revenue. Total Location Revenue represents total Revenue less Non-Location Related Revenue, Revenue from Closed Locations, and Service Fee Revenue, if applicable. Same Store Revenue represents total Revenue less Non-Location Related Revenue, Revenue from Closed Locations, Service Fee Revenue, if applicable, and Acquired Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA represents Net Income (Loss) before Interest Expense, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, Impairment and Other Charges, Share-based Compensation, EBITDA from Closed Locations, Foreign Currency Exchange Loss (Gain), Asset Disposition Loss (Gain), Transactional and other advisory costs, changes in the value of earnouts, and other.
The Company considers Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of revenue directly associated with consumer discretionary spending and Total Location Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of revenue directly associated with location operations. The Company also considers Same Store Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides comparable revenue for locations open for the entire duration of both the current and comparable measurement periods.
The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of the quality of the Company's earnings. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which might limit its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations and assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA:
- do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;
- do not reflect the interest expense, or the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our outstanding debt;
- do not reflect income tax (benefit) expense, and because the payment of taxes is part of our operations, tax expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;
- do not reflect non-cash equity compensation, which will remain a key element of our overall equity based compensation package; and
- do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations.
GAAP Financial Information
Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 29,
June 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
80,755
$
66,972
Accounts and notes receivable, net
6,102
6,757
Inventories, net
15,927
13,171
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,220
25,316
Assets held-for-sale
20
1,746
Total current assets
138,024
113,962
Property and equipment, net
935,854
887,738
Operating lease right of use assets
591,264
559,168
Finance lease right of use assets, net
516,144
524,392
Intangible assets, net
46,331
47,051
Goodwill
841,269
833,888
Deferred income tax asset
135,718
112,106
Other assets
35,381
35,730
Total assets
$
3,239,985
$
3,114,035
Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
141,363
$
135,784
Current maturities of long-term debt
10,278
9,163
Current obligations of operating lease liabilities
31,637
28,460
Other current liabilities
7,680
9,399
Total current liabilities
190,958
182,806
Long-term debt, net
1,275,757
1,129,523
Long-term obligations of operating lease liabilities
603,986
561,916
Long-term obligations of finance lease liabilities
680,622
680,213
Long-term financing obligations
445,027
440,875
Earnout liability
69,058
137,636
Other long-term liabilities
26,310
26,471
Deferred income tax liabilities
4,007
4,447
Total liabilities
3,295,725
3,163,887
Commitments and Contingencies
December 29,
June 30,
Temporary Equity
Series A preferred stock
$
123,918
$
127,410
Stockholders' Deficit
Class A common stock
11
11
Class B common stock
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
504,830
510,675
Treasury stock, at cost
(430,851
)
(385,015
)
Accumulated deficit
(251,757
)
(303,159
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,897
)
220
Total stockholders' deficit
(179,658
)
(177,262
)
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' deficit
$
3,239,985
$
3,114,035
Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 29,
December 31,
December 29,
December 31,
Revenues
Bowling
$
138,967
$
145,295
$
261,170
$
261,725
Food & beverage
110,902
111,192
198,941
186,105
Amusement & other
50,205
49,184
100,158
85,246
Total revenues
300,074
305,671
560,269
533,076
Costs and expenses
Location operating costs, excluding depreciation and amortization
82,694
78,837
168,922
152,210
Location payroll and benefit costs
70,876
77,742
138,312
140,796
Location food and beverage costs
23,225
23,920
43,755
40,605
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization
34,384
35,835
69,195
73,959
Depreciation and amortization
39,118
37,071
76,101
68,423
Loss on impairment and disposal of fixed assets, net
2,575
50
4,047
49
Other operating expense, net
329
2,739
118
2,201
Total costs and expenses
253,201
256,194
500,450
478,243
Operating income
46,873
49,477
59,819
54,833
Other (income) expenses
Interest expense, net
48,795
46,236
97,465
83,685
Change in fair value of earnout liability
