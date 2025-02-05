NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffon Corporation ("Griffon" or the "Company") (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Revenue for the first quarter totaled $632.4 million, a 2% decrease compared to $643.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income totaled $70.9 million, or $1.49 per share, compared to $42.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in the prior year quarter. Excluding all items that affect comparability from both periods, adjusted net income was $65.9 million, or $1.39 per share, in the current year quarter compared to $55.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the prior year quarter. For a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share, see the attached table.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $131.2 million, a 13% increase from the prior year quarter of $116.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) of $14.0 million in the current quarter and $13.9 million in the prior year quarter, totaled $145.2 million, increasing 11% from the prior year of $130.3 million. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to income before taxes, and the definition of adjusted EBITDA, see the attached table.

" Fiscal 2025 is off to a strong start, with our first quarter results highlighted by free cash flow of $143 million, continued solid operating performance at Home and Building Products ("HBP" ), and improved profitability from our global sourcing expansion initiative at Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP")," said Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. " We are pleased with our performance and are on track to meet our financial targets for the year."

Segment Operating Results

Home and Building Products ("HBP")

HBP's first quarter revenue of $395.4 million remained consistent with the prior year quarter reflecting increased residential volume, offset by reduced commercial volume.

Adjusted EBITDA of $127.0 million increased 2% from $124.7 million in the prior year quarter. The variance to the prior year resulted from reduced material costs, partially offset by increased labor and distribution costs.

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP")

CPP's first quarter revenue of $237.0 million decreased 4% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by decreased volume of 8% due to reduced consumer demand in North America and the United Kingdom, partially offset by organic growth in Australia. The Pope acquisition contributed 4%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.2 million increased by $12.7 million from $5.5 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the benefits from the global sourcing expansion initiative and increased revenue in Australia as noted above.

Taxes

The Company reported pretax income from operations for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and recognized effective tax rates of 27.3% and 29.9%, respectively. Excluding all items that affect comparability, the effective tax rates for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were 27.7% and 27.9%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and equivalents of $152.0 million and total debt outstanding of $1.48 billion, resulting in net debt of $1.32 billion. Leverage, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement (see the attached table), was 2.4x net debt to EBITDA compared to 2.5x at December 31, 2023 and 2.6x at September 30, 2024. Free cash flow of $142.7 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 reflects the Company's strong operating results through the first quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2024, borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility was $427.5 million, subject to certain loan covenants. During the quarter the Company sold real estate as a result of the CPP sourcing expansion initiative, realizing $17.2 million in proceeds. This offset capital expenditures of $17.5 million, resulting in net capital expenditures of $0.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, to net cash provided by operating activities, and the definition of free cash flow, see the attached table.

Share Repurchases

Share repurchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled 0.6 million for a total of $42.3 million, or an average of $69.40 per share. Since April 2023 and through December 31, 2024, the Company purchased 9.5 million shares of common stock or 16.7% of the outstanding shares, for a total of $467.6 million or an average of $49.09 per share. As of December 31, 2024, $390.3 million remained under the Board authorized share repurchase program.

Forward-looking Statements

Such statements reflect the views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, as previously disclosed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Griffon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. As long-term investors, we intend to continue to grow and strengthen our existing businesses, and to diversify further through investments in our businesses and acquisitions.

Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell and Cookson brands.

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") is a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

Griffon evaluates performance and allocates resources based on segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures, which are defined as income before taxes, excluding interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization, strategic review charges, non-cash impairment charges, restructuring charges, gain/loss from debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable. Segment adjusted EBITDA also excludes unallocated amounts, mainly corporate overhead. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors.

The following tables provide operating highlights and a reconciliation of segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to income before taxes:

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, REVENUE 2024 2023 Home and Building Products $ 395,401 $ 395,791 Consumer and Professional Products 236,970 247,362 Total revenue $ 632,371 $ 643,153

For the Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA Home and Building Products $ 127,042 $ 124,719 Consumer and Professional Products 18,192 5,539 Segment adjusted EBITDA 145,234 130,258 Unallocated amounts, excluding depreciation* (14,042 ) (13,907 ) Adjusted EBITDA 131,192 116,351 Net interest expense (24,481 ) (24,875 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,614 ) (14,823 ) Restructuring charges - (12,400 ) Gain on sale of real estate 7,974 547 Strategic review - retention and other (1,651 ) (4,658 ) Income before taxes $ 97,420 $ 60,142 * Primarily Corporate Overhead

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, DEPRECIATION and AMORTIZATION 2024 2023 Segment: Home and Building Products $ 4,275 $ 3,633 Consumer and Professional Products 11,218 11,057 Total segment depreciation and amortization 15,493 14,690 Corporate 121 133 Total consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 15,614 $ 14,823

Griffon believes free cash flow ("FCF", a non-GAAP measure) is a useful measure for investors because it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash from operations for purposes such as repaying debt, funding acquisitions and paying dividends. FCF is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of proceeds.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to FCF:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net provided by operating activities $ 142,922 $ 146,058 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (17,456 ) (14,330 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 17,220 787 FCF $ 142,686 $ 132,515

Net debt to EBITDA (Leverage ratio), a non-GAAP measure, is a key financial measure that is used by management to assess the borrowing capacity of the Company. The Company has defined its net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio as net debt (total principal debt outstanding net of cash and equivalents) divided by the sum of trailing twelve-month ("TTM") adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) and TTM stock-based compensation expense. The following table provides a calculation of our net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio as calculated per our credit agreement:

(in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and equivalents $ 151,952 $ 114,438 $ 110,546 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt $ 8,143 $ 8,155 $ 9,274 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,466,889 1,515,897 1,430,235 Debt discount/premium and issuance costs 14,604 15,633 19,227 Total gross debt 1,489,636 1,539,685 1,458,736 Debt, net of cash and equivalents $ 1,337,684 $ 1,425,247 $ 1,348,190 TTM Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 528,442 $ 513,602 $ 513,123 TTM Stock and ESOP-based compensation 25,799 26,838 25,293 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 554,241 $ 540,440 $ 538,416 Leverage ratio 2.4x 2.6x 2.5x 1. Griffon defines Adjusted EBITDA as operating results before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment, net and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of gross profit and selling, general and administrative expenses for items that affect comparability for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Gross profit, as reported $ 264,276 $ 236,641 % of revenue 41.8 % 36.8 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) - 11,646 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 264,276 $ 248,287 % of revenue 41.8 % 38.6 % (1) For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, restructuring charges relate to the CPP global sourcing expansion.

