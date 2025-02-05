DEMDACO Announces Leadership Transition and Next-Generation Involvement

DEMDACO, a leading gift and home décor company, is excited to announce a key leadership transition and the involvement of the next generation of its founding family. These developments underscore DEMDACO's commitment to creativity, family, and long-term growth.

Nate Fraley, a seasoned professional with a remarkable background in marketing design, retail merchandising, and creative direction, has been appointed as Vice President of Product and Brand. Fraley, who has been with DEMDACO for nearly seven years, has previously served creative leadership roles at Hallmark Cards, Restoration Hardware, and Missouri Star Quilt Co. In this new position, Fraley will oversee the company's brand strategy, focusing on storytelling and experiences, while ensuring DEMDACO continues to deliver quality products that delight, inspire, and connect.

"I am delighted that Nate is stepping up to include product development among his responsibilities," said Demi Lloyd, CEO and co-founder of DEMDACO. "His creativity and leadership skills will serve him well in this expanded role. He exemplifies our mission of Lift the Spirit."

In addition to this leadership transition, DEMDACO is proud to welcome the children of founders Dave Kiersznowski and Demi Lloyd into the business. Cole Kiersznowski will be serving as DEMDACO's Demand Planner Supervisor and Julia Kiersznowski offers her expertise as a Digital Sales Specialist. Their involvement signals a renewed commitment to DEMDACO's founding principles and ensures the company's enduring legacy as a family business. Their contributions will support DEMDACO's continued stability and growth for years to come.

DEMDACO remains dedicated to its mission of lifting the spirit through artfully designed products that celebrate life's meaningful moments. With these strategic moves, the company looks forward to deepening its connections with customers and partners worldwide.

DEMDACO

For over 25 years, DEMDACO has specialized in providing carefully curated handcrafted pieces by its international team of artisans to customers in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit www.demdaco.com.

