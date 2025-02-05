Counsel Financial Unveils Revamped Website, Modern Branding and Expanded Product Offerings

Empowering Law Firms & Capital Providers with a Modernized Experience

Counsel Financial, the nation's leading provider of financing solutions exclusively for plaintiff law firms, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website and updated branding. The refreshed branding underscores the company's commitment to providing accessible capital solutions to the plaintiffs' bar while highlighting its expanded scope of services offered to capital providers who invest in law firms focused on contingent-fee litigation.

The updated website, CounselFinancial.com , features a streamlined design, enhanced functionality, and includes new sections detailing the company's tech-enabled, end-to-end solutions for banks and investment funds. Visitors can now explore the site with ease, accessing detailed information on Counsel Financial's array of financing solutions, resources and success stories from law firms nationwide.

"Counsel Financial has always been a pioneer in the legal funding space and this rebrand reflects our evolution while staying true to our mission of empowering plaintiff firms to achieve financial stability and success," said Paul Cody, CEO. "The new website represents our commitment to growth, accessibility and continuing to be the trusted partner for law firms and capital providers."

Unmatched Servicing Expertise

A standout feature of Counsel Financial's offerings is its comprehensive servicing capabilities, designed to meet the complex needs of capital providers investing in law firm financing. With expertise in collateral monitoring and case valuation, Counsel Financial provides unparalleled servicing for portfolios secured by contingent fee interests. The company's proprietary systems and dedicated team ensure accurate case tracking, timely reporting, and proactive management of legal fee receivables. Partnering with Counsel Financial allows capital providers to tap into the company's 25 years of legal funding expertise, enabling them to maximize portfolio performance and mitigate risk effectively.

A Legacy of Innovation

Founded by attorneys for attorneys, Counsel Financial has provided over $1.5 billion in loans to plaintiff law firms since its inception. The company's industry expertise, combined with its commitment to client success, has positioned it as a trusted partner for firms looking to grow their practices and manage financial hurdles effectively.

Visit CounselFinancial.com to explore the new website, learn more about the expanded product offerings, and discover how Counsel Financial can help your firm achieve its goals.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is the premier litigation financing company in the U.S., founded by attorneys in 2000. We operate with the belief that opportunities should never be limited by resources. Counsel Financial is dedicated to helping law firms and capital providers succeed and grow together in the evolving world of contingency-fee litigation.

