Pioneering Promotion in New Market Comes in Concert With Opening of First Brick and Mortar Store in South Africa, Its Fifth Location Globally

Royal Queen Seeds (RQS), one of the world's largest cannabis seed banks and a global leader in cannabis genetics, announced today, "Germany, Let's Grow!," an out-of-home (OOH) marketing campaign across major cities in Germany, including Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg, to motivate cannabis consumers to grow their cannabis. Centered on education but with a comedic twist, the campaign uses satire to highlight the positive message of how legalization provides safer cannabis consumption through homegrow while reducing the influence of the illicit market.

Drop Water, Not Pesticides. 71% of illegal Berlin weed contains dangerous pesticides (Graphic: Business Wire)

"This campaign is about helping people see cannabis for what it can be: a force for good when cultivated responsibly," said Shai Ramsahai, President of Royal Queen Seeds. "Germany is now leading the way in Europe for responsible cannabis reform, and we want to tell people that it's time to water your own plants and dry out the black market."

The campaign is one of the largest ever for cannabis in Germany and most of Europe. It features lookalikes of well-known politicians coupled with cheeky slogans such as "Good Shit Without Shit," referencing a shocking study that showed 65% of Berlin's illegal cannabis is contaminated with feces, and "A Strong Growth Prognosis in Germany," "Economic Miracle of Yields," and "Bloom, German Seedland."

In tandem with this campaign to solidify its presence in Germany, RQS also announced that it is the first international seed bank to establish a presence in South Africa. The opening of the company's first brick-and-mortar store in Durban on Feb. 6 is its fifth location globally and the culmination of five years of active engagement supporting the cannabis industry in South Africa.

"The opening of our first store in South Africa marks a pivotal moment in our mission to bring world-class cannabis genetics, education and innovation to emerging markets," said Ramsahai. "At Royal Queen Seeds, we believe in empowering communities through knowledge, sustainability and high-quality products. This flagship store in Durban is more than just a retail space-it's a celebration of South Africa's progress in embracing cannabis and a step toward unlocking its immense potential in the global industry."

With these latest launches into Germany and South Africa, RQS now operates online in the U.S., Thailand and 29 European countries with brick-and-mortar locations in Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Durban and New York. For more information on the Germany campaign, visit Grow Your Own, or for information on the Durban, South Africa store, reach out below.

About Royal Queen Seeds

Established in 2007, Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) is a market leader at the forefront of the global cannabis genetics industry. Driven by an inherent passion for the plant, RQS meticulously tests each seed for germination, vigor, yield and both recreational and medical efficacy. The company is also a respected cannabis educator that offers comprehensive grow guides, resources and instruction for cultivators. It has developed an extensive range of modern genetics-including autoflowering and proprietary F1 hybrids-that cater to the varied needs of contemporary growers at every skill level, from hobbyists to professionals. Multiple Cannabis Cup victories and prestigious "Best Seed Bank' awards speak to the company's outstanding breeding and innovation. RQS now operates online in the U.S., Thailand and 29 countries across Europe. Headquartered in Barcelona, brick-and-mortar locations can be found in Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Durban and New York. Learn more at royalqueenseeds.com.