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 152,181 $ 152,803 % of revenue 24.1 % 23.8 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) - (754 ) Strategic review - retention and other (1,651 ) (4,658 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 150,530 $ 147,391 % of revenue 23.8 % 22.9 % (1) For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, restructuring charges relate to the CPP global sourcing expansion.

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 632,371 $ 643,153 Cost of goods and services 368,095 406,512 Gross profit 264,276 236,641 Selling, general and administrative expenses 152,181 152,803 Income from operations 112,095 83,838 Other income (expense) Interest expense (24,887 ) (25,299 ) Interest income 406 424 Gain on sale of real estate 7,974 547 Other, net 1,832 632 Total other expense, net (14,675 ) (23,696 ) Income before taxes 97,420 60,142 Provision for income taxes 26,569 17,965 Net income $ 70,851 $ 42,177 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.56 $ 0.86 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 45,538 48,784 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49 $ 0.82 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 47,541 51,467 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.15 Net income $ 70,851 $ 42,177 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments (20,018 ) 10,238 Pension and other post retirement plans 55 532 Change in cash flow hedges 2,264 (295 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (17,699 ) 10,475 Comprehensive income, net $ 53,152 $ 52,652

The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 151,952 $ 114,438 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $11,766 and $10,986 268,951 312,765 Inventories 418,164 425,489 Prepaid and other current assets 49,850 61,604 Assets held for sale 5,559 14,532 Assets of discontinued operations 650 648 Total Current Assets 895,126 929,476 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 287,755 288,297 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 169,984 171,211 GOODWILL 329,393 329,393 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 609,232 618,782 OTHER ASSETS 30,231 30,378 ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 3,431 3,417 Total Assets $ 2,325,152 $ 2,370,954 CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt $ 8,143 $ 8,155 Accounts payable 142,702 119,354 Accrued liabilities 166,890 181,918 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 33,928 35,065 Liabilities of discontinued operations 4,368 4,498 Total Current Liabilities 356,031 348,990 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 1,466,889 1,515,897 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 147,463 147,369 OTHER LIABILITIES 123,757 130,540 LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 3,236 3,270 Total Liabilities 2,097,376 2,146,066 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total Shareholders' Equity 227,776 224,888 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,325,152 $ 2,370,954

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 70,851 $ 42,177 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,614 14,823 Stock-based compensation 5,378 6,417 Asset impairment charges - restructuring - 8,482 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,182 562 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,029 1,056 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and investments 168 (3 ) Gain on sale of real estate (7,974 ) (547 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 35,445 14,491 (Increase) decrease in inventories (393 ) 24,623 Increase in prepaid and other assets (5,066 ) (3,631 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, income taxes payable and operating lease liabilities 26,423 36,491 Other changes, net 265 1,117 Net cash provided by operating activities 142,922 146,058 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (17,456 ) (14,330 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 17,220 787 Net cash used in investing activities (236 ) (13,543 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (9,037 ) (9,965 ) Purchase of shares for treasury (49,083 ) (81,449 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 31,500 Payments of long-term debt (50,000 ) (63,860 ) Financing costs (42 ) (114 ) Other, net 41 (59 ) Net cash used in financing activities (108,121 ) (123,947 ) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Net cash used in operating activities (180 ) (2,926 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (180 ) (2,926 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 3,129 2,015 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 37,514 7,657 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 114,438 102,889 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 151,952 $ 110,546 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Flow Information: Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 2,064 $ 2,306

Griffon evaluates performance based on adjusted net income and the related adjusted earnings per share, which excludes restructuring charges, gain/loss from debt extinguishment, acquisition related expenses, discrete and certain other tax items, as well other items that may affect comparability, as applicable, non-GAAP measures. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Net income $ 70,851 $ 42,177 Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) - 12,400 Gain on sale of real estate (7,974 ) (547 ) Strategic review - retention and other 1,651 4,658 Tax impact of above items(2) 1,595 (4,204 ) Discrete and certain other tax (benefits) provisions, net(3) (250 ) 783 Adjusted net income $ 65,873 $ 55,267 Earnings per common share $ 1.49 $ 0.82 Adjusting items, net of tax: Restructuring charges(1) - 0.18 Gain on sale of real estate (0.13 ) (0.01 ) Strategic review - retention and other 0.03 0.07 Discrete and certain other tax (benefits) provisions, net(3) (0.01 ) 0.02 Adjusted earnings per common share $ 1.39 $ 1.07 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 47,541 51,467

Note: Due to rounding, the sum of earnings per common share and adjusting items, net of tax, may not equal adjusted earnings per common share. (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, restructuring charges relate to the CPP global sourcing expansion, of which $11.6 million is included in Cost of goods and services and $0.8 million is included in SG&A in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) The tax impact for the above reconciling adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP net income and EPS is determined by comparing the Company's tax provision, including the reconciling adjustments, to the tax provision excluding such adjustments. (3) Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits) primarily relate to the impact of a rate differential between statutory and annual effective tax rate on items impacting the quarter.