(19,682
)
64,091
(68,603
)
23,409
Other expense
800
10
800
63
Total other expense
29,913
110,337
29,662
107,157
Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
16,960
(60,860
)
30,157
(52,324
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(11,347
)
2,609
(21,245
)
(7,074
)
Net income (loss)
$
28,307
$
(63,469
)
$
51,402
$
(45,250
)
Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 29,
December 31,
December 29,
December 31,
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
38,734
$
55,116
$
68,147
$
71,199
Net cash used in investing activities
(93,290
)
(70,090
)
(133,214
)
(246,666
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
96,905
164,647
79,099
169,738
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(42
)
194
(249
)
51
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
42,307
149,867
13,783
(5,678
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
38,448
40,088
66,972
195,633
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
80,755
$
189,955
$
80,755
$
189,955
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 29, 2024 and June 30, 2024, our calculation of net debt was as follows:
(in thousands)
December 29,
June 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
80,755
$
66,972
Bank debt and loans
1,298,820
1,152,200
Net debt
$
1,218,065
$
1,085,228
As of December 29, 2024 and June 30, 2024, our cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity was as follows:
(in thousands)
December 29,
June 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
80,755
$
66,972
Revolver Capacity
335,000
285,000
Revolver capacity committed to letters of credit
(18,584
)
(15,834
)
Total cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity
$
397,171
$
336,138
GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations
Same Store Revenue
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 29,
Total Revenue - Reported
$
305,671
$
300,074
less: Service Fee Revenue
(1,633
)
(544
)
Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue
$
304,038
$
299,530
less: Non-Location Related (including Closed Centers)
(3,644
)
(3,792
)
Total Location Revenue
$
300,394
$
295,738
less: Acquired Revenue
(1,329
)
(15,208
)
Same Store Revenue
$
299,065
$
280,530
% Year-over-Year Change
Total Revenue - Reported
(1.8
)%
Total Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue
(1.5
)%
Total Location Revenue
(1.5
)%
Same Store Revenue
(6.2
)%
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
December 29,
December 31,
Consolidated
Revenue
$
300,074
$
305,671
Net income (loss) - GAAP
28,307
(63,469
)
Net income (loss) margin
9.4
%
(20.8
)%
Adjustments:
Interest expense
48,795
48,112
Income tax (benefit) expense
(11,347
)
2,609
Depreciation and amortization
39,573
37,533
Loss on impairment, disposals, and other charges, net
2,575
50
Share-based compensation
4,664
3,689
Closed location EBITDA (1)
1,189
2,157
Transactional and other advisory costs (2)
4,020
4,935
Changes in the value of earnouts (3)
(19,682
)
64,091
Other, net (4)
663
3,419
Adjusted EBITDA
$
98,757
$
103,126
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
32.9
%
33.7
%
(1)
The closed location adjustment is to remove EBITDA for closed locations. Closed locations are those locations that are closed for a variety of reasons, including permanent closure, newly acquired or built locations prior to opening, locations closed for renovation or rebranding and conversion. If a location is not open on the last day of the reporting period, it will be considered closed for that reporting period. If the location is closed on the first day of the reporting period for permanent closure, the location will be considered closed for that reporting period.
(2)
The adjustment for transaction costs and other advisory costs is to remove charges incurred in connection with any transaction, including mergers, acquisitions, refinancing, amendment or modification to indebtedness, dispositions and costs in connection with an initial public offering, in each case, regardless of whether consummated.
(3)
The adjustment for changes in the value of earnouts is to remove of the impact of the revaluation of the earnouts. Changes in the fair value of the earnout liability is recognized in the statement of operations. Decreases in the liability will have a favorable impact on the statement of operations and increases in the liability will have an unfavorable impact.
(4)
Other includes the following related to transactions that do not represent ongoing or frequently recurring activities as part of the Company's operations: (i) non-routine expenses, net of recoveries for matters outside the normal course of business, (ii) costs incurred that have been expensed associated with obtaining an equity method investment in a subsidiary of VICI, (iii) severance expense, and (iv) other individually de minimis expenses. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.
